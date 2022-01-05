Connect with us

Celebrities

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’

Published

12 seconds ago

on

How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Public Apology: ‘She Deserves Better’
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A source close to the Kardashians is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Khloe Kardashian feels about her ex Tristan Thompson’s public apology.

Tristan Thompson, 30, just confirmed that he is indeed the father of his former lover Maralee Nicols‘ newborn baby, and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, 37, has some feelings about it. “Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee’s son,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that. Khloe does not care about his apology because his words mean nothing to her anymore. She can’t trust him, and she will never be able to trust him again.”

Khloe Kardashian (Matt Baron/Shutterstock).

The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”

In addition, another source shared that Khloe is “making every effort” to put the focus on herself and True. “She’s been hurt enough by Tristan, and she knows she deserves better than this. Khloe is, and always has been, about family. She would never keep True away from her dad because she knows how important that relationship is to a child.”

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian go out on a family stroll (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Our insider’s details on Khloe’s reaction comes after Tristan confirmed that Maralee’s newborn baby boy is his son. The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 to reveal that “paternity test results reveal” he “fathered a child with Maralee Nichols“. In his lengthy message, he wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Tristan immediately followed his Monday evening message with a direct apology to the Good American entrepreneur. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos

Published

44 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos
google news

Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time in Julia’s New York City home.

Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.

The pair looked every bit NYC in their date night fits, as Kanye sported distressed dark grey jeans tucked into galosh-style work boots (a look he’s been recently favoring) and paired the look a blue-gray hoodie under a black jacket. Julia, for her part, looked elegant in a blue-and-black plush velvet coat, accessorizing the style with black pointed-toe boots, black gloves, and a small, black croc-embossed hand bag.

Kanye West and Julia Fox leave the August Wilson Theater after seeing ‘Slave Play’ (BACKGRID).

The “Off the Grid” rapper and the Uncut Gems actress were enjoying a night out on the town after a romantic dinner in Miami just a few nights ago. On that occasion, to celebrate the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner –again at Carbone — as seen in pictures here. In one photo, Kanye was seen gazing at Julia who was all smiles.

Kanye West
Kanye West out for an NYC date night with actress Julia Fox (BACKGRID).

The back-to-back dates comes after the “Famous” rapper dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his ex, Kim Kardashian. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to make a complete gut renovation to build a brand new abode. Although the pair seem to be focused on co-parenting for their four children, a source close to the Kardashians shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Kim’s family finds it a bit “weird.”

“While Kim is okay with Kanye’s decision to buy a house across the street, her family is not really feeling this at all. They think that it is just a little bit weird, in fact, and said to Kim that no one buys a house across the street from their ex-wife while they are divorcing,” our source said. “Kourtney and Khloe’s exes see their kids and they don’t live across the street. Everyone around her just feels that Kim needs to set boundaries. Kanye could have bought a house a couple blocks away and he would have been able to have the same access to the kids. But right across the street, the Kardashian’s feel, is just a little bit too strange,” the source added.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend
google news

Kate Walsh splashed around in the water in a patterned bikini during a romantic beach date with her boyfriend in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh appears to be having the time of her life in Australia. The 54-year-old actress, who currently stars in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, took a dip in the ocean in Perth, while rocking an orange and pink bikini and engaging in sexy PDA with her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.

Kate’s bikini, which you can see in the photos here, featured a triangle bikini top and stringy bottoms that tied at the hips. And her hair was worn down, so it clung to her back and chest as she splashed around in the water. She also went makeup-free and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Andrew, who is an Australian farmer, wore blue patterned board shorts and a white bucket hat.

Kate Walsh (MEGA)

Throughout the day, Kate and Andrew were pictured doing various things on the beach. First, they were spotted holding hands while walking along the water together. Then, they spent some time in the water, during which they kept grabbing onto each other as each wave hit. And later, once they emerged from the ocean, Kate went in for a sexy kiss and showed her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just how much she loves him.

They reportedly met while on a cruise in early 2020, and she’s been living with him in Perth since before the pandemic, according to The West Australian. Kate told The Daily Telegraph that she enjoyed living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York City, even when she was able to. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she said. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don’t come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!”

Kate went to Paris in June to film Season 2 of Emily In Paris, but once production wrapped, she returned to Perth.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos 

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Cher, Saweetie
google news

Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!

Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.

Cher (Ben Houdijk/Shutterstock).

The collab marks the first for the pair and fans are wondering why the pairing hasn’t been done before! “Gorgeous , Glamorous, and “GIVING LIFE” one fan wrote in the comments. “I CHER do love this!!” another person exclaimed. Numerous others followed suit, commenting on how great Cher looks for her age and celebrating how “exciting” the pairing is for the cosmetics brand. 

Saweetie
Saweetie (Casey Flanigan/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock).

The career high for Cher comes after a bit of a hiccup last fall when she filed a lawsuit against her late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s widow, Mary Bono, accusing her of withholding royalties of Sonny and Cher’s music. The “Believe” singer is seeking $1 million from Mary, 59, and filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, October 13, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the docs, Cher claimed that Mary has kept her from receiving her share of royalties from the iconic hits she once performed with Sonny, such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.”

Cher argued that, as her 1975 divorce agreement with Sonny allegedly stated, she should be receiving 50% of royalties of she and Sonny’s content. Instead, Mary “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties, the singer alleged in the lawsuit. Cher also claimed that Mary allegedly attempted to use “a wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976” in order to block her from receiving the royalties. Mary has yet to respond to the legal filing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending