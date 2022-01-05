Celebrities
HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Star in ‘Married to Real Estate’
HGTV property pro Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson star in “Married to Real Estate.”
Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt and her husband Mike know plenty about juggling booming property businesses, pleasing clients, managing a home and raising three daughters — and they make it look effortless and fun in their new HGTV series Married to Real Estate.
In the eight-episode season, which premieres on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Egypt and Mike will marry their considerable complementary talents to help families land a perfect home in their ideal neighborhood.
Egypt will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess, and design sensibilities — skills she honed in her business life and as the star of her HGTV hit series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins — to find affordable houses in desirable Metro Atlanta locations for her clients.
And, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment. “I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home,” said Egypt.
“Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home — with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over – deliver for our clients.”
“Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together,” said Mike. “We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”
In the premiere episode, Egypt and Mike will tour two unique properties with a couple who is passionate about mid-century modern style. The chosen house has original features the buyers want to keep, including a statement stone fireplace and wood-paneled walls, so Egypt and Mike will incorporate those elements into the renovation.
At the reveal, the duo will wow their clients with a bright, open floor plan that includes a sleek kitchen with a waterfall island and an entertaining room with a built-in bar. Throughout the season, Egypt and Mike also will collaborate and compromise to manage their own personal and home projects, including building a basement design studio, searching for a new office space and creating a big girl bedroom for their youngest child.
While waiting for Married to Real Estate to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in the last season of HGTV’s mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, as well as stream Egypt’s previous HGTV series on discovery+.
The duo also will star as one of the four competing teams in season three of Rock the Block in early 2022.
More Married to Real Estate content will be available on HGTV‘s digital platforms. Fans are invited to connect at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #MarriedtoRealEstate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Egypt (@egyptsherrod) and Mike (@djfadelf) on Instagram. The episodes also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres — Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 13.
Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.
The eight-episode series premieres on HGTV Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream on discovery+.
Source: From a press release
Sasha Spielberg Engaged: Steven’s Daughter Set To Marry Harry McNally After NYE Proposal
Actress/singer Sasha Spielberg cuddled up to fiancé Harry McNally — the son of famous restaurateur Keith McNally — in a photo taken after their New Year’s Eve engagement.
Sasha Spielberg is getting married! The 31-year-old daughter of director Steven Spielberg and retired actress Kate Capshaw got engaged to Harry McNally on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31). Harry’s father, famous NYC restaurateur Keith McNally, 70, shared a post-engagement photo of the couple out to dinner to announce the big news. “When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve She……..said Yes!,” Keith captioned the cute snapshot.
Sasha, who goes by the stage name Buzzy Lee, has been dating Harry since sometime after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. She told BlackBook magazine in March 2021, “I went through another breakup during Covid, then I met truly the love of my life [who] I’m with now. The intimacy of getting to know someone during Covid, and I hope it’s the same intimacy getting to know a record, that’s what it’s been like for me. You have no distractions. There’s nothing around you except that person.”
Sasha has also briefly documented her relationship with Harry on Instagram. In July 2021, she posted a snapshot of the couple cuddled up while sitting at a piano. Sasha lovingly wrapped her arms around Harry, who sat in front of his future wife and rested his arms on her legs. She captioned the photo, “I’m in love and I don’t care who knows it! (Please don’t unfollow).”
As both an actress and singer, Sasha has made a mark in the entertainment industry, just like her parents. She’s had brief roles in a few of her father’s movies, including The Terminal, Indiana Jones, and The Post, and appeared in the critically acclaimed comedy film Licorice Pizza. She’s been releasing music for nearly a decade now, both as a solo artist and as part of the indie folk band Wardell, which also includes her brother Theo Spielberg, 33. Sasha is set to open for Haim for the sibling pop rock band’s upcoming 2022 tour. “OK I (Buzzy Lee) AM OPENING FOR HAIM FOR SOME SHOWS I AM SO EXCITED on sale now ok I’m gonna faint,” she wrote on Twitter in Dec. 2021.
Harry is a musician, as well. He recently released a new song, “Ride With Me” and also does some work in music video directing. In addition, he manages The Odeon, one of many NYC-based restaurants owned by his dad Keith and his mom Lynn Wagenknecht.
Selling Sunset: Maya Vander Talks Losing Child, Hard Holiday
Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is still grieving the stillbirth of her third child, Mason, and is now opening up about how she and her family are dealing with their devastating loss, especially during the Christmas holidays.
Maya shared an emotional post to her Instagram account on Christmas Day sharing her feelings and a photo of her precious family.
“This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned. This was the day Mason would have come home with us,” she began the caption. “It’s been two weeks since I lost my child. I am smiling in the photo, but I got to tell you, it’s been difficult. I never experienced grief this way.
Maya continued on saying, “Our family is taking it one day a time and we are just trying our best for the kids [Aiden, 2 and Elle, 18 months]. I am extremely grateful for all the kindness and messages I have been getting. We are thankful for our children and know that it will be OK…I want to wish all of you [a] happy holiday season! I hope and have faith that after the storm comes the [rainbow emoji].
Speaking to Us Weekly earlier in the month went on to elaborate on her “devastating” grief and how no one knows yet exactly what went wrong during her pregnancy.
“My family is devastated. My baby’s due date was right around Christmas. This is the best time of year to celebrate…My husband is heartbroken, and I know I need to be strong for him and for our family,” she said before continuing “Time will help, but I experienced a loss in a very late stage. I lost a son, and the pain will always be there.”
“No one knows [why this happened] yet. At this point, of the pregnancy, I have a weekly checkup. I felt less movement a few days prior. I went to a private ultrasound check, and everything was fine and looked normal…I delivered a normal baby that looked like he was sleeping. This will chase me forever,” she said.
Maya also spoke to E! News recently and said the loss came after the rest of her family had contracted COVID-19. Therefore, she had to essentially go through her heartbreaking delivery process essentially alone.
“I never got COVID, but because my husband was still testing positive, he wasn’t allowed to be in the delivery room with me, so I had to basically be by myself,” The Selling Sunset star said.
Thankfully Maya told the outlet that everyone including her entire cast has been there for her during time of need.
Speaking on the cast Maya said, “They always check on me. They text me. They do what they can do to support. I think they were all shocked and very, very sad for me, and they’ve been just very supportive. Very, very sweet. All of them.”
Concluding her interview, she shared how thankful she was for her support system, and she wanted everyone woman out there experiencing the same thing, it’s not their fault.
“I just want to say that I’m very thankful to all our friends and family.” She said, adding “To all the women out there that experience the same thing, it’s not their fault and just to be strong.”
Just Sad: George Floyd’s Niece Shot While Sleeping In Houston Home, Father Says Police Took 4 Hours To Arrive
Jesus, Lord, Father…
As if the family of George Floyd hasn’t already suffered enough, now they have to suffer more heartbreak at the top of the year. According to ABC17 a 4-year-old girl named Arianna Delane was shot while she was asleep in her southwest Houston home on New Year’s Day. The family identified her as the niece of George Floyd.
Derrick Delane, the child’s father, says that bullets peppered their apartment around 3am New Year’s Day and and struck Arianna who was sleeping in the front room.
“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit,” Delane recalled. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”
*sigh*
To make matters worse, Delane says that the Houston Police Department didn’t respond to the incident until 7am, a whole FOUR HOURS LATER! Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was questioned about this egregious delay and released a statement announcing “an investigation”…
“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” Finner said in a statement.
Fortunately, Arianna’s mother was better equipped than the emergency personnel who gets paid with her tax money. She was able to get the wounded girl to the hospital and into surgery where her life was saved.
While Delane says he does believe that his house was specifically targeted, he didn’t exactly explain why…
“Why would my house get shot up?” the father said. “My daughter don’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As the father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”
We’ll continue to pray for this little girl and hope that the police and her father can figure out why someone would spray up their crib. This doesn’t sound random…at all…
