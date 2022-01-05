Celebrities
If The Klown Shoe Fits… Messiest Reactions To Tristan Thompson Re-Embarrassing Khloé Kardashian With ANOTHER Outside Baby
ANOTHER ONE
Jordyn Woods reading Tristan Thompson’s stories to Khloe pic.twitter.com/jkhdyX7Sjg
— sami | she/her (@onceuponasami) January 4, 2022
2022 is already off to a familiar start with Tristan Thompson embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.
Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.
“I don’t need your situation” -Jordyn Woods https://t.co/TFkoZa6q1P
— Tristin Brown (@trisquire) January 4, 2022
In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.
“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
This comes months after the latest of countless cheating scandals that define their ridiculous relationship.
Back in June, Thompson reportedly attended a birthday party in Bel Air where he reportedly entered a bedroom with three women and another guy. The group remained behind closed doors for roughly 30 minutes before Thompson returned to the festivities looking “disheveled”.
“Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up,” an insider claimed to Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier — she’s always out and about at parties.”
The source continued, “The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking.”
“When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled,” the source claimed, adding, “He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 a.m. with his entourage.”
As expected, Tristan slithered back to Khloe who continues to get dragged for her unfair treatment of ex-Kardashian adoptee Jordyn Woods.
How long before Khloe takes Tristan back? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to their latest split on the flip.
Sis attacked Jordyn Woods for her man kissing her while he dicked down & had a baby by another Viking descendant. Where’s the outraged Khloe? Where’s the posts saying Maralee destroyed yo family? That shapeshifter is such a joke. Tristan is trash & she deserves it. Fucking Fools. https://t.co/tVlGmekFmg
— Professional Lint Licker 🖕🏾 (@_blkthot) January 4, 2022
“Sis attacked Jordyn Woods for her man kissing her while he dicked down & had a baby by another Viking descendant. Where’s the outraged Khloe? Where’s the posts saying Maralee destroyed yo family? That shapeshifter is such a joke. Tristan is trash & she deserves it. Fucking Fools” – VIKING DESCENDANT
I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle.
— lil egg roll (@chef_boiiiarbry) December 26, 2021
“I love that Jordyn woods has a man buying her a Porsche and wearing coordinated fits with her. Meanwhile Kylie is stuck with a muderous baby daddy and Khloe’s trapped with a serial cheater who has more baby mamas than nba championship rings. Full circle” – yiiikes
“I don’t need your situation.” – Prophetess Jordyn Woods, 2019
— BIG C ❤️🔥 (@CARMELLANTHONY) January 4, 2022
“I don’t need your situation.” – Prophetess Jordyn Woods, 2019″ – jordyn, we sing thy name
Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Rhea Durham Rocks A Lime Bikini On The Beach While He Goes Shirtless — Photos
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham both rocked colorful swimsuits in photos taken of the married couple from their holiday trip to Barbados.
Mark Wahlberg, 50, and Rhea Durham, 43, have been spending the first few days of the year 2022 with plenty of sunshine. The happy couple are currently on a family vacation to the Barbados island in the Caribbean, and on Monday, January 3, they were photographed in swimsuits soaking up the sun at the beach. Mark and Rhea both spent their beach day in bright and bold clothing that put their impressive fit physiques on full display.
While enjoying a dip in the ocean, a shirtless Mark looked super buff in nothing but a bright green bathing suit. Rhea, meanwhile, sported a two-piece sultry lime bikini that highlighted her toned body. She kept her brunette hair down to lightly blow around in the wind. She also sported a pair of stylish black sunglasses for the beach day. While Mark went for a swim, Rhea chilled out and read the 2021 book “Not A Happy Family” by Shari Lapena.
Mark and Rhea have been living their best lives on the Caribbean vacation. Their four children — Ella Rae, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace Margaret, 11 — also joined the famous couple on the trip. Back in November, Mark celebrated Ella’s 18th birthday by posting a throwback photo of him and Ella as a baby, along with a snapshot of him and his late sister Debbie. Debbie died after suffering a heart attack and septic shock from a kidney infection the age of 43, on the exact same day that Ella was born in September 2003.
In his caption, Mark noted how Ella’s birthday is “always a bittersweet day,” due to Debbie’s passing. “Missing my big sister Debbie. Ella’s Guardian angel,” the actor added. Ella sent some loved back to Mark in the comments section of the post, as did Rhea, whose been married to the two-time Oscar nominee since 2009.
Ariana Madix on Claims of Fake Storyline on Vanderpump Rules
Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix found herself in a back-and-forth exchange with a Twitter user, who accused the show of being overproduced, scripted, and themed.
Obviously, this did not sit well with the Pump Rules star, and she made sure to let everyone know that the show is truly authentic.
It all started when one Twitter user accused the show of being “too contrived” with the girls teaming up and the season feeling like it was being “force fed with a spoon.”
Ariana popped right back, tweeting, “nope. I came up with the idea to team up on the spot. Neither production or Katie [Maloney] had any clue and tbh neither did I before it came out of my mouth.”
Another user then chimed in and said they stopped watching after the Toms made taking acid a theme for their bar, adding, “Why is everything themed for no reason?”
Ariana had a very simple explanation involving COVID-19 production measures, and she wondered why a theme should be an issue in the first place as a theme would likely keep the show entertaining due to said COVID-19 measures.
“Filming during covid is no joke. We had breaks of 10 days at times bc of exposure. Why do you think we are always at someone’s house? Why it’s ONLY us at a bar or restaurant? After a while it’s like, ok should we at least have a theme? Also—its mushrooms, ok?” Ariana responded.
The same fan who tweeted Ariana about the show being contrived had more to say on the matter.
“Your life is still very much happening, yet the storylines seem prewritten with an end goal in mind. Other shows revolve around parties, dining, and trips, which are also restricted. Reality TV shouldn’t revolve around the setting but your life; it’s contrived and lackluster.”
Not letting it slide, Ariana with restrain and tact responded by saying that their lives are completely authentic and honest, saying the fan can “either take it or leave it.”
“Don’t know what to tell you, but nothing you’ve said is true. You can take it or leave it from someone who actually lives it. What happens with the footage after it’s filmed is out of our hands, but we consistently give them 100% real and honest life.”
Well, that’s that, I suppose. In the words of Ariana: “Take it or leave it.”
Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights on Bravo at 9/8c.
Photo Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Cardi B Says A Hairstylist Intentionally Messed Her Wig Up For New Year’s Eve: ‘This S**t Look Like A F***ing Helmet’
Cardi B is calling out a hairstylist that messed up her hair for New Year’s Eve, thinking the professional did it poorly on purpose.
In a video the rapper posted to her Instagram stories, Cardi B expressed her disdain for her latest wig, which was done by an unnamed stylist. In the clip, Cardi is clearly pissed off, saying that the professional had to intentionally mess up her hair.
“I be feeling like they be on some, ‘I don’t like this b***h so imma do some funny s**t,’” she said in the video. “Look at my f***ing hair, bro. This s**t look like a f***ing helmet… Ain’t no f***ing way a hairstylist doing hair like this.”
She continued, trying to improve her mood: “If the New Year start bad, that means good s**t gonna happen. I’m gonna enjoy myself though because on my mother, I could’ve really killed that n**** today. Deada**.”
Still unhappy about her hair on January 2, Cardi took to Twitter to ask if she can repurpose her outfit since she didn’t take any good pictures of herself.
“Soo ain’t take no good pics of me on New Years and I ain’t like my hair sooo can I wear the outfit again even tho Is posted on the innanet?” she asked her millions of followers. “The dress deserve Justice.”
Poor Bardi. There’s nothing worse than a bad hair day ruining a great outfit.
