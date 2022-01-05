Connect with us

Give new year a healthy start with luscious mushroom soup

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Give new year a healthy start with luscious mushroom soup
Going light on your calories after the holidays? Here’s a warm, welcoming vegetarian soup that won’t break your calorie bank and takes only 15 minutes to make.

To speed cooking, I used the largest sauce pan I had. It’s really a Dutch oven or pasta pot. The large diameter helps the mushrooms and onions saute faster.

Many Italians like to use up leftover bread by covering slices with vegetables and toasting over a wood fire. The tasty result is crostini or “little toasts.” Herbed goat cheese crostini makes a great side dish for the soup.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of pasta or marinara sauce. Read the labels carefully and buy one that is low in sodium.

Buy sliced button mushrooms.

You can use navy beans or red kidney beans instead of cannellini beans.

You can use any leftover bread for the crostini.

COUNTRY MUSHROOM SOUP

2 t. olive oil

1 lb. sliced mushrooms (about 6 c.)

1 c. sliced onion

1 1/2 c. low-sodium pasta sauce

1 1/2 c. unsalted vegetable broth

1 c. cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

3 t. smoked paprika

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Add the mushrooms and onion and saute 4 to 5 minutes. Add the pasta sauce, broth, beans and smoked paprika. Cover with a lid and simmer over medium-heat 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and leave covered until needed. Makes 2 servings.

HERBED CHEESE CROSTINI

1/4 whole grain French baguette, sliced into 4 slices

Olive oil spray

2 oz. garlic-herbed goat cheese, room temperature

Preheat broiler or toaster oven. Cut bread on diagonal into 1/2-inch slices. Spray with olive oil spray. Spread with cheese. Place under broiler for 1 1/2 minutes or until cheese melts. Makes 2 servings.

(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer, who is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.”)

— Tribune News Service

News

Denver weather: Snow and blast of frigid air expected Wednesday

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Denver weather: Snow and blast of frigid air expected Wednesday
Denver is in for a mild and clear weekend, but first, a midweek storm that will bring snow and cold air is headed our way Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will hit 40 degrees under sunny skies on Wednesday before the weather turns. Near 30 mph wind gusts will bring snow into the area, mainly hitting downtown after 5 p.m. with about a half-inch accumulating before the sun sets. Overnight temperatures will plunge to two degrees with wind chill values as low as seven degrees below zero. There’s a 90% chance of snow with accumulations up to two inches in the Mile High City.

The heaviest mountain snow will fall north of Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon, with another 12 to 30 inches accumulating over the highest regions before the storm ends late Thursday. Strong winds could create blizzard conditions in the hills. Out on the prairie, the heaviest snow is expected north of U.S. Highway 34, where three to six inches of snow will fall.

News

Metro Denver housing market ended 2021 with almost nothing to give buyers

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

List of homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall fire
As the clock ticked away on low mortgage rates, desperate homebuyers in metro Denver just couldn’t find enough properties to purchase as 2021 came to a close — and the extreme seller’s market could get worse before it gets better.

Metro Denver, a region with 1.4 million households, only had 1,477 homes and condos available for sale at the end of the year, compared to 2,541 at the end of 2020 and 5,037 at the end of 2019, according to latest Market Trends Report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Going back to 1985, the metro area has averaged 12,652 homes for sale at the end of December. Buyers only had a twelfth of that long-term average available to them last month and 34.3% fewer homes than were available at the end of November.

“Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale,” Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said in video comments accompanying the DMAR report. “What will put even more pressure on January’s inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes as it will take years to rebuild. Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago.”

That lack of supply, combined with strong demand, drove record price gains. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose from $502,775 at the end of 2020 to $599,990, a 19.3% increase. The median sales price of condos and townhomes in December was $381,500, up 15.6% from a median price of $330,000 in December 2020.

Buyers closed on 63,684 residential properties last year, only 183 fewer than in 2020.  Although the number of sales was flat, higher prices drove the sales volume of transactions up 17%, from $33.3 billion to $39 billion.

The reason for the record low inventory can be found in new listings, which fell 5.3% last year to 66,308. That’s the fewest homes put on the market in any year since 2016. And when those homes hit the market, they moved quickly, with half going under contract in four days or less. Back in 2020 homes spent a median of seven days on the market and in 2019 it was 13 days.

Interest rates experienced their biggest spike in two decades at the start of the year, and if that trend is sustained, higher mortgage rates will reduce affordability for buyers, reducing demand. But in the short term, the threat of higher rates could make buyers more desperate to lock in something, anything. Forecasts regarding what comes next are divided between those who think already elevated prices and higher mortgage rates will price many buyers out of the market and those who think the limited supply will fuel another year of double-digit price gains.

Reuth predicts the Denver housing market will remain undersupplied in the first half of the year but could loosen up in the second half as demand eases.

“Home prices will keep going up, but so will interest rates,” she said.

News

The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

The best sunrise hikes near Denver
Maybe you’ve noticed that Colorado’s Front Range gets some pretty spectacular sunsets and sunrises; it turns out this is a sweet spot thanks to how the mountains and plains meet up.

“We are truly blessed with a great geography and meteorology for spectacular sunrises and sunsets, particularly in the late fall and winter months,” said Michael Kavulich, Jr., Associate Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

Yes, there’s some science — and a season — behind catching an exceptionally colorful and awesome sunrise, along with a willingness to be hiking in the cold and dark.

“The main ingredient for the best sunrises is, somewhat counter-intuitively, getting the right clouds,” Kavulich, Jr. said. “Clearly you don’t want thick overcast skies horizon to horizon, but if skies are perfectly clear, the sunrise tends to be quite plain; the immediate horizon might be brilliant colors, but most of the sky will just be blue, with all that red, orange, and pink light shooting straight overhead past you into space.”

Ready? Here are some tips for watching the sun come up and catching the brilliant reds, oranges, pinks and golds.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

A runner enjoys the sunrise at Boulder Reservoir as they try to stay warm before taking part in the inaugural Boulderthon on Oct. 10, 2021, in Boulder.

You’ll need a mostly clear view to the east

“For a really good sunrise, you want to have a clear eastern horizon,” Kavulich, Jr. advised. “But aside from that, it’s best to have plenty of clouds, preferably high, thin ones that are all at around the same height, and will catch the sun’s rays long after, to bounce some of that light back to your eyes from all directions.”

Pack a headlamp

You will need to get up when it’s still dark out and do a portion of your hike in the dark. Although the sky is progressively getting lighter, you may need to hike through some tree-filled areas with less light.

Prepare for winter hiking conditions

It can be dry on the eastern plains, but there may be snow and ice on mountain trails. Dress in warm layers and bring traction devices for your boots.

Get there early

Aim to be at your ideal viewing spot at least 15 minutes before the predicted sunrise time. Once the sun is up, the colors tend to dissipate quickly.

Leash your dogs

Even if it seems like you’re the only one on the trail, for your pet’s safety and to protect the fragile environment, obey local leash laws and keep them close.

Alas, a lot is up to chance when trying to catch those brief atmospheric colors.

“There’s unfortunately no magic formula for looking at a weather forecast and translating that to a sunrise forecast,” said Kavulich, Jr., “If the weather forecast calls for snow in the mountains, but clear skies over the plains, there’s a good chance that will be a great sunrise.”

It can simply feel enchanting to be up and out on the trails before many others and with the anticipation of watching a natural phenomenon. Or, you will likely enjoy the benefits of easily getting a trailhead parking spot before the late arrivals.

Consider these trails for your next sunrise hike:

1641389116 689 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

Young kids run down the trails at North Table Mountain Park as they enjoy a brisk walk and the setting sun on Nov. 18, 2018 in Golden.

North Table Mountain

This popular foothills destination in Golden offers a selection of trails of varying distances, but my favorite is an easy 3.2-mile loop that starts on a steep southwestern incline. You will be looking out over the city of Denver and also have views to the west as the sun turns the normally blue-ish mountains and hogbacks to pink or gold. Aim to be about 1.5 miles into the hike for the best views, or add one of the trails that takes you to the east side of the mountain.

1641389116 22 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Rebecca Slezak, The Denver Post

MORRISON, CO – AUGUST 17: Jackie and Jocelyn Martinez watch as the Denver skyline emerges from the smog looming over the city during sunrise seen from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Rebecca Slezak/The Denver Post)

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Along with being quite close to Denver, Red Rocks has a few trails to choose from, but you can also watch the sunrise from the amphitheater seats after a walk up the steps. Try the Trading Post Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that will have views to the east as well as wind you through the namesake rocks.

1641389116 132 The best sunrise hikes near Denver
A view from Mount Falcon. (Jon Murray, The Denver Post)

Mount Falcon Park

Mount Falcon Park has both east side and west side entrances with parking and trailheads and no matter which one you choose, you will be able to catch the sunrise if you time it correctly.

From the east side (also called Mount Falcon Park Morrison), you can take the 1.3 mile-Castle Trail up to the intersection with Walker’s Dream Trail and head right where you’ll catch grander views to the east after a couple of switchbacks and before you get to the Summer White House spot at the end of the trail. Note that the east side trail can sometimes be closed for muddy conditions, so check ahead of time.

Or, hike in from the west side just over a mile which does not have the incline that the east side does and plan to be on the Walker’s Dream Trail (take a left from this entry point) in time for sunrise colors.

Clouds loom over a lake ...

David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

In this Sunday, April 14, 2019 file photo, clouds loom over a lake at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

For this hike, head east toward the sunrise you are hoping to see — and you will have lakes to capture that glowing sky reflection.

You can do an easy 1.5-mile loop that takes you across and along the edges of Lake Mary, then out on the plains before bringing you close to the larger Lake Ladora. Each lake has a loop trail of its own, but I like doing this combination of trails.

Note: entrance gates to the arsenal do not open until sunrise. The morning light, the frosted native grasses, sightings of white-tailed deer and even bison in the distance, along with views to the west make for a special early morning.

Mount Sanitas

Mount Sanitas in Boulder is a good spot to view the sunrise during a 3.4-mile loop hike, but Kavulich, Jr. recommends the slightly less popular 2.6-mile Dakota Ridge Trail adjacent to Sanitas for just as much sunrise viewing.

This trail has steep spots that can be tricky with snow on the ground, so traction devices are a must.

1641389116 521 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

The iconic Flatirons rock formations are covered in snow as cold and lightly falling snow continue to fall on Oct. 27, 2019 in Boulder.

First and Second Flatirons

The First and Second Flatirons Trail in Boulder will also give you a look to the east at sunrise. This 2.5-mile roundtrip trail starts at the Chautauqua Trailhead and can be shaded in portions (in winter this means icy spots) and requires some light scrambling over rocks.

“Both are fantastic hikes with sweeping vistas to the east,” Kavulich, Jr. said of Sanitas and the Flatirons hikes.

1641389116 925 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

Hunter Balch fly fishes on Brainard Lake in the Roosvelt National Forest, Sept. 25, 2014.

Brainard Lake Recreation Area

The area in the Indian Peaks Wilderness has the potential to capture the sky’s reflection in lake water (or ice), but know that during the winter, the road to many of the popular trails is closed so you will need to plan for a longer hike in before the sun comes up.

From the Gateway Trailhead (aka winter parking area before the closed gate to the main road), take the snowshoe trail two miles one-way to Brainard Lake to watch the sunrise (note that it won’t be a clear eastern view). You can skip this scenic route and just walk up the road (with enough snow, you can snowshoe, winter hike, or cross-country ski on this road). Check the wind forecast before heading up as this spot can be pretty gusty.

Trending