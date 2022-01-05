News
How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”
Cale Makar downplays his magic.
The Avalanche defenseman had the entire NHL buzzing on Tuesday night after his overtime heroics in Chicago. Makar’s stunning game-winner gave Colorado a 4-3 victory. Just don’t expect the 23-year-old hockey savant to gloat.
“It was a little bit lucky, to be honest,” Makar said.
The video replay tells another story. It starts with 2:27 left in the overtime period.
CALE MAKAR, OH MY 🤯 @Avalanche #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/C4wHOa8FvZ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2022
Makar handled the puck from behind Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and began circling toward the top of the offensive zone. Blackhawks’ defenseman Kirby Dach overcommitted in pursuit. That’s when Makar took advantage with a quick spin back toward the net — like a devastating NBA crossover dribble — and finished with a slick backhand flip over Fleury’s stick-hand.
Makar, typically reserved for on-ice celebrations, responded with a huge fist pump.
“One of the best goals of the year,” said defenseman Erik Johnson, who scored twice against Chicago. “That was pretty sweet to watch from the bench. Just his edge work and the way he finished.”
How did Makar pull it off? In a word: Deception.
Makar’s reputation as a master skater with elite hand skills dates back to his phenomenal rookie postseason debut. Avs coach Jared Bednar said the team also practices being deceptive, especially on the penalty-kill. The key is showing your opponent one option while allowing other options to still develop.
On Tuesday night, Makar perfectly timed his sudden charge toward the net. Dach never stood a chance.
“That play doesn’t happen if it’s predictable,” Bednar said. “He’s looking up at other options with his eyes and then still knowing that he’s setting himself up for a counter flow if it doesn’t work out. We have a lot of players that can do that, but obviously, he’s one of the best in the league at it. Especially on the blueline.”
Makar enter Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets with the most goals among NHL defensemen (14). He is on pace to become the first blueliner in a single season to exceed 30 goals since 2008-09 (Mike Green, Capitals). Will Makar be next?
“He’s a guy that can do it, for sure,” Johnson said. “If you just look at what he did on that goal, what you’ve seen throughout the season and just the evolution of his game. He’s only going to keep getting better, too, which is the scary part. … He doesn’t get high or low. He’s just right down the middle. I think that’s what makes him so good. He’s an unflappable guy and so humble.”
Makar predictably credited teammates for the 11th game-winning goal of his short NHL career. None were more brilliant than his latest highlight-reel moment. He makes it look easy.
“You’re in the moment and it just kind of happens,” Makar said.
News
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle on verge of rookie record; Malcolm Brown’s season over on IR
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is on the verge of the NFL rookie receptions record.
With one game remaining, he has 99 receptions. He’s two away from tying and three away from breaking the mark of 101 established by Anquan Boldin, a Pahokee and Florida State alum, in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals.
The record, though, is not at the forefront of Waddle’s mind heading into Sunday’s season finale and 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” Waddle said. “I’m just focused on doing my job and trying to help win.”
Miami enters Week 18 eliminated after last Sunday’s 34-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Regardless, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he will not try to get Waddle the record early in Sunday’s game but, rather, let the game flow dictate that.
“The focus will be trying to move the ball against a good defense,” Flores said. “Whoever that is. If it’s Jaylen, it’s Jaylen. If it’s [tight end] Mike Gesicki, it’s Mike Gesicki. If we’re running it, we’re running it. Run, play action, screen. It’s really to move it effectively and efficiently against a really good defense.”
Along with a rookie record and 100-catch first NFL season, Waddle can also surpass 1,000 receiving yards with 12 more. He has 988. Waddle already holds Miami’s rookie receptions record, and only Jarvis Landry has had more in a season in franchise history, doing it twice in 2017 (112) and 2015 (110).
“Jaylen’s done a good job,” Flores said. “He’s gotten better every day. He works hard. It’s important to him. He’s tried to just learn more about the position, learn more about defenses, learn more about matchups and just, really, gotten better every week.”
Waddle takes the pursuit of the record into the final week in the first season of the NFL’s 17-game regular-season schedule, but he also missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols, so Sunday will be his 16th game played. Boldin played in 16 games when he set the record in 2003, but he also had far more yards (1,377).
Brown staying on IR
Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown will stay on injured reserve through the finale against the Patriots, ending his season, Flores said Wednesday.
Brown finishes the year with 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games, three starts. He added three receptions for 10 yards.
Brown started off the season as one of three backs splitting reps with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Veteran backs Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay were then inserted into the mix after Brown went down with a quadriceps injury in the Oct. 24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and Brown was never activated off IR after he became eligible to return. He had been practicing the previous three weeks.
Johnson, the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, and since his December signing to the active roster has been Miami’s top rusher. Lindsay has also been in the mix with Gaskin after he was claimed off waivers in November.
Brown was on a one-year, $1.75 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Hunt’s home
While Robert Hunt has been a plus for the Dolphins’ offensive line at right guard and Jesse Davis has struggled at right tackle, Flores said Wednesday he never considered moving Hunt back to right tackle, where he played as a rookie in 2020.
“I think he’s found a home there at right guard,” Flores said. “He played well, so didn’t want to change that or move him. I think he’s done some good things. I think he’s still a young player who’s getting better every time he goes out there. I think he’s making improvements on a weekly basis, getting more comfortable with his communication and just understanding how tough, physical it is in there at that position.”
Other notes
Flores said he expects to have a healthy roster at practice this week ahead of the finale against the Patriots.
He added the team will have activations off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The only two active-roster players remaining on the list are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
News
Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above
Upping your carve game is a great gift to give yourself. And even the best skiers sometimes need a brush up.
Particularly if you’ve purchased new gear, it’s a great idea to spend some time working on those turns.
Some tips for that:
Take a group cruiser lesson. Talk to the ski school ahead of time and let them know you want to really focus on carving, and wish to be in a lesson doing just that. Most areas have such lessons – and if you really want to focus, shell out the extra cash for a private. (Although I do confess I find group lessons better for carving; you can pick up tips from the other skiers as well and carving is something most people understand and like to work on).
Find a ski camp: Multi-day ski camps usually work on more than one technique, but carving is always one of them. A multi-day program can help you really build up your carving finess, since you’ll have the time to really dig deep and work on change. A ski camp often has varied conditions (one day with new snow; another groomed out) so it gives you a chance to carve better in all kinds of conditions. Plus, ski camps are super fun.
Follow the leader: Every time I ski with my friend Pam, I improve. That’s because she’s a master of carving, and best of all, really loves to carve. So I follow in her tracks, trying to not only turn where she does, but get into my carve the way she does. It helps.
Find your friends who carve really well and simply follow them all day as you ski (You might want to offer to pay for their lift ticket too!). It might not give you the drill-down details of a lesson, but you’ll see: almost by osmosis, that great carving will seep into your runs and turns.
Tune your skis: Seriously, tune your skis. It’s cheap and easy (Most areas can do at least a quick tune right at their base. Or plan ahead and drop them off at a local ski shop for the works). Well-tuned skis make all the difference, and too many of us forget that step. Today’s skis are so responsive, when well-tuned, they almost automatically up your carve ability.
Just do it: Spend a day on all cruisers all day. Ignore the tree runs and bumps and instead, build your carving muscle memory. You’ll get a ton of vertical, have more than a few giggles and most of all, better your craft. All that day needs for perfection is a goggle tan.
News
Ski Wednesday: Singing the praises of the blues
Blue has always been my favorite color. I wear it every Friday in honor of my daughter’s battle with Type 1 diabetes. I tend to choose it in furniture and other decorating colors. My granddaughters’ blue eyes bring me joy as well.
And on the mountain, the blue trails are always a blast.
Blue – or intermediate – trails, for me, are a chance to relax, feel the turns, savor the setting and just plain soak up a perfect ski moment.
Not that I don’t love a good black run – extra challenge is great. And I totally take the long, winding green trails everywhere I go as well.
But the Blues? They hit almost every sweet spot that makes skiing and riding wonderful.
Across New England, there are plenty of great blues to take on. Here are a few of my favorites.
Sapphire, Okemo, VT: Lapping Sapphire has long been one of my favorite blue run experiences, and now, with the addition of the resort’s new Evergreen Summit Express quad replacing the classic triple that was once there, it’s even better.
Sapphire — like most of Okemo’s blue and black trails, is just wide enough to really be able to carve some fun, wide turns, but tree-lined in a way that’s totally New England. It tosses in a few double fall lines for extra fun, and it’s almost always impeccably groomed, meaning you can fly along and savor it all in a chill and fun way.
It empties out to a lot of other choices once you’ve taken on a few great laps. Head down Plunge for a bit more challenge and end at the Solitude base for a snack or lunch.
Pro tip: The Solitude section is often less-skied – head there when the rest of the mountain feels busy.
Roper’s Road to Conifer Connection, Wachusett, MA: Wachusett is a hotspot of great cruisers, and thanks to their top of the line lifts, you can get some serious vertical in there most any day (or evening).
My favorite blue there, though, is one I like to stop and enjoy. Roper’s Road winds way out to skiers right on the mountain, and loops you around to the spot you can see the Boston skyline from. Take it, stop and wave at all those folks stuck at work, and then continue on to Conifer, where you can pick up that speed and cruise all the way to the base – and then do it all again. It’s magical.
Pro tip: One loop, cut off to Lower Balance Rock and follow the signs to the Bullock Lodge where they serve up hot cider and hot cider doughnuts, possibly this writer’s favorite slopeside nosh anywhere.
Ecstasy to Cascade, Sunday River, ME: Hop the quick Barker Mountain Express quad and then glide with glee down the apt-named Ecstasy. It winds just enough, yet cuts down the mountain in a way that helps you build just the right speed. Turn onto Cascade for the rest of your run and enjoy a bit more narrow and classic New England feel. You empty out at the Barker base where you can dine, rest or just soak in the ski resort vibe.
Pro tip: Cut over to Upper Sunday Punch for another great blue right in the same general area.
Crawford’s Blaze, Bretton Woods, NH: When my girls were growing up, this was one of their favorite trails. It has the top to bottom appeal we all love. It has the views that make Bretton Woods special. It’s winding and fun to jump in and out of the trees on. But most of all, it’s a wonderful blue cruiser that you can carve down with joy.
The trail is accessible from the resort’s shiny new gondola or from the Zephyr High Speed quad, giving you options. It’s also just below the resort’s beautiful new mountaintop dining (and warming up) spot, the Rosebrook Lodge, which you simply must experience.
Pro tip: For a longer blue that’s totally doable for most skier and riders, check out Two Miles Home, a long fun run that takes you past lovely homes, woodsy spots and gives you a variety of views. There’s just something about looking out at Mount Washington from all those angles that hits right.
How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”
Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle on verge of rookie record; Malcolm Brown’s season over on IR
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Her Final Goodbye To Eddie Van Halen Before His Death
Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: Janelle Reveals She’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ From Back Injury
Ski Wednesday: Singing the praises of the blues
Rapper says men should be honest with women about their true nature
RHOC’s Dr. Jen Armstrong Sues Ex-Employee for Defamation
St. Anthony-New Brighton shifts to online learning amid coronavirus surge
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week