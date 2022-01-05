News
Giants’ Isaiah Wilson charade ends with unaccountable and predictable release
The Giants cut offensive guard Isaiah Wilson from their practice squad on Tuesday, unaccountably ending a ludicrous charade.
An organization infamous for righteously cutting players in the name of “culture” signed Wilson on Sept. 30 despite rampant off-field issues that included arrests, drugs, and a documented lack of commitment to football.
A source told the Daily News when Wilson signed: “He’s not committed to the game. He doesn’t love football.”
Three months later, before last Thursday’s practice, offensive line coach Rob Sale indicated Wilson hadn’t been professional or dependable.
“Next question,” Sale said when asked how Wilson had conducted himself. “Be dependable.”
Joe Judge’s design is to build a program of players who love football. It never added up why he agreed to sign and employ a player who doesn’t love or commit to the game.
GM Dave Gettleman’s failure to build a competent offensive line in four years no doubt sent the Giants scrambling for emergency solutions and probably led to this compromise.
But it was never worth the risk due to the new culture Judge has been building.
ESPN reported on Tuesday that Wilson “was falling asleep in meetings with regularity.” And he lasted here three months? What are the other players supposed to think?
The Giants listed an inaccurate weight (330 pounds) for Wilson on their official roster, even though he showed up out of shape and never got into it. But the worst part of Wilson’s three months with the Giants was the club’s unacceptable lack of transparency.
The Giants never made Wilson available to the media. Not once.
He was requested constantly, daily most weeks, and never given a forum to tell his own side of the story, to reflect on his habits of unreliability that got the 2020 first-round pick cut by the Titans and Dolphins, to explain why this time would be different.
Miami traded for him in the spring and cut him in three days. Three days!
Plenty of Giants practice squad players have done interviews this season, from Brian Lewerke to Pharoh Cooper to David Sills to Benardrick McKinney. If the team didn’t trust Wilson in front of a microphone for five minutes, why did they trust him to do anything else?
The NFL protected the Giants late in the season, saying the media rules focus on active roster players and not practice squad players, and punted the decision back to the club.
The league conveniently ignored that Wilson already had been elevated to the active roster and in uniform on the sideline in Philadelphia the day after Christmas (his only time as a Giant).
Public relations overlords aside, cutting Wilson was necessary and overdue. Multiple sources say Wilson is not malicious, but he’s habitually unreliable. Hopefully, personally, Wilson finds what he’s looking for and needs.
But if Judge wanted to continue strengthening the foundation he’s built, he needed to start cleaning his house of guys who didn’t belong. Wilson should be just the start.
GOODBYE TO YOU, TOO
The Giants also cut tight end Chris Myarick, who caught Daniel Jones’ final touchdown pass of the season in their last win on Nov. 28 over the Eagles. Myarick, 26, played in eight games this season, starting three, and made three catches for 17 yards and that score. He played through a hip injury in last Sunday’s loss in Chicago before being released on Tuesday … Offensive tackle Matt Peart, who is on injured reserve, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list … The Giants protected four players on their practice squad: LB Omari Cobb, DB Natrell Jamerson, QB Brian Lewerke and DT David Moa. Lewerke is expected to dress as Jake Fromm’s backup in Sunday’s finale against Washington at MetLife Stadium.
News
Target location in Superior damaged in Marshall fire, and staff offered temp assignments nearby
The Target location in Superior sustained smoke and water damage in the Marshall fire and the store is closed for ongoing repairs and restoration.
The store, at 400 Marshall Road, was evacuated Thursday and staffers have been offered temporary assignments are nearby stores, according to a company statement.
“While the building sustained significant smoke and water damage, we’re grateful that no one was injured,” Target said. “The store is temporarily closed while we make repairs and work to reopen as quickly as possible.”
Target said it is working with “local officials and community partners to understand how we can best support the Superior community.”
News
With wire theft from St. Paul streetlights up, police ask for tips about people ‘working’ on lights with no city truck nearby
Wire thieves are darkening St. Paul’s streetlights and costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It’s been a continuing problem. Especially so last year — the cost to St. Paul was an estimated $295,000 compared to $105,000 in 2020, according to Public Works.
“We have crews replacing them as quickly as we possibly can,” said Lisa Hiebert, St. Paul Public Works spokeswoman. “… There are some places that as soon as we can get the lights reenergized, the wires are gone again shortly thereafter.”
Public Works and police asked on Tuesday that anyone who sees suspicious activity around streetlights to call police.
Police say the wires are being stolen to sell as scrap metal. The cost to the city goes beyond replacing the wiring — when people take them, “they cause significant damage” to the internal workings, Hiebert said. The cost estimates provided by the city are for labor, materials and equipment to make the repairs.
“Not only is it damaging public property and creating possible safety hazards on our roads, but it also is costing taxpayers money,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. “It’s also a crime that the community can help prevent by keeping their eyes open and letting us know when they see suspicious activity.”
If people see someone “working” on a streetlight, but no Public Works truck nearby, police request they call 911.
St. Paul maintains 37,000 streetlights along roads and bridges, and hundreds were affected by wire theft last year. The numbers don’t include streetlights in parks. The thefts have happened all over St. Paul, with Phalen Boulevard being one location that’s been hit harder for repeated wire thefts, Hiebert said.
Public Works asks that people call 651-266-9777 to report broken streetlights, traffic signals, or traffic signs in need of repair.
“Typically, in previous years, we’ve gotten a reprieve during the winter months because … it’s harder to pull wire when it’s frozen, but unfortunately we have not seen that these winter months so far,” Hiebert said.
Alley lights are installed and maintained by Xcel Energy at the request of adjacent property owners. Xcel Energy’s outdoor lighting team hasn’t heard of wire thefts from their St. Paul streetlights or elsewhere.
Other cities have reported increased wire theft. In Los Angeles, where copper wire sells for less than $4 a pound, the city added $4 million to address the problem. The director of the L.A. Bureau of Street Lighting told ABC 7 there have been more than 200 incidents a month, compared to a previous average of around 50 monthly.
When it comes to other kinds of metal theft, the St. Paul City Council is seeking to make catalytic converter possession a misdemeanor without proof of ownership and is holding a public hearing this week.
News
Denver police received warning about shooting spree gunman and his books almost a year before killings
Denver police received a warning a year ago about the man who killed five people in an attack across the Denver metro and the book the gunman wrote detailing some of the killings.
A German man contacted Denver 311 on Jan. 3, 2021, about Lyndon McLeod and wrote, “I think that there is a small, but undeniable possibility, that the accused may commit a terrorist attack.”
The German man, Andre Thiele, said in an interview Monday with The Denver Post that he contacted Denver police after reading McLeod’s books and participating in a chatroom for fans of the book. The gunman participated in the chat and made increasingly alarming statements that prompted Thiele to contact authorities, Thiele said. Thiele also submitted a tip online to the FBI and sent them a letter via mail, he said.
“I cannot in good conscience say that he will act with certainty,” Thiele wrote in a letter to Denver police, which he provided to The Post. “But I can say that IF he should act, the result would be devastating. He then would stop at nothing.”
Denver police on Tuesday confirmed they received a tip from a person in Germany in January 2021 citing concerns about McLeod, including information about a fraud that involved a potential victim outside of Colorado. Denver police could not link McLeod to a Denver address and had no reason to believe McLeod was living in Denver at the time, Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman said in a statement.
“DPD is reviewing the investigation, but based on our initial review, there was not sufficient evidence to file criminal charges or a legal basis for monitoring McLeod at the time,” Schepman said.
The review of the January 2021 investigation will also include whether detectives read McLeod’s books, Schepman said. The self-published books described a character named “Lyndon MacLeod” killing some of the people he killed during his Dec. 27 spree of violence.
Denver police Chief Paul Pazen previously said that McLeod had been the subject of two law enforcement investigations: one in 2020 and one in early 2021. He refused during a Dec. 28 press conference to elaborate on the nature of the investigations.
Email records Thiele provided to The Denver Post show that a Denver police detective contacted Thiele via email on Jan. 4, 2021, and said he would look into his concerns. Thiele sent the detective two documents that outlined his concerns about McLeod and included statements McLeod made in the chatroom that worried Thiele.
“Though the book is not political per se, it could be read as an extremist right-wing manifesto and a terrorist prophecy,” Thiele wrote in one of the documents.
“It may very well be that the accused is a typical case of a literary genius and a petty thug, who runs his mouth and talks too much,” Thiele wrote. “I would from my personal experiences say that this might be a 90% chance. But there is a 10% chance, that he has – at least in his own mind – created the perfect storm of right-wing terrorism.”
The detective responded a few minutes later thanking Thiele for contacting Denver police and said he would reach out if he had any further questions.
That was the last Thiele heard from the department, Thiele said, though he later heard from at least two people he listed in the letter that they had been contacted by law enforcement.
Thiele did not know at the time he made his report to police that some of the people McLeod’s main character killed in the books were real people.
Thiele at first was a fan of McLeod and his book and started interacting with him in 2019. It wasn’t until he participated in a fans-only chatroom with McLeod that he became alarmed. McLeod recommended books that were essentially neo-Nazi pamphlets, Thiele said, and made concerning remarks about wanting to start a war.
“Only after I got to know him better and the reality of his life and the reality of his points of view, I realized that this was not a novel but a manifesto, or a letter of commitment,” Thiele said Monday.
Thiele said he didn’t know if his alarm was more than a hunch, but wanted trained law enforcement professionals to take a look at McLeod and complete their own risk assessment.
“Tragically, they didn’t see what I saw,” he said. “I saw through the jokes and saw the guy underneath it. I’m sad I couldn’t prove it.”
