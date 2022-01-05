Gwen Stefani’s Sons Look Identical To Dad Gavin Rossdale In Holiday Pic With Their Father

The Bush singer rang in the New Year with the help of his three sons Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, whom he shares with Gwen Stefani.

There’s no one better to celebrate New Year’s with than your family! Gavin Rossdale, 56, celebrated the start of 2022 with his three sons by his side. The Bush singer and guitarist took to his Instagram on Saturday January 1 to share a special New Year’s Day message, plus photos with his three boys Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 7. The rocker, who shares the boys with his ex-wife Gwen Stefani, looked extra happy to be spending the holiday time with his kids.

The singer and his boys were all dressed pretty casually in t-shirts, as Gavin had his arms around Zuma and Apollo, while Kingston poked in the background. He also shared a photo of himself holding up Apollo, while the two had a big laugh. The sons have all really taken after their dad and definitely resemble the Bush frontman.

While wishing fans a happy New Year, Gavin also acknowledged how 2021 was yet another whirlwind of a year for so many, as he also instilled some hope for 2022. “It’s hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion-like what was that ?-it’s great we get to start again,” he wrote. “Here’s hoping it’s as fulfilling as possible -and we get some reprise from the madness.”

Other than the well-wishes for 2022, Gavin also mentioned how tough the holiday season can be for some, and he showed that he was super thankful for his mini-me’s. “These holiday times can be challenging to so many people -life is not easy for anyone – may this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve -empathy and kindness make the best gasoline – with love from mine to yours,” he wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

It seemed like Gavin and his sons had a great New Year’s celebration together. The singer has reunited with his ex-wife (and her new husband Blake Shelton) on a few occasions to cheer on their kids in their various sporting events, and it seems like Gwen and Gavin have a solid co-parenting relationship.