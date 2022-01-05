Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Bikini, Cuddles Up To Justin Bieber & More On NYE Getaway

Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous in a slew of sexy looks while on a New Year’s Eve getaway with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & friends.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, rang in the new year in the best way possible and she posted a slew of photos from her NYE getaway. She posted a slideshow with the caption, “Happy New Year. Life lately.” In the photos, Hailey rocked bikinis, cuddled up to her husband Justin Bieber, and went for a stroll with Kendall Jenner.

Hailey and Justin spent the new year on a remote farm with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker. In Hailey’s first photo, she rocked a pair of baggy high-waisted Vetements Jeans with a black Eterne Oversized Thermal tucked in, a long black peacoat on top, chunky black leather Fendi Oxford Shoes, and Saint Laurent Sl 462 Sunglasses.

In another photo, Hailey put her incredibly toned figure on full display in an orange patterned Gonza Loro Side Strap Bottom and matching Gonza Loro Triangle Top. She accessorized her look with a brown Holiday Ny La Hat while she read ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was the sexy Nensi Dojaka Mesh Paneled Long-Sleeved Mini Dress that she wore on New Year’s Eve. The skintight long-sleeve mini dress featured a cut out on the chest and a tight, sheer mesh bodice.

While leaving her fun getaway, Hailey looked chic and cozy in an all-black ensemble featuring skintight black leggings and an oversized chunky black sweater. She topped her look off with colorful Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, a gray beanie, and a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Leather Shoulder Bag.