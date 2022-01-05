News
Here are places providing free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – There are several places in the St. Louis area that are providing free COVID-19 testing.
Below is a list of places found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website:
- St. Charles Family Arena: Every day from Jan. 3-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303. Pre-registration with appointments are required. Click here for more information.
- IBEW Local No. 1 parking lot: Every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110.
- Legacy Bar & Café parking lot: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located in the Delmar Plaza parking lot at 5261 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.
- Warren County Health Department Fitness Center parking lot: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 3920 North Highway 47, at the corner of Isabella, Warrenton, MO 63383.
- American Legion No. 1423 parking lot: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. It is located at Tanner Bridge Road Jefferson City, MO 65101.
- Webster County Health Unit parking lot: Every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 233 E. Washington Street Marshfield, MO 65706.
- Mercy Clinic Primary Care: If your primary care is Mercy, call 314-525-4225 or go online to schedule an appointment. It is located at 1001 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
For more information, visit the Missouri Health Department’s website.
For urgent care, clinic, and pharmacy testing site locations, click here. To order a free at-home testing kit, click here.
Omicron surges through St. Louis unfettered; new records set for hospitalizations, pediatric cases
ST. LOUIS – The surge of the omicron variant in the St. Louis region has pushed the medical community to the brink and left few with answers on stemming the tidal wave of infections that seems to have no end in sight.
For the first time in the history of the pandemic, more than a thousand people are hospitalized with positive COVID tests, and another 59 patients are presumed to have the virus. In all, 1,082 people are hospitalized after another 176 patients were admitted overnight.
The surge has many asking how many hospitalizations could be possible if the spread of the omicron variant is not curbed in the region.
Dr. Alex Garza, commander of the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, would not speculate how high the numbers could rise but cautioned the region is in a critical stage of the pandemic.
“We know it will go higher; the question is the magnitude. The slope we are on right now is the worst it has been since the pandemic started and is unsustainable. And at some point, however, there just won’t be enough fuel to continue the fire; that is unvaccinated people that get sick enough to require hospitalization. We just don’t know when that point will arrive,” he said.
“I really can’t speculate on total admissions by mid-January, however, I would say that if we continue on this trend, our models are predicting well above a thousand patients. The total admissions in a couple of weeks will depend on what people are doing now. If we can get a majority of people to wear masks and limit their exposures out in public and continue to get vaccinated, then we have a chance to flatten the curve.”
The task force—which is made up locally of the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health care systems—released the latest hospitalization figures Tuesday afternoon. Those numbers paint a bleak picture.
Some records have been set in many critical metrics measured by the task force, such as hospitalizations, ICU beds in use, ventilators in use, admissions, and deaths.
Aside from the 1,082 patients now hospitalized, the task force is reporting 178 patients in ICU beds receiving critical care and another 111 patients are requiring ventilators to breathe. High points in those areas during the pandemic came early in 2020, when elderly and nursing home residents were hardest hit. In April 2020, 239 patients needed ICU care and another 186 needed ventilators. The latest surge would indicate those records might be broken if admissions to hospitals continue to rise.
Dr. Marya Strand, chief medical officer at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, says doctors and nurses are caring for an unprecedented number of COVID-infected children. She says the surge is likely to get worse.
“I think ‘unprecedented’ is a good word and, again, it very much mirrors what’s happening in the adult hospitals around the region,” she said.
Dr. Strand says 15 children with COVID are currently at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Some have mild symptoms and some have serious respiratory problems. They range in age from newborns to teenagers.
“A lot of moms are coming in to deliver are COVID positive and so we’re dealing with newborns delivered to COVID-positive moms, all the way up into teenagers that are drifting up to the adult ranges,” Strand said.
The task force is reporting two new, dubious records with pediatric COVID cases. Tuesday’s report includes 61 children now hospitalized, a new single-day record for pediatric cases. Of those, 14 are requiring ICU care. That is also the most ever children needing critical care during the pandemic. Of those 14 pediatric ICU patients, 11 of them are children under the age of 11. When asked about the surge of pediatric cases, Garza pointed toward vaccinations.
“The increase in pediatric cases is most likely due to the increased amount of virus circulating. As a proportion of total hospitalizations, it is stable, but the absolute number is increasing significantly, which is the number that matters,” he said. “Unvaccinated kids are most at-risk, along with those with compromised immune systems.”
To further emphasize its assertion—made throughout the last year—that vaccinations are an effective tool against the spread of COVID-19, the task force also confirmed today startling new statistics.
Of today’s 1,023 COVID-positive hospitalizations, just 281 patients—or 29% of the total patients—are vaccinated in some form. However, the task force confirmed that of those 281 patients, 98% of them did not receive a booster shot. The task force argues this new statistic may be the best argument yet to encourage people to get vaccinated and receive a booster.
“Hospitals are very full and not only are they full, they are understaffed and becoming more so, as more staff fall to COVID infection and having to stay home for their own health and the safety of others,” Strand said.
As kids return to school after the holiday break, Strand recommends they wear masks.
“If I wanted to protect my kids, I would get them vaccinated and I would have them wear a mask when they are out and about,” she said. “Whether they’re at school or out in the community, heading out to sports, hanging out with friends. Wearing a mask is what is going to keep kids safest if they’ve been vaccinated.”
Strand is encouraging parents to get their children tested for COVID, but not at a hospital emergency room, saying ERs should be visited for emergency care only.
For the last six months, task force leadership has bemoaned the unwillingness of many in the community to get vaccinated.
“We have very low uptake for vaccines in the state of Missouri, so combine that with very limited mask requirements, public health mitigation methods being limited, a healthcare workforce that is dwindling by the day, and we are ending up with the perfect storm we predicted a couple of weeks ago,” he said.
Garza said he and a beleaguered healthcare workforce are vexed by the continued politicization of the pandemic.
“The vaccinated population that is in the hospitals right now almost universally have other conditions which make them more susceptible to an infection, regardless if it is COVID or some other disease. The vast majority of persons that are vaccinated will never need care in the hospital,” he said.
“Consider the hundreds of thousands of persons that are vaccinated throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region. It is an extremely small percentage of people that are vaccinated that end up in the hospital with COVID. On the other hand, consider the percentage of persons that are unvaccinated that end up needing admission due to COVID infection and it is much, much higher. The bottom line is that vaccinations reduce the risk of serious poor outcomes, including death, across the population. Don’t be fooled by thinking that just because people that have been vaccinated can still get COVID equates to ‘vaccines don’t work.’ That is a false and dangerous conclusion that is not supported by any evidence.”
The task force says an additional 12 people have succumbed to the virus while fighting for life in area hospital beds. That brings the 2022 death total in area hospitals to 39 patients and Garza says healthcare workers are struggling to help those patients, and their families, cope with the impact of the omicron surge. In the past seven days, 1,177 patients have been admitted to area hospitals for COVID care. That’s a new seven-day record for admissions. Only 896 patients were released in that same span.
Own music history: The Pageant is selling pairs of balcony chairs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everyone wants to own a piece of music history. The Pageant opened on the Delmar Loop in 2000. Since then it has hosted world-class acts and has a reputation for a more intimate setting than other mid-sized venues. No matter the crowd size you will never be more than 70 feet from the stage.
The concert hall is getting some upgrades and some of the balcony seats will have to go. You can now own a pair or two of floor-mounted Pageant seats.
The announcement received a lot of positive feedback on Facebook. Fans are even asking if they can own specific pairs. Some people want to use them for their media rooms.
FOR SALE:
- Limited availability, seat selection is first come, first purchased.
- Limit 2 pairs per customer, seats will not be held or reserved.
- Available for $100.00 per pair.
- Pair of balcony seats measures 33″ tall X 45.5″ wide X 24″ deep
PICKUP DETAILS:
- Purchase in-person at The Halo Bar on Friday, January 7 from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, January 8 from 10 am to 4 pm.
- Purchaser is responsible for loading and transporting seats in their vehicle.
- Cash & Carry only.
- For more info and inquiries, please contact: pageantinfo@thepageant.com
Regrets from Dolphins’ game that slipped away at Titans — and an interesting response to Will Fuller situation
Prime among reasons the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots without a playoff spot on the line is how they failed to deal with the elements in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans that led to their elimination from postseason contention.
While coaches generally put the past behind them quickly and move on to the next task, Dolphins assistants took their final stabs on Tuesday at what went wrong with the game plan in chilly, rain-drenched Nashville.
“We didn’t execute,” said Dolphins play-caller George Godsey. “Probably could have called some calls that put our guys in a better position too. I think a lot of those we’d like to have, to have back the way that we executed or called the game.”
Miami (8-8) put a lot more on its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, than Tennessee did with Ryan Tannehill. Tagovailoa dropped back 42 times between 38 pass attempts and four sacks. Tannehill threw it 18 times and was sacked once. The Titans had 40 rushing attempts to the Dolphins’ 16.
Tagovailoa fumbled three times, lost one, was intercepted once, had multiple other passes that could’ve been picked off and only completed 18 passes for 205 yards, playing from behind all game.
“As a running backs coach, I always want to run the ball. I’m all for more runs,” said co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville, who doubles as running backs coach. “But at the end of the day, in our group, and I think in every group on this offense, we’re going to try to contribute every way we can to give us the best chance to win. … It’s the execution of it. It’s doing it better. It’s doing it exactly right on every play that gives us the best chance.”
Duke Johnson had 49 yards on his seven carries. Myles Gaskin went for 23 on his five.
“We probably could have stuck a few more runs in there,” said coach Brian Flores on Monday. “When you’re down, you want to try to get back into the game and try to create some other plays, which we missed on some of those other plays that we had guys open, as well.”
The Dolphins defense also allowed Tennessee to go for 5 yards per carry, surrendering a season-worst 198 on the ground. That did not help while Miami faced a deficit throughout the game and the Titans piled on with the ground game in the fourth quarter.
“That’s how the game ends up playing,” Godsey said. “We’re pretty balanced. We’d like to take out the third downs, the two minutes and really look at normal downs as far as a balance standpoint goes.”
Regardless of how much the run game was utilized, Tagovailoa did not handle the wet ball well at Nissan Stadium.
“When you have a wet ball, when it’s windy, weather is going to affect how you throw the football,” said quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye, “but the thing is, it’s the same for both sides. Both teams have to deal with the elements. Obviously, the more experience of throwing in the cold, wet games, you got to kind of work through that and find out the best way to handle that for him.”
Frye said Tagovailoa “played around” with using a glove in practice, but he and the team decided against it.
Empty feeling from Fuller
Wide receiver Will Fuller never played again for the Dolphins in the 2021 season after his finger injury cost him to exit early way in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
After Flores maintained week-to-week hope of an eventual return since Fuller became eligible to return off injured reserve, he ultimately announced a setback for Fuller in December that cost him the end of the season.
On Tuesday, wide receiver coach Josh Grizzard was pressed on if he had even seen Fuller at team facilities in the past month, and he would not divulge that information.
“I’ll just keep those conversations and how much we see Will and whatever we talk about, really, to keep between me and him,” Grizzard said.
He added, in general, of the impression he got from Fuller this season: “He was good to be around. Unfortunate what happened with the finger and all that, but just a guy that just is upbeat, good to be around, works hard. Just one of the guys, like hanging out with him, talking about different things, whether it’s on the field or off the field. … Wish him the best for him and continue to support him.”
Fuller played in the first quarter of that game against the Colts, plus the previous week’s loss at the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. Making $10.6 million on the one-year deal he signed with Miami, he contributed four receptions for 26 yards, plus the tying two-point conversion that sent the game with the Raiders to the extra period.
