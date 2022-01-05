News
Howie Carr: Massachusetts residents on the move … out of here!
Massachusetts is only number seven?
Seventh among the 50 states people are fleeing? That’s the best – or worst – that we can do?
Over the past couple of years, the Commonwealth has usually ranked a lot higher than seventh when it comes to any kind of catastrophic statistics.
Number three in deaths per 100,000 during most of the Dem panic, I mean the pandemic.
Number one in unemployment in the nation for several months during 2020.
So this annual United Van Lines National Movers Study comes as a bit of a disappointment. Gov. Charlie Baker – Charlie Parker, as Dementia Joe Biden calls him – has certainly done his damnedest to make this state as unlivable as possible.
Parker has turned Massachusetts so unlivable that he became unelectable, which is why he’s now a lame duck. Still, under his dismal stewardship, Massachusetts should be the second or third most unlivable state in the union, as it is in so many other quality-of-life stats, like taxes for instance.
Granted, when it comes to out-migration the state is in a tough conference, as they sometimes say about the NFL. It’s the “high outbound” conference, as United Van Lines describes Massachusetts and its peer states.
Topping the flight list, as it has for the past four years, is New Jersey, whose governor is, like Charlie Parker, a graduate of Needham High School Class of ’75. So this’ll be a big brag for Phil Murphy at the next Rocket reunion.
The Garden State is not exactly the Garden of Eden.
Number two is Illinois, whose governor, trust-fund billionaire J. B. Pritzker, has a little getaway spot in Wellington, Fla., as well as a private jet to get there. Incidentally, the prior governor of Illinois took it on the lam and is now a legal resident of Florida.
Third in departures is New York, the state with no bail and even fewer prospects, followed by Connecticut, California and Michigan, bust outs one and all, in almost every way.
Massachusetts is the first state on the on-the-lam list with a Republican governor, even if he is a RINO. Conversely, among the states with the highest rate of inbound moving traffic, the top seven have … GOP chief executives.
Go figure.
Most of those checking out of the Bay State are between 35 and 65 years old, with incomes of between $50,000 and $150,000 — the middle classes, in other words.
The biggest reason given to United Van Lines for leaving Massachusetts is “jobs” (31 percent), followed by family at 25 percent and retirement 22 percent.
Most of Massachusetts’ net in-migration likewise involves jobs. The people moving here heard there weren’t any — jobs, that is — and that they wouldn’t be expected to actually work here.
The working classes are being supplanted by the non-working classes.
As fast as people are moving out of Massachusetts (and the other blue stateas), I suspect a lot more would be decamping if it wasn’t for different “family” reasons — people in their prime working years here don’t want to abandon their elderly parents in this hellhole, and sometimes can’t convince them to vote with their feet quite yet.
The old people are left behind while their children flee the police states. Massachusetts is a lot like Cuba and Venezuela in this regard.
In 2020, by the way, Massachusetts was number eight in departures, so we’re moving up. And I suspect 2022 will be even better — or is it worse? — once taxpayers figure out that this proposed “millionaires’ tax” on the ballot will quickly affect everyone in Massachusetts who has a real job.
If you’ve always dreamed of being a millionaire, just vote for this millionaires’ tax, because if it passes, before you know it you’ll be a millionaire too — at least for the purposes of paying the state income tax.
Many New Englanders will be taking it on the lam this weekend, heading to sunny South Florida for the Pats’ final regular-season game against the Miami Dolphins. As with AOC, their money is always welcome in the Sunshine State, but snowbirds should be advised to leave their crackpot Blue State politics behind.
The lead story in Monday’s Palm Beach Daily News was about a rash of fliers dropped on cars with New York license plates over the weekend, in all capital letters:
IF YOU ARE ONE OF THOSE ‘WOKE’ PEOPLE – LEAVE FLORIDA. YOU WILL BE HAPPIER ELSEWHERE AS WILL WE.
But if you’re not woke, you’re welcome. Just call United Van Lines and get on the outbound waiting list.
Massachusetts lawmakers 2021 payroll, raises rolled in
Here is the full legislative payroll for 2021, raises rolled in. It’s all part of the Herald’s “Your Tax Dollars at Work” rolling report. Look for all the latest payrolls beginning this week.
To search on this database, click the magnifying glass icon (at right) and enter names and more. Use the scroll bar at bottom to move the data over to the right to sort by highest to lowest. Send tips to joed@bostonherald.com. Follow the Watchdog newsletter for more.
Family of 4, including infant twins, found dead in Missouri home
IRON COUNTY, Mo. — A couple and their infant twins were found dead at a home in Iron County, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Deputies discovered the bodies of 33-year-old Steven Sikes, 31-year-old Julie Crawford, and their 9-month-old twins at the home in Lake Killarney around 10 a.m., according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The victims’ relatives have been notified.
Investigators believe an alternative heat source located in the living room may have contributed to their deaths. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause.
As of now, no foul play is suspected.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Florissant daycare license suspended after 3-year-old left in cold for hours
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A north St. Louis County daycare had its license suspended after leaving a 3-year-old child alone outside for hours, according to a report from the state.
It happened on Dec. 13 at Tendercare Learning Center on New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. The child was alone and unnoticed on the playground for hours, according to an investigation conducted by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The 12-page report we obtained indicates nine children went inside the daycare at exactly 10:33 a.m. after playing outside that December morning. Investigators said a tenth child, later seen on video remained outside as the cold dipped to 49 degrees.
According to the report, a surveillance video shows the girl, reportedly about 3 years old took “her jacket off, walked back and forth to the door several times, and laid down on the gravel.”
”Child A remained on the playground unsupervised until 3:23 p.m.,” the report continued. That’s’ almost four hours alone before another worker noticed her.
Betty Mills lives nearby and said she can see the daycare from her front yard. She didn’t know about what happened until she spoke with FOX 2’s Chris Hayes.
“Oh, it’s killing me,” she said in response to the investigation. “I can’t stand it, and I’m not kidding.”
Missouri regulators acted immediately, suspending Tendercare’s daycare license. The facility closed, but it is appealing the State’s decision.
Tendercare’s voicemail said it will notify parents when it reopens, and it’s referring people to its three other locations – one in Overland and two in St. Charles.
The childcare regulation investigation is also critical of the facility’s response to leaving a child alone. The report interviewed a worker who “didn’t know she needed to call the (child abuse and neglect) hotline.”
The report said no one at the daycare notified parent A, and as of Dec. 14, child A’s parent still had not been notified.
The Department of Education provided FOX 2 with Tendercare’s appeal letter that says in part:
“Our center does have written policies and procedures… our director had resigned and we were in the process of naming a new director.” It added, “Closing this center that we have owned and operated since 1993, leaves 80 plus children with no daycare and their parents scrambling to enroll in other centers so they may go to work. It also leaves 20 employees without work. A plan of action was submitted… (and) retraining was put in place and with a new director, we feel there will be improved staff.”
This is at least the second report in the St. Louis area of a child left alone by a daycare in December. In December, a Belleville daycare allegedly left a child alone outside. That facility remains open as regulators continue investigating that incident.
