News
High school roundup: Woodbury edges Cretin-Derham Hall in OT in boys basketball
Blake Roherer scored 22 points and Carter Bolin added 20 as Woodbury beat Cretin-Derham Hall 75-71 in overtime in their boys basketball matchup Tuesday night in St. Paul.
Woodbury (4-3) and Cretin-Derham Hall (2-3) were neck and neck most of the game, tied at the end of the first half and again as regulation ended.
The result was a reversal of the 2021 Section 4AAAA championship that Cretin-Derham Hall won 58-55.
Certain-Derham Hall senior Tre Holloman, a Michigan State commit, scored 25.
Other boys basketball scores: St. Thomas Academy defeats Hastings 92-65; Irondale defeats Roseville 79-57; Mounds View beats Park 67-57.
Girls basketball
Shakopee 68, Prior Lake 43: A trio of scorers from Shakopee propelled the Sabers to a victory over Prior Lake.
Kate Cordes (19), Paige Broze (17) and Nicole Maenke (13) combined for 49 of the team’s 68 points as Shakopee (7-3) kept Prior Lake (5-3) at arm’s length all night, taking a 16-point lead into halftime and building on it in the second half.
Prior Lake’s Cecilia McNair scored a team-high 12 points for the Lakers.
Other scores: Eagan defeats Burnsville 63-34; Lakeville North defeats Eastview 57-36, Rosemount defeats Lakeville South 58-40.
Boys hockey
Eastview 5, Shakopee 4: The Sabers couldn’t erase a 4-0 third period goal, storming back but ultimately falling just short in a loss to Eastview (7-2).
Shakopee (5-6-1) scored three unanswered goals in the first six minutes of the third period to get within a goal. But a goal by Eastview junior defenseman Logan Opgrand, his second of the game, with less than three minutes left proved to be the game-winner.
Shakopee added a goal moments later, but it wasn’t enough.
Mounds View 9, Roseville 2: A six-goal second period propelled Mounds View to a win over Roseville (5-3) at TCO Sports Garden.
Mounds View senior forward Mathais Durant netted a hat trick while teammates Wyatt Witham and Grant Dean each scored two. The trio are the top three scorers this season for Mounds View (4-6-1).
Witham also tallied three assists and Dean tallied two. Mounds View outshot Roseville 29-17.
Girls hockey
East Ridge 2, Mounds View 0: East Ridge junior Lily Fetch broke a scoreless tie three minutes into the third period, and Addison Andre added another goal with under two minutes to go to secure a win over Mounds View.
East Ridge goaltender Annika Limpert finished with the 23-save shutout.
With the win, East Ridge (9-6-1) has evened itself with Mounds View (9-7) in the Suburban East standings. The teams sit in a tie for fourth place with eight points.
South St. Paul 4, North St. Paul 0: South St. Paul (8-0) continued its undefeated campaign with a victory over North St. Paul (6-5) at Doug Woog Arena.
Lillie Ramirez scored twice and assisted on the other two goals to finish the night with four points. Kayla Matuzak and Ashley Jerikovsky scored the other goals. Goaltender Delaney Norman saved 19 shots en route to the shutout.
Other scores: Minnetonka defeats Hill-Murray 8-2; Roseville defeats Park 3-0; Stillwater beats Irondale 10-0.
News
Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3
CHICAGO — Cale Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, and the surging Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Tuesday night.
Makar skated into the left circle, spun away from Chicago center Kirby Dach and then drove to the net. The defenseman beat Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side for his 14th goal.
Colorado forward Logan O’Connor and Chicago captain Jonathan Toews each had a shot go off a post in overtime before Makar’s game-winner.
Fellow defenseman Erik Johnson had two goals as Colorado won for the seventh time in eight games. Alex Newhook also scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves.
Chicago dropped its fifth straight game. Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals on consecutive shots, and Toews scored in the second period. Fleury finished with 29 stops.
Led by DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, the Blackhawks moved in front with two goals in 40 seconds in the third period. First, DeBrincat converted a one-timer off a pass from Kane, and then he got his 20th goal when he beat Kuemper off another assist from Kane at 2:58.
The Avalanche tied it again when Johnson’s shot from the side appeared to go off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe and past Fleury at 11:44.
It was the first meeting between the Central Division teams since Colorado’s 4-2 victory in the season opener Oct. 13. The Avalanche jumped all over the Blackhawks in the first game, opening a 3-0 lead 9:34 into the first period.
Colorado got off to another fast start in its first trip to Chicago this season. Johnson’s shot from near the blue line traveled through traffic in front before beating Fleury on the stick side at 7:43, and Newhook made it 2-0 when he converted a backhand with 6:06 left in the opening period.
The Avalanche nearly had another 3-0 lead, but Fleury robbed Tyson Jost with his left leg with 1:40 left.
Johnson’s goal was his fourth of the season and No. 30 for Colorado’s defensemen.
Chicago responded with a much better performance in the second. Toews poked home a rebound for his fourth goal at 4:47. Henrik Borgstrom nearly tied the game in the final minute, but he was denied by Kuemper.
WORTH NOTING
The Blackhawks moved forward MacKenzie Entwistle from the taxi squad to the active roster, and forward Josiah Slavin was reassigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League. Entwistle picked up an assist on Toews’ goal.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Blackhawks: At the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
News
New COVID variant ‘IHU’ with 46 mutations detected in France
Experts are keeping a wary eye on yet another COVID-19 variant, this one with 46 mutations.
It was detected in France and showed up in a traveler who recently arrived from a three-day stay in Cameroon, Africa, French researchers said in a pre-print study published on medRxiv, which means it has not yet been peer-reviewed.
While researchers were monitoring the strain to ascertain how infectious it is or whether it poses a danger, experts emphasized that its discovery alone was not cause for alarm. Moreover, it was noted even before omicron took over the world stage and “has been on our radar,” World Health Organization incident manager on COVID Abdi Mahamud said at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. “That virus had a lot of chances to pick up.”
So far, indications are that it hasn’t. But it did manage to infect 12 people in Marseille, in southeastern France.
The 46 mutations had not been detected in other countries, The Independent noted.
The person infected with the B.1.640.2 variant, dubbed IHU after being discovered by scientists at the IHU Mediterranee Infection, was fully vaccinated and had just returned from a three-day trip to Cameroon when they tested positive, the researchers said.
Any speculation or alarm would be premature, the researchers said.
News
Colorado State basketball knocks some rust off in win over Air Force at home
FORT COLLINS — Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated by shrugging off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns and holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59 on Tuesday night.
The Rams (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) have captured 11 in a row to match the 1988-89 NCAA Tournament team for the second-longest winning streak in school history. The top mark was 14 straight by the 2014-15 squad.
David Roddy added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Colorado State, which played for the first time since a 66-63 win over Mississippi State on Dec. 11. The Rams had two games canceled (Tulsa and Alabama) due to virus concerns within the program and another postponed (New Mexico).
Colorado State was out of rhythm early on and fell behind 7-0 to a young Air Force team missing six players — three starters — because of virus protocols, including the team’s leading scorer, A.J. Walker. The Rams went on a 14-0 run late in the first half to grab the lead.
But the Falcons (8-5, 1-1) kept it close. They were a a 19 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but they slowed down the Rams by running the shot clock to close to zero with their constant motion and screens on the offensive end. Air Force tied it at 48 on a 3-pointer by Carter Murphy with 10:48 remaining.
The turning point was a four-point play by John Tonje, which gave the Rams a late cushion. Roddy sealed it on an emphatic dunk with 53.1 seconds remaining.
The Falcons used just six players, with Jake Heidbreder — the reigning Mountain West freshman of the week — Camden Vander Zwaag and Ethan Taylor playing all 40 minutes.
Taylor led the Falcons with 19 points. Air Force finished 10 of 21 from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Air Force: The Falcons fell to 4-87 against ranked opponents. Their last win over a ranked squad was on March 9, 2013 over No. 12 New Mexico. They were looking for their first road win over a ranked team.
Colorado State: This win should help keep the streak going — the Rams have been ranked for four straight weeks in the AP poll for the first time in program history.
AROUND THE RIM
Stevens became the 32nd member of Colorado State’s 1,000-point club for his career. … Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun sat a few rows behind the Falcons’ bench. … Colorado State coach Niko Medved improved to 7-0 against Air Force.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Hosts UNLV on Saturday.
Colorado State: Is scheduled to play at Boise State on Friday. Boise State had its game Tuesday at Utah State postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Broncos’ program.
