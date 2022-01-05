Connect with us

News

Gophers add Vanderbilt defensive end transfer

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Published 23 seconds ago on
The Gophers football program added its third transfer of the 2022 class on Tuesday.

Lorenza Surgers, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end from Vanderbilt pledged to Minnesota, following two cornerbacks Shannon “Beanie” Bishop (Western Kentucky) and Ryan Stapp (Abilene Christian).

“I am blessed and exited to announce my commitment to THE University of Minnesota,” Surgers tweeted.

Surgers, who has two years of eligibility remaining, would be expected to help fill a position of need with fifth-year players Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo headed to the NFL. Surgers had 19 total tackles and one sack in 10 games during the 2021 season.

Surgers played 310 total snaps in 2021 and was credited with six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Cary, N.C., native played in four games in 2020 and made two tackles, and in 2019, he played in two games. He didn’t see the field in 2018.

News

St. Louis County Council may discuss possible mask mandate tonight

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Published 11 mins ago on January 5, 2022
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, some leaders are pushing for St. Louis County to reinstate its mask mandate.

The issue may be addressed during tonight’s council meeting. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy has requested the council to vote on a county-wide mask mandate Tuesday, according to the meeting’s agenda.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he supports a mask mandate and also urged the council chair to allow debate and a vote on the issue.

He said a mask mandate will result in less confusion, more compliance, and it will help keep the economy going and schools open.

The county rescinded its mask mandate on Dec. 9, weeks after a Cole County judge barred local health departments from issuing them. The mandate required everyone to wear face coverings in indoor public settings, even people who have been vaccinated.

Over the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed with the emergence of the new highly-contagious omicron variant. The seven-day rolling average of COVID cases as of Sunday in St. Louis County is 1,574. That is the highest level since the pandemic began.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the council will also elect officers for 2022 as it’s the first meeting of the year. The county council is composed of seven members.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

News

Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Published 22 mins ago on January 5, 2022
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A section of a wall collapsed in Lincoln County just feet away from where firefighters were battling an early morning blaze Tuesday.

The Winfield-Foley Fire Department responded to the house fire around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Highway Y. The fire caused the front stone veneer wall to collapse and nearly strike one of the firefighters.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

The video shows Mark Lodes, a battalion chief and volunteer firefighter, walking away as the burning wall came crumbling down. Lodes said he warned other firefighters to evacuate moments before the collapse.
 
“I could hear it crackling and said the wall is coming down,” said Lodes. “As we were walking around to the front, I could hear that sound that the wall was going to collapse. It was three to four seconds. I hollered that the wall was coming down.”
  
Lodes has worked with other fire departments over the years. He is retiring on Saturday after 45 years as a first responder.

Winfield-Foley Fire Chief Arron Lee said they all sign up to protect and serve.

“We always count our blessings anytime we leave a fire scene,” said Lee. “Community safety is first and then our safety. Yes, the family did lose everything; however, no one was injured at the time.”
   
Several tanker trucks were used to extinguish the fire, and multiple agencies assisted.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

News

Odell Barry — former Bronco, Northglenn mayor and prominent local businessman — dies at age 80

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Published 33 mins ago on January 5, 2022
Odell Barry, the former Broncos player and Northglenn mayor who left an indelible impact on Denver, died Monday at the age of 80 after a battle with congestive heart disease.

Barry first made his name with the Broncos, but it was his post-football achievements that gilded his legacy. In 1980, he became the first Black elected mayor in a major city in Colorado. After his term was over Barry led a life rich in altruism, political activism, entrepreneurship and real estate.

“He was a mentor, a supporter, and someone who was a giant in our community and our state,” U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse said. “Here’s someone who’s going to be sorely missed. He was tenacious on the field as a former football player and all-star athlete, but for me, what I’ll remember most is his willingness to mentor and to support young Black men and women who were working to try to serve the public.”

Born on October 10, 1941, in Memphis, Tenn., the Broncos took Barry out of the University of Findlay (Ohio) in the 19th round of the 1964 American Football League draft.

Over two seasons, Barry appeared in 26 games as a return specialist and wideout, amassing 2,215 total return yards. As a rookie, he returned a punt for a touchdown and led the league in kickoff returns (47, still tied for first in Broncos history) and return yards (1,245, ranks second).

A hard hit in his second year required surgery, leaving Barry with one kidney and a scar running down his stomach, and ending his football career. But Barry was just getting started etching his legacy in Northglenn, where he recently had a park named after him.

He began as the Northglenn recreation director, then moved into politics — and became the owner of Colorado’s first full-service Dairy Queen in the early 1970s. Barry served on the Northglenn City Council from 1972 to 1979 before being elected mayor, and then remained a major figure in the Colorado Democratic Party after leaving office. Along the way he took pride in organizing the Multiple Sclerosis Dinner of Champions for many years and running the Northglenn football conditioning camp.

“His biggest legacy is what he did for the youth,” said Barry’s son, Damon. “He mentored so many youth in Northglenn and the whole state. Being an African-American man in a predominately white city (like Northglenn), and being as well-respected as he was in the ’70s and that never changing — that’s special. People of all colors and likes and creeds really looked up to him and respected him. He used that (status) to help mold the next generation.”

