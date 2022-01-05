News
Groundbreaking COVID research in Missouri shows alarming trend
ST. LOUIS — New testing on human waste shows the current surge of COVID-19 may be the worst yet for the St. Louis area.
The groundbreaking findings and research in Missouri may provide a roadmap for the future of COVID-19 response in the rest of the United States.
St. Louis and the State of Missouri are actually pioneering a new way to determine whether there’s going to be another outbreak, where it will happen, and how big it may be.
What we send from our toilets into wastewater treatment plants can say a lot about how sick we are collectively and how sick we may become, according to researchers.
“You really get a feel of what’s out in a community not just what’s coming from 1 person,” said Jay Hoskins, the assistant director of environmental compliance for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD). “If we sample the wastewater for COVID, we might actually get data that would (give) us a leading indicator because people shed the virus before they’re actually showing symptoms. When you look at that data it is alarming.”
Samples are collected twice an hour at MSD’s seven wastewater plants across the St. Louis area, either by hand or by machine. More than 50 sites state-wide are part of the largest Sewershed Surveillance Project in the United States.
From those collections, samples go to a University of Missouri lab for testing every week. Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services tracks the finding as part of a federally funded study. Right now, things don’t look good. A map shows the viral load present in human waste is rising at nearly 70% of the sites.
A graph of results from MSD’s wastewater plant in Lemay, one of Missouri’s largest, shows a spike in viral load that now projects to meet or surpass the highest of the pandemic in late 2020.
A graph of results from a plant in O’Fallon, MO, which just started sampling in October, shows the most dramatic rise.
Those graphs suggest we’re about to get sicker, not healthier.
“I would say historically the wastewater data and the positivity data have correlated very well: if one goes up, the other goes up,” Hoskins said. “It can tell us the direction. It can tell us the trend.”
It can also tell us about the presence of variants. Perhaps this is a hopeful sign: there is no longer any “viral load” present from the original COVID-19 strain that hit the U.S. and no UK variant, Hoskins said.
There are just Delta and Omicron variants, a lot of them.

St. Louis baseball fans disappointed after Winter Warm-Up canceled
ST. LOUIS — Chris Dulle is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. His basement looks more like a baseball museum paying tribute to the team he loves. Shelves are filled with memorabilia including baseballs, uniforms, bases, bats, and balls.
The Pasadena Hills resident is one of many fans disappointed the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up is canceled because of the ongoing labor dispute between Major League Baseball team owners and players.
“It’s the place to go in the winter to talk baseball,” said Dulle.
The event is also a big fundraiser for Cardinals Care. The team will still hold a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going towards the charity’s work with local youth.
“They raise so much money for Cardinals Care,” said Dulle. “It’s great for the community.”
“It’s a big event every year and people look forward to going there,” said Joey Bahr, assistant manager at Fan Cave Sports in Chesterfield.
He said fans buy items to take to the Winter Warm-Up to have autographed. The store currently has a large selection of autographed and game-used items.
Bahr hopes players and owners can work out a deal soon. He said, “I would hope that this gets resolved and I think that most fans agree.”
For information on the raffle, visit: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/raffle

St. Louis County Council considers new plan to curb car break-ins
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council held a special hearing Tuesday night to discuss new legislation aimed at curbing car break-ins.
The bill’s sponsor, Councilman Tim Fitch, represents an area that includes southwest St. Louis County. He said his constituents have been demanding action after a series of break-ins involving mostly juveniles.
Police said often, firearms are taken from vehicles and used in other crimes like robberies and homicides.
The new legislation would make it a county ordinance violation to try to open a series of vehicle doors of successive vehicles. Right now, nothing can be done when suspects are caught before committing the actual break-in.
The second part of the legislation would make riding in a stolen car a county offense. Fitch said it’s already a violation of state law, but it’s a crime not often prosecuted.
The new change would allow the county to prosecute it as an ordinance violation and that’s punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
County police asked Fitch for this legislation, saying the number of break-ins in the county has doubled. Police said the suspects are often armed. They fear what could happen if a citizen interrupts a break-in.
Fitch said it’s a problem that’s been getting worse for some time now and citizens have been demanding action to try and curb it.

St. Louis man says he waited 10 hours for ambulance to arrive for sick brother
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man said it took 10 hours for an ambulance to arrive to help his brother who fell ill Sunday afternoon.
Jesse Shaw said his older brother, Wilbert, is now in the hospital fighting for his life. Shaw said his brother woke up in so much pain, he couldn’t move.
“He was just really weak, and he couldn’t walk. He just kept screaming, ‘Oh God, oh God. I’m in so much pain. I can’t take it,’” Shaw said.
Shaw said he rushed over to his brother’s apartment and called 911 around 2 p.m. He was hoping to see an ambulance soon after that but ended up waiting for hours.
“An hour passed. Two hours passed. Three hours passed,” Shaw said. “I called back just to make sure. Maybe they had the wrong address or something. They said they had the right address, but just didn’t have any vehicles available at the moment.”
The ambulance ended coming around midnight, which was 10 hours after Shaw’s initial call for help.
Staffing shortages are affecting EMT services nationwide. In Illinois, the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service said it’s experiencing the same issue.
“The problem we have right now is that there’s just a lack of people,” Josh Ross is the director for Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.
He said the long wait times are mostly due to a wider-spread shortage of EMTs and paramedics.
“There was always a good crop of paramedics and EMTs coming out of class — they were eager to get experience and work through the cycle. Right now, we don’t have that. Enrollment is way down,” Ross said.
Ross explained that beyond the enrollment issues, there are not enough staying people saying the profession for very long due to wages and benefits. He admits the issue will get worse before it gets better.
“We’re really reaching a breaking point where you’re going to see people pick up the phone and call 911 for an emergency, and it’s going to be ‘we’re going to get to you when we can get to you,’ and that’s tragic,” Ross admitted.
Shaw said his brother is in the hospital in critical condition. Doctors are still running tests and do not yet have a diagnosis. Shaw hopes that no one else goes through what his family went through.
“Because if this could happen to me, what if something had happened even worse, and there was a loss of life or a fatality because of it,” said Shaw.
