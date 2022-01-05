Connect with us

How NFTs are Fueling the Anime Community in Japan

anime
As a new year is finally upon us, it is incredible to see where technology has taken things over the past 12 months. NFTs (aka non-fungible tokens) have disrupted both the investing and art world, making headlines in 2021 for their groundbreaking utility for both creators and investors alike, and they don’t show any signs of slowing down in 2022.

In fact, NFTs just had their best year on record, generating over $23 billion in trading volume—a significant increase from less than $100 million recorded in 2020, according to data from DappRadar.

Anyone, who is able to legally prove they created content, is entitled to sell that content as an NFT. From Youtubers to entrepreneurs, the entire artist community can now take advantage of the exciting new marketplace for their digital art.

The desirability and market value of NFTs stem from their exclusivity, as their non-fungibility by definition means that NFTs are classified as one-offs. This means that, unlike other cryptocurrencies, NFTs cannot be replaced. Although one Ethereum can replace one Ethereum, nothing will replace an original Monet nor an NFT.

Since NFTs exist on the blockchain, they cut out the need for any middlemen. These digital assets have been rapidly adopted as a new form of investment over the last year or so, but their value lies not only in being an exclusive asset to revere—they also provide a way for independent creators to earn an income.

One such artistic community, in particular, has been flourishing due to the emergence of NFTs and that is Japan’s anime and manga community. Although the artistic genres have their roots back in the 12th century and rose to popularity in the 20th century, the manga and anime communities have been once again thrust in the spotlight, thanks to the emergence of NFTs.

“One Piece” is a famous manga series that published its 100th volume in September 2021. Over the last two decades, the series sold more than 490 million copies, previously setting a record for the most printed comic series by a single author. Its publisher Shueisha has selected 10 classic scenes from the series to turn into luxury prints, which are priced at nearly 500,000 yen ($4,500) each.

In September, a lottery was launched to purchase one of the 20 limited-edition prints of each illustration, attracting 3,000 entries in the first two days. With each print allowing owners to see when the artwork had changed hands via their smartphone, these art prints backed by the blockchain weren’t your traditional manga artwork. This is a prime example of how NFTs are adding further value to the anime community.

Although manga artists commonly illustrate for publications, the original drawings are often not preserved or celebrated as a legacy. NFTs provide a solution to this problem, creating a way for both anime and manga art to be appreciated, honoured, and remembered for years to come. Anime is already an internationally-recognized artistic genre that is beloved by many across the world. However, thanks to NFT technology, the genre has now been made more accessible, with creators able to distribute their creations across the globe by simply logging onto NFT marketplaces.

One company, in particular, that is fostering the anime and manga artistic community is Goku. The platform was created to build a community for anime and manga enthusiasts as a hub to share their interests. Its token aims to be the first of its kind and its platform provides a way for artists to interact with their fans directly and allow users to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. The company is also excited to launch its own line of limited-edition NFTs via OpenSea and Rarible.

Goku aims to provide a place where communities can connect over their love and passion of anime and manga art and celebrate and uphold the genre’s legacy in a way that it deserves.

 

Photo by Dex Ezekiel on Unsplash
What is Decentralised Finance 2.0?

January 5, 2022

DeFi
One of the most successful innovations to come out of blockchain technology is the introduction of decentralized finance. Decentralized or DeFi is a broad term used to catalog the decentralized applications that integrate traditional financial services into the crypto world.

Decentralized finance applications and protocols are constantly evolving to integrate emerging trends. Over the last few months, the DeFi industry has seen a sudden influx of liquidity-focused decentralized finance projects introducing a new generation of DeFi called DeFi 2.0.

Introducing DeFi 2.0

DeFi 2.0 is a new phrase used in the blockchain world to refer to the subset of DeFi protocols built on breakthroughs such as yield farming. Several on-chain systems powered by native tokens are experiencing new development in liquidity due to DeFi 2.0.

DeFi 2.0 aims to capitalize on the first generation of DeFi products that establishes an initial user base before developing the primitives for the construction of DeFi apps. It rectifies the new trend of creating dApps in a business-to-business focus and takes the utility back to the users, which was the initial intention of decentralized finance.

Moreover, DeFi 2.0 acts as the catalyst to promote emerging market trends and solve the biggest challenges, such as the rising Ethereum gas fees. DeFi 2.0 deploys a two-layer solution with expansive scalability and introduces a new wave of decentralization that has ironically been missing in the earlier model of decentralized finance.

Apart from decentralization and scalability, DeFi 2.0 has also given the process of staking, multi-chain swaps and NFTs a new life by empowering new protocols with robust functionality and usability.

Several projects have embraced DeFi 2.0, and one of the most promising projects that stand out of the bunch is Asgard DAO.

Asgard DAO – Decentralized Currency Reserve Protocol on BSC

Asgard DAO is one of the early solutions readily embracing the emerging DeFi 2.0 by creating a decentralized protocol based on the $Asgard Token and backed by a robust DAO. The project aims to bring protocol-owned liquidity to DAOs and prioritize decentralization when developing a project.

Asgard DAO is combating the sharks who heavily control the number of protocols in DeFi. The protocol gives every user with more than 1% of the current supply of the native token $Asgard the ability to vote, suggest and debate on the project’s development. The proposal passed with a majority vote will be automatically deployed as executable codes following a three-day voting period. This DAO model has lowered the entry barrier to create an unbiased environment for governance.

Asgard DAO also incorporates the need for robust staking protocols by allowing users to stake $Asgard through Asgard’s dApp website to earn rewards. These rewards derive from bond sales processes that vary on the number of tokens staked and the reward rate. Bonds is the process of trading Liquidity Provider tokens for Asgard tokens at a discount price. With Asgard DAO the process of purchasing bonds is simplified to a single-step process.

Asgard DAO expertly demonstrates the potential of DeFi 2.0 to battle the shortcomings and bad factors in the crypto and DeFi space.

 

Photo by Tezos on Unsplash
Data Shows Layer-1 Price Growth Reflects Unique Address Proliferation

January 5, 2022

The war on digital money continues.
Is that time of the year again, Bitcoin seems stuck in a never ending range while Layer-1 coins and other cryptocurrencies rally. The crypto market ended 2021 with important profits, but not with the bang everyone seemed to have been expecting.

Related Reading | TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K

Arcane Research recorded important growth in Layer-1 coins, such as Fantom (FTM), and Avalanche (AVAX) as a result of a 2021 full of adoption. These cryptocurrencies experienced rallies over 15x against Ethereum (ETH) and took a portion of its market share.

Arcane Research claims the growing popularity in decentralized finances (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the transaction fee increase on the Ethereum network. The latter phenomenon started in 2020 with the “Summer of DeFi”, the period that saw the biggest boom in DeFi users leading to an increase in network usage.

The proliferation of NFTs contributed with that issue and let layer-1 coins such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and others to onboard those users that were priced out of Ethereum. The same seems to be happening with Fantom and Avalanche. Arcane Research claimed the following:

As illustrated on the charts, the greater the number of users of a particular protocol, the more value it tends to attain. In other words, the hypothesis that a multi-year bear is lurking because altcoins have gone up too much requires some nuance.

Source: Arcane Research

The explosive growth in these layer-1 coins could followed a similar path as those cryptocurrencies that benefited for a short term only to see their use base decimated, or users could form communities and become permanent contributors with their expansion. In that sense, the implementation of second layer scalability solutions for Ethereum could become a threat for those projects.

A Multi-Chain Industry Supported By Layer-1 Cryptos

A separate report by Delphi Digital records a major growth in other layer-1 projects during 2021. Terra (LUNA) was one of the most important on those terms alongside Polygon (MATIC), a scalability platform for the Ethereum ecosystem.

In terms of total value lock (TVL), Terra saw a 356x increase while Polygon experienced a 17,100x increase in its TVL. As seen below, Fantom and Avalanche entered the top 10 blockchains by TVL but with a smaller increase that the aforementioned cryptocurrencies.

Layer-1 avax eth ftm
Source: Delphi Digital via Twitter

Despite its high transaction fees, and congestion issues Ethereum remained the largest network in terms of TVL during 2021 and preserved its dominance, for the time being. When analyzing the biggest protocols by TVL, it is interesting to find Lido Finance and Multichain, as Delphi Digital claimed, two platforms with interoperable and cross-chain capabilities.

This could hint at a future where Ethereum and layer-1 coins find themselves in an equal field as users turn to the latter in search of a more cost-efficient ecosystem, and cross-chain features.

Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Plunges After Rejection: Technicals Remain Bullish

As of press time, ETH trades at $3,811 with a 1% loss in the past day.

layer-1 eth avax ftm
ETH moving sideways in the 4-hour chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

South Korea Plans to Begin Taxing Inherited or Gifted Crypto

January 5, 2022

South Korea Plans to Begin Taxing Inherited or Gifted Crypto
