Connect with us

Bitcoin

Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events

Published

31 seconds ago

on

Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Despite having just broken into the Crypto market for 1 month, Infinite Launch has 5 up & coming blockchain-game, metaverse projects in the pipeline for their community of investors.

Bullieverse – A fantasy metaverse island for extraordinary gaming experiences

Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events

Bullieverse is building an open Metaverse world on Unreal Engine where our community can create, play games and earn rewards or NFTs in a fair and transparent way.  Play-Earn-Own-Experience is all Bullieverse wishes to bring to its users.

Within just 8 months, the project has successfully grown its team to 27 members and a community of 40,000 on Discord and Twitter. In August, Bullieverse sold its first NFT collection and successfully raised $2 million. Bullieverse’s first game, Bear Hunt, will launch at the end of this year and will be one of the first “play to earn” 3D games. The project possesses outstanding backers such as Sfermion, Good Games Guild, EXT Network, Krypital, 6thMan Ventures, Infinite Launchpad, LD Capital, ZBS Capital, Maven Capital, Lithium, IBA, and Shima capital.

Bullieverse was created on Web 3.0 by a platform that enables ownership of digital assets on the internet with NFT, allowing users to collaborate on a large scale with the DAO. Web 3.0 is how Metaverse 2.0 became open, controllable and truly empowered for all.

Battle of Guardians – The next-gen blockchain multiplayer game NFT

1641368059 919 Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events

Battle of Guardians (BOG), as the pioneer of NFT fighting games, will come up with three game modes for players to take part in. The modes include Story (PvE), Arena (PvP) and Bout (PvP). Players engage in fierce multi-realm battles in an expansive game world to defeat other players to earn rewards. Additionally, the Solana network supports this new title, which is brought to life with Unreal Engine. Battle of Guardians (BOG) has just declared a cooperation partnership with Good Games Guild, Miracle Gates Entertainment và Big Fire Studios.

Founders of this game aim to develop a dedicated NTF Marketplace where players can easily trade with various NFT assets earned in the game and create a thriving economy.

Arenum

1641368059 468 Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events

Arenum is the next step in the evolution of commercial and technological infrastructure of web3 gaming, and it is also the first platform for Mobile Esports Tournaments. Arenum is the evolution of Solanaverse and Web3 gaming infrastructure, which provides rewarding incentives for developers and gamers alike. Leveraging it’s powerful SDKs, Arenum aims to become the Epic Store of Solanaverse that brings together game devs, gamers and influencers.

Arenum promotes Player-versus-Player tournaments and additionally provides an eSports layer to every game that it is supporting in order to empower developers, gamers and all influencers.  The Arenum platform is an encrypted ecosystem where all participants can experience on-chain interoperability in a censorship-resistant environment.

Modern connection with tournament tools will be supplied by the Arenum platform that fully deploys both synchronized and unsynchronized PvP bouts just by a click. Accompanied by NTF-enabled Metaverse, Arenum encourages players to compete against each other in the games they favor to unlock brand new, unique NFTs within their own game.

GalaxyBlitzGame

1641368060 539 Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO Events

In recent times, the game blockchain space has been motivated considerably by the advent of the Play-to-Earn (P2E) model. GalaxyBlitzGame is a combat strategy NTF game where players can combine the use of real-world, usable tokens with high-octane gameplay and extensive history and lore for a unique player experience.

Galaxy Blitz is a Play-To-Earn combat strategy NFT game. The game is set in the future, as four unique highly evolved descendants of humanity fight for dominance in battles on both land and in space. With Galaxy Glitz you will be able to build a powerful interstellar army, conquer other players’ bases and resources, sell your produced minerals, build a strong troop complex with other players and begin the majestic battle of combined fleets.

The team is dedicated to providing players with cutting-edge experience and they see great potential in utilizing Augmented Reality (AR) to further improve the immersion and the overall experience for their players. Players will use MIT tokens to purchase tokens and NFTs in game. Rewards, such as MIT or NFT tokens, can be exchanged or sold for crypto or fiat money.

Colizeum

1641368060 8 Infinite Launch Kickstarts 2022 With 5 Promising IDO EventsColizeum SDK is a frictionless shortcut for mobile game developers to implement tokenised game modes and Play-To-Earn economy without prior knowledge in blockchain development. Game developers will be able to add tokenized game mode monetization on top of their existing (traditional) monetization or build blockchain native games.

Colizeum provides cloud-based tokenized tournaments, prediction markets, and a global attention marketplace for blockchain-games — all brought together on the Cardano blockchain. Colizeum is the latest project to be built by Beetroot Lab, the team behind the “Dystopia: Contest of Heroes” mobile strategy game. We are planning to add this mobile title to be the first game on Colizeum ecosystem in order to test all SDK features and economy before we offer this solution to 3rd-party developers.

Infinite Launch: A novel and straightforward method to participate in your favorite projects’ IDOs

You do not have to struggle for FCFS or conduct any tasks to get whitelisted. Now when owning a $ILA (Infinite Launch) token at a certain Tier level or purchasing Bony Bastards NFT on Infinite Launch, investors will immediately have a slot to attend IDO at the best price from extremely hot projects. To participate, investors can refer to the following instructions:

Step 1: Register and complete KYC at https://infinitelaunch.io/
Step 2: Buy $ILA or Bony Bastards NFT. You will earn $5 for each IDO project on Infinite Launch for 01 Bony.
Step 3: Block $ILA to achieve the Tier target. When locking at least 4000 $ILA, you will be shared $20 for each IDO project on Infinite Launch.

Thus, it is believed that investors are assured to purchase IDO at the most attractive rate ever up to $1000 with an impressive APR by owning many $ILA tokens and achieving a higher Tier rank on Infinite Launch. Don’t miss out on this exciting investment opportunity.

Disclaimer: All information is provided with sharing purposes, not advice for investment.

About Infinite Launch

Infinite Launch is a cross-chain launchpad for hand-picked DeFi & NFT projects, with the first-ever mechanism where investors can lock away their tokens for guaranteed IDO allocations. Its mission is to create a decentralized and convenient platform for unique crypto projects to acquire the funding they deserve.

Through implementing its innovative allocation system, Infinite Launch established itself as one of the leading Launchpads.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They’re Not Selling It

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

U.S. Mining Company Marathon Now Holds 8,133 BTC. And They're Not Selling It
google news

In their December report, Marathon Digital Holdings announced their total BTC holdings. And assured their investors that they were not selling any of it any time soon. This is particularly interesting considering the company bought “a record number” of S19s in December. Reportedly, they got a giant loan using Bitcoin as collateral. An operation we’ll see a lot more in the near future throughout the industry. 

The report quotes Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO, in a celebratory mode. “2021 was a transformative year for Marathon as we increased our hash rate 1,790% and increased our bitcoin production 846% year-over-year to 3,197 self-mined BTC.” Staggering numbers that show the size of the Bitcoin mining business.

As for their plans, the report says:

“The Company last sold bitcoin on October 21, 2020, and since then, has been accumulating or “hodling” all bitcoin generated. As a result, Marathon currently holds approximately 8,133 BTC, including the 4,813 BTC the Company purchased in January 2021 for an average price of $31,168 per BTC.”

Of course, they’re not alone. NewsBTC documented the trend throughout the whole year. 

Most Miners Are Holding Strong

One of the first persons to spot the trend was Lex Moskovski. In February, the analyst reported on “the first day since Dec, 27 when Miners Position change turned positive.” 

Approximately four months ago, NewsBTC used data to find a possible explanation:

“Data shows that miner profitability has dropped in comparison to the last time that bitcoin was at this price. The profitability for bitcoin back in April at $50K had been 40% higher than it is right now when bitcoin hit $50K again. This means that miner profitability is hitting the lows at all-time highs.

This drop in profitability has seen miners refusing to sell the BTC they are rewarded with for mining blocks. Instead choosing to hold these coins in wait for much higher prices.”

Miner profitability might be decreasing, but, the business is still a long way from turning red. Especially for a giant operation like Marathon. In a recent interview that NewsBTC reported on, Fred Thiel said.

“Thiel expressed that, factoring operational mining costs (energy plus hosting), Bitcoin’s breakeven rate is roughly $6,500, meaning that the digital coin would need to drop at least 80% for Marathon to face challenging difficulties.”

Less than three months ago, NewsBTC reported on another set of data that showed the same phenomenon:

“As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, BTC miner reserves continue to trend sideways amid the coin’s strong move up. The “miner reserve” is a indicator that shows the total amount of Bitcoin that miners are currently holding in their wallets. An increase in the metric’s value suggests miners think the coin’s value will go up in the near future, hence they are stocking up on it.”

BTC price chart for 01/05/2021 on FX | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

The Marathon Mining Company’s Future

The company’s recent billion-dollar investment is a play for the future. Especially considering just when those machines will arrive.

“On December 23, 2021, Marathon announced that it had entered into a contract with BITMAIN to purchase a record number of ANTMINER S19 XP (140 TH/s) bitcoin miners, all of which are currently expected to ship from BITMAIN between July 2022 and December 2022.”

The chip shortage is real, people. If an order this size can only be fulfilled in six to twelve months, something’s up. Also, by the looks of it, the ASIC manufacturing business might be even more profitable than Bitcoin mining.

Featured Image by Mārtiņš Zemlickis on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!

Published

45 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!
google news
Altcoin News
  • SaitaMask will make its public debut on January 8th.
  • The total number of token holders had now surpassed 300,000.

Saitama, a relatively new altcoin, has been drawing attention in the cryptocurrency market. It’s safe to say that Saitama has made a name for itself in the world of crypto. Even though the SaitaMask app is still yet to be released, the Saitama token has performed well.

With a strong start in 2022, the Saitama network looks forward to a bright future. The cryptocurrency was unstoppable, as seen by the enormous rise of token holders and the altcoin’s price. Saitama Official, the token’s official Twitter handle, said earlier today that the total number of token holders had now surpassed 300,000.

The price of the cryptocurrency, as well as its market capital, also followed suit. Overnight, the Saitama stock market soared by a significant margin. The cryptocurrency peaked at $0.00000008031 after a 50% climb in 24 hours.

First Japanese Firm

However, around press time, the cryptocurrency suffered a little setback. For the time of this writing, the asset was trading at $0.00000007512, an increase of 46.67 percent over the previous day.

As the unstoppable Saitama surpassed $4 billion in market capitalization, it became the first Japanese company to surpass that figure. This year, SaitaMask will make its public debut on January 8th, and the community has already shown its enthusiastic support for the new mask.

As the altcoin community celebrated its recent successes, they were also hoping for a listing on one of the most famous cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance. People are betting that the asset’s recent price swings and adoption rate may lead to it being listed on major exchanges shortly.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

TA: Why Ethereum Bulls Aim Fresh Rally Above $4K

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

Ethereum is holding gains above the $3,800 level against the US Dollar. ETH price is struggling near $3,880, but it could accelerate higher unless the bulls fail to protect $3,680.

  • Ethereum started another decline from the $3,880 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair must clear the $3,880 zone to start a fresh increase in the near term

Ethereum Price Remains Supported

Ethereum made another attempt to gain strength above the $3,850 level. ETH spiked above $3,880, but there was no upside continuation. A high was formed near $3,891 before there was a downside correction.

The price declined below the $3,850 and $3,820 levels. Besides, there was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. However, the bulls were active near the $3,750 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It found support near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $3,681 swing low to $3,891 high. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $3,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Ether price is now trading above $3,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance is near the $3,850 level. The next major resistance is near the $3,880 level. A clear upside break above the $3,880 level could pump the price towards $4,000. Any more gains could send the price towards the $4,120 level. The next main resistance is near the $4,250 level.

Downside Break in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,850 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,800 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,740 level. A downside break below the $3,740 level might lead the price towards the key $3,680 support in the near term. The next major support is near the $3,600 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,740

Major Resistance Level – $3,850

google news
Continue Reading

Trending