‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend

Published

57 seconds ago

on

Kate Walsh splashed around in the water in a patterned bikini during a romantic beach date with her boyfriend in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh appears to be having the time of her life in Australia. The 54-year-old actress, who currently stars in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, took a dip in the ocean in Perth, while rocking an orange and pink bikini and engaging in sexy PDA with her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Kate’s bikini, which you can see in the photos here, featured a triangle bikini top and stringy bottoms that tied at the hips. And her hair was worn down, so it clung to her back and chest as she splashed around in the water. She also went makeup-free and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Andrew, who is an Australian farmer, wore blue patterned board shorts and a white bucket hat.

Kate Walsh (MEGA)

Throughout the day, Kate and Andrew were pictured doing various things on the beach. First, they were spotted holding hands while walking along the water together. Then, they spent some time in the water, during which they kept grabbing onto each other as each wave hit. And later, once they emerged from the ocean, Kate went in for a sexy kiss and showed her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just how much she loves him.

They reportedly met while on a cruise in early 2020, and she’s been living with him in Perth since before the pandemic, according to The West Australian. Kate told The Daily Telegraph that she enjoyed living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York City, even when she was able to. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she said. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don’t come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!”

Kate went to Paris in June to film Season 2 of Emily In Paris, but once production wrapped, she returned to Perth.

 

Celebrities

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos 

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Cher, Saweetie
Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!

Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.

Cher (Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock).

The collab marks the first for the pair and fans are wondering why the pairing hasn’t been done before! “Gorgeous , Glamorous, and “GIVING LIFE” one fan wrote in the comments. “I CHER do love this!!” another person exclaimed. Numerous others followed suit, commenting on how great Cher looks for her age and celebrating how “exciting” the pairing is for the cosmetics brand. 

Saweetie
Saweetie (Casey Flanigan/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock).

The career high for Cher comes after a bit of a hiccup last fall when she filed a lawsuit against her late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s widow, Mary Bono, accusing her of withholding royalties of Sonny and Cher’s music. The “Believe” singer is seeking $1 million from Mary, 59, and filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, October 13, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the docs, Cher claimed that Mary has kept her from receiving her share of royalties from the iconic hits she once performed with Sonny, such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.”

Cher argued that, as her 1975 divorce agreement with Sonny allegedly stated, she should be receiving 50% of royalties of she and Sonny’s content. Instead, Mary “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties, the singer alleged in the lawsuit. Cher also claimed that Mary allegedly attempted to use “a wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976” in order to block her from receiving the royalties. Mary has yet to respond to the legal filing.

Celebrities

‘This Is Us’ Recap: Rebecca’s Memory Continues To Worsen In Season 6 Premiere

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Mandy Moore
Get ready to feel all the feels. It’s the start of the final chapter for ‘This Is Us.’ The season 6 premiere brought us full circle to the very first episode of the show.

The This Is Us season 6 premiere begins with Jack and Rebecca — our favorite TV couple — sharing a sweet moment in the kitchen. Rebecca’s gotten the kids Tang in honor of this special day. Today’s the day of the Challenger launch — January 28, 1986. The day starts out hopeful, but we all know how this ends. Remember, Kevin says in the pilot that the Challenger explosion is where it “all went wrong.”

The Challenger space shuttle launches while the Big Three are in class. They watch the explosion happen before their eyes, and they quickly realize something went wrong. The shaken teacher turns the TV off instantly after the explosion.

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia as Rebecca and Jack. (NBC)

The Big Three Turn 41

The very first episode of the show started with the Big Three turning 36. Now they’re turning 41. On his birthday, Randall learns that the police found the man who broke into his house. He had a wedding photo of Randall and Beth on him.

Randall goes downstairs and tells Beth that they found the man who robbed them. Randall wants to go to the man’s arraignment. Beth doesn’t think it’s the best idea, but she knows that Randall is going to do it anyway. She offers up a very sexy alternative, but he’s convinced himself he has to go to the arraignment. “I would have chosen Door No. Beth,” Beth says.

Sterling K Brown
Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown as Beth and Randall. (NBC)

Toby calls Kate from San Francisco to wish her a happy birthday. Toby’s planned out the whole day for Kate in honor of her birthday. Despite the good intentions, it’s not exactly what Kate had in mind. Philip has a surprise for Kate at school in honor of her birthday. At first, Kate overhears Philip breaking up with his girlfriend. Philip has the kids sing Kate a cover of “Time After Time,” and it brings Kate to tears.

Rebecca’s Memory Fails Her

Miguel, Nicky, and Rebecca take Jack and Hailey to the park. Nicky wants to reach out to Sally, but he keeps losing his nerve. Rebecca recalls a memory about how her dad used to take her on a train, but she gets frustrated when she can’t remember what the last train car is called.

Kevin goes to see his former producer on the lot. The last time they saw each other was when Kevin had his meltdown on The Manny set. The Manny is being rebooted, and this time Kevin would play the dad to the twins. He’s too old to play the Manny now. “Over my dead body,” Kevin says to the offer.

Randall goes to the arraignment, and he just can’t resist going up to the guy. He asks for a moment to talk to the perp. “You’re the guy from my picture,” the man says. Randall talks to him. The guy doesn’t remember robbing him. He has “holes in his memory” and can’t remember where he got the photo. He keeps asking what happened to his dog.

Randall ends up bailing the man out and agrees to meet him at the shelter later. Randall looked at the man’s file and wanted to give him a second chance. This man — David — is an addict and needs help. “You are an incredibly decent man, Randall Pearson,” Beth tells her husband.

Rebecca Gives A Health Update

In 1986, Jack comes home after the Challenger explosion. He and Rebecca agree to talk to the kids together. The Big Three are quiet when Jack and Rebecca try to talk to them. Kate is the first to open up. The boys don’t want to talk about it. Kevin just wants more mac and cheese.

Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson. (NBC)

Later, Rebecca goes into Randall’s room. He’s putting away his shuttle. Randall mentions that the astronaut teacher has kids. “Do you think someone is making them dinner?” Randall asks Rebecca. Randall says maybe she can send the teacher’s family some mac and cheese just in case. When Jack talks to Kevin, Kevins says, “It was just a story on TV. It wasn’t real.” Rebecca is worried about Kevin, but Jack thinks Kevin’s reaction is just his brain protecting itself.

Kevin and Madison have found a way to co-parent well, and Kevin is currently living in Madison’s garage to be closer to the twins. When Kevin comes back to the house after his meeting, it’s just Madison and this guy named Eli. They’re very flirty in front of Kevin.

At the party for the Big Three, Rebecca is still trying to figure out the name of the end of the train. She’s preoccupied with it. She tells everyone the results of the latest PET scan. There are plaques building in her brain.

Kevin Moves In With Kate

When Kevin comes back from the party, Eli is still at Madison’s place. There’s an awkward silence. It’s very clear they were on a date. Kevin realizes that Madison is moving on and he can’t keep living in her garage. He shows up on Kate’s doorstep. Meanwhile, Randall heads to the shelter. David never shows up.

Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson. (NBC)

Kevin tells Kate that he’s going to take The Manny reboot. They talk about how Rebecca is really sick. Kevin thinks life is unfair. Heartbreak is on the horizon for them once again while the rest of the world continues on. “We have found the light before, big brother. And we’ll find it again,” Kate says to Kevin.

Rebecca, still angry with herself about her memory failing her, snaps at Nicky over Sally. She tells him to stop holding back and go see Sally. She even agrees to take a road trip with him.

A defeated Randall comes home and tells Beth that David didn’t show up. Beth comforts Randall on his birthday. Kate looks back at Philip’s special performance. She suddenly gets a text from Toby. He flew home on her birthday to surprise her. As the night ends, Rebecca finally remembers the name of the end of the train… caboose.

Celebrities

Tiffany Trump Hits The Ski Slopes With Billionaire Fiance Michael & Mom Marla Maples — Photos

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

michael boulos tiffany trump
google news

Tiffany Trump skipped dad Donald Trump’s annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago for a ski trip with her fiancé Michael Boulos in France.

Tiffany Trump chose to ring in the new year in the snow rather than under the sun. The 28-year-old skipped her father, Donald Trump’s, annual New Year’s Eve bash in Mar-a-Lago in favor of a ski vacation at the world-famous French Alps ski resort, Courchevel. Tiffany hit the slopes with her fiancé, Michael Boulos, 24, mother Marla Maples and future in-laws, Massad and Sarah Boulos, on Jan. 4, and based on the photos, they really appeared to enjoy their time together at the resort.

Tiffany showed off her best snow bunny chic look as she wore a puffy, light blue jacket with a hood lined with faux fur a dark blue, fur hat and a pair of stylish sunglasses while Michael complemented her look wearing a navy blue jacket and scarf. The two lovebirds showed off these looks while cozied up together in front of a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Tiffany and Michael announced their engagement to the world in grand fashion on Jan. 19, 2021, nearly one year ago. Michael popped the question with a shiny, $1.2 million ring at none other than the White House where her father served as President. In a sweet message celebrating their engagement, she wrote, “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

While Tiffany is tied to a big family name, Michael also has a family empire of his own. The Arab-American entrepreneur is heir to his family’s multi-billion dollar motorcycle business, Boulos Enterprises. His father, Dr. Massad, has not only granted his son the family business but also a seal of approval on his three-year relationship. And recently, Michael’s father had nothing but kind words to say about his future daughter-in-law. “She’s a beautiful young woman and a very smart one, too. Michael is very lucky,” he told HollywoodLife. 

Michael and Tiffany first began dating in 2018. The pair first felt a spark after they met at a nightclub in Mykonos, Greece. Since making their relationship official, they’ve traveled the world, family matters and other major events together. Most recently, they were spotted together at a soccer game in Florida.

