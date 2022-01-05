Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter, Apple, 17, With Legendary Mom Blythe Danner

While reflecting on the past year, Gwyneth Paltrow shared photos of her and Chris Martin’s rarely-seen daughter, Apple, and lookalike son – as well as her mom, Blythe Danner, and close friend, Cameron Diaz.

While a few days into the new year, Gwyneth Paltrow took a moment to write a heartfelt tribute to the highlights of the past twelve months – and that included celebrating her family. “The best parts of 2021,” wrote the 49-year-old Oscar winner on Jan. 3, “Loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply.” Gwyneth included a photo of her and Chris Martin‘s daughter, Apple, 17, snuggling up to her grandmother, Gwyneth’s mom, the iconic actress, Blythe Danner. ‘

Gwyneth also shared a photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk, posing next to her and Chris Martin’s son, Moses. The 15-year-old boy bears a striking resemblance to his father, which was evident in his mother’s retrospective. There was even a photo featuring Gwyneth’s close friends, Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power, and Jamie Mizrahi. “I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!” wrote the GOOP founder and actress.

Gwyneth will soon celebrate her mother’s 79th birthday. Blythe’s birthday is on Feb. 3, and for her 78th, her daughter wrote a sweet message on Instagram. “She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world,” wrote Gwyneth. “I admire so many things about her, and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much, mommy.”

Though Gwyneth and Chris, 44, famously “consciously uncouple,” the two have remained close, especially when co-parenting their children. Days before the New Year, Chris took Moses out on holiday in Mexico. The Coldplay singer was photographed playing with his son in the surf near the seaside town of Tulum. The two chased each other into the waves and even pretended to get into a sparring match. Chris even got “knocked out,” but it was all in fun. It was so fun, Chris’s longtime girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, got into the mix.