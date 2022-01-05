News
Hayes sparks Brookline past Newton North in BSC boys hoop showdown
BROOKLINE — The Brookline versus Newton North boys basketball rivalry has produced one heart-stopping game after another the past few years.
Tuesday’s contest between the Bay State Conference powers appeared headed for another fantastic finish.
That was, until Makyle Hayes flipped a switch. The junior point guard scored nine crucial points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 16 as the Warriors dealt the Tigers their first loss of the season with a thrilling 64-58 victory at home.
“These boys are just exciting,” chuckled Brookline coach Courtney Valentine. “They’re so much fun to watch. They give me a heart attack at times, but it’s like Novocaine. Coach (Malcolm) Wynn always says that it’s like Novocaine. You’ve just got to wait for (the run) to happen, but it’s going to happen.”
The two programs entered Tuesday with identical 4-0 records, and they traded blows for the entire first half. Brookline (5-0) relied heavily upon Hayes and sophomore Devani Perez for offense early, as the two guards combined for 15 points over the first two quarters of play to provide the Warriors a 31-24 edge at the intermission.
However, once the third quarter got underway, the Warriors went ice cold from the field. Newton North (4-1) held Brookline to just nine points in the stanza. Senior Holland Hargens sank a pair of free throws with just about two minutes left in the quarter, as Newton North took a 38-37 advantage.
Andrew Alekseyenko banked home a miraculous three-pointer shortly thereafter for Brookline at the horn, tying the score at 40 heading into the fourth.
Once the final quarter got underway, Hayes took things over, scoring six consecutive points to put the Warriors ahead, 53-49, with just under four minutes to play in regulation. Moments later, the junior put the finishing touches on his fantastic performance, drilling a dagger three to make it a 58-51 affair, while sending the Brookline bench into pandemonium.
“(The Tigers) were lacking on their help,” said Hayes. “I don’t think that they really believed in my shot a lot on defense. I can shoot when I really shoot the ball. So I got the kick-out, and I just shot, because they were letting me.”
Perez finished with 12 points to lead Brookline, while Alekseyenko and Jack Stanton added 11 points apiece for the Warriors.
Newton North was propelled by junior Jose Padilla, who drained 12 points for the Tigers.
News
First nor’easter of the year could dump ‘significant snowfall’ across Massachusetts
The first “bread, milk and eggs alert” of the winter could be blared across the Bay State later this week.
Forecasters are tracking a nor’easter that could dump several inches of snow across the state from Thursday night into Friday.
Boston’s initial forecast for snow totals is 4 to 6 inches, but that could definitely change over the next few days.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of the system,” said Bill Leatham, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
The forecasters are trying to determine how far west the system will track, which will impact the specific snowfall amounts for the region.
“In New England, we’re no strangers to getting wintry weather, but folks will want to stay tuned to the forecast if they’re traveling,” Leatham said. “It could be a slick commute on Friday.
“We’ll get a better idea on how much snow we’ll get as we get closer to Thursday,” he added.
Forecasters expect a low-pressure system to develop off of the mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday.
“This coastal low will track northeastward toward southern New England Thursday night into Friday bringing the potential for significant snowfall,” states the National Weather Service forecast discussion. “There is still considerable uncertainty with respect to the track of this storm, thus there is also uncertainty in which areas will see snow (or potentially rain) and how much snow will accumulate.”
One forecast model shows that the “bullseye” of the storm’s highest accumulations would be over the Interstate 95 corridor.
Another forecast model has the system tracking a bit further north and west, placing the heaviest snowfall over western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
News
Howie Carr: Massachusetts residents on the move … out of here!
Massachusetts is only number seven?
Seventh among the 50 states people are fleeing? That’s the best – or worst – that we can do?
Over the past couple of years, the Commonwealth has usually ranked a lot higher than seventh when it comes to any kind of catastrophic statistics.
Number three in deaths per 100,000 during most of the Dem panic, I mean the pandemic.
Number one in unemployment in the nation for several months during 2020.
So this annual United Van Lines National Movers Study comes as a bit of a disappointment. Gov. Charlie Baker – Charlie Parker, as Dementia Joe Biden calls him – has certainly done his damnedest to make this state as unlivable as possible.
Parker has turned Massachusetts so unlivable that he became unelectable, which is why he’s now a lame duck. Still, under his dismal stewardship, Massachusetts should be the second or third most unlivable state in the union, as it is in so many other quality-of-life stats, like taxes for instance.
Granted, when it comes to out-migration the state is in a tough conference, as they sometimes say about the NFL. It’s the “high outbound” conference, as United Van Lines describes Massachusetts and its peer states.
Topping the flight list, as it has for the past four years, is New Jersey, whose governor is, like Charlie Parker, a graduate of Needham High School Class of ’75. So this’ll be a big brag for Phil Murphy at the next Rocket reunion.
The Garden State is not exactly the Garden of Eden.
Number two is Illinois, whose governor, trust-fund billionaire J. B. Pritzker, has a little getaway spot in Wellington, Fla., as well as a private jet to get there. Incidentally, the prior governor of Illinois took it on the lam and is now a legal resident of Florida.
Third in departures is New York, the state with no bail and even fewer prospects, followed by Connecticut, California and Michigan, bust outs one and all, in almost every way.
Massachusetts is the first state on the on-the-lam list with a Republican governor, even if he is a RINO. Conversely, among the states with the highest rate of inbound moving traffic, the top seven have … GOP chief executives.
Go figure.
Most of those checking out of the Bay State are between 35 and 65 years old, with incomes of between $50,000 and $150,000 — the middle classes, in other words.
The biggest reason given to United Van Lines for leaving Massachusetts is “jobs” (31 percent), followed by family at 25 percent and retirement 22 percent.
Most of Massachusetts’ net in-migration likewise involves jobs. The people moving here heard there weren’t any — jobs, that is — and that they wouldn’t be expected to actually work here.
The working classes are being supplanted by the non-working classes.
As fast as people are moving out of Massachusetts (and the other blue stateas), I suspect a lot more would be decamping if it wasn’t for different “family” reasons — people in their prime working years here don’t want to abandon their elderly parents in this hellhole, and sometimes can’t convince them to vote with their feet quite yet.
The old people are left behind while their children flee the police states. Massachusetts is a lot like Cuba and Venezuela in this regard.
In 2020, by the way, Massachusetts was number eight in departures, so we’re moving up. And I suspect 2022 will be even better — or is it worse? — once taxpayers figure out that this proposed “millionaires’ tax” on the ballot will quickly affect everyone in Massachusetts who has a real job.
If you’ve always dreamed of being a millionaire, just vote for this millionaires’ tax, because if it passes, before you know it you’ll be a millionaire too — at least for the purposes of paying the state income tax.
Many New Englanders will be taking it on the lam this weekend, heading to sunny South Florida for the Pats’ final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins. As with AOC, their money is always welcome in the Sunshine State, but snowbirds should be advised to leave their crackpot Blue State politics behind.
The lead story in Monday’s Palm Beach Daily News was about a rash of fliers dropped on cars with New York license plates over the weekend, in all capital letters:
IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE ‘WOKE’ PEOPLE – LEAVE FLORIDA. YOU WILL BE HAPPIER ELSEWHERE AS WILL WE.
But if you’re not woke, you’re welcome. Just call United Van Lines and get on the outbound waiting list.
News
Massachusetts lawmakers 2021 payroll, raises rolled in
Here is the full legislative payroll for 2021, raises rolled in. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. Look for all the latest payrolls beginning this week.
To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.
