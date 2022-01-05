News
Is Colorado’s Front Range prepared for the next Marshall fire?
When the Marshall fire burned through a record number of homes and businesses in Boulder County last week, Richard Skorman’s mind jumped to the Ivywild and Broadmoor neighborhoods and the rest of southwest Colorado Springs.
The recently retired City Council president calls the southwest side home and, alongside many others, considers the massive swathe of land at risk for another devastating wildfire.
Should a blaze spark on the southwest side during a high-wind day, there are only a few two-lane roads leading in and out of the neighborhoods there, Skorman noted.
“All bets are off,” he said.
Skorman, fire mitigation experts and emergency management officials said the Marshall fire, which sparked Dec. 30, serves as a stark reminder that not only are Colorado’s foothill- and mountain-adjacent communities at risk for wildfires but so too are its more urban neighborhoods. And many communities across the state are unprepared or underprepared.
More than 20% of the state’s counties with at least a fifth of their populations living in the wildland-urban interface (WUI for short) have no wildfire policies in their major planning documents, according to a 2021 analysis from the Littleton-based Community Wildfire Planning Center. Another 14% of those counties have only limited policies.
Less than a third of those counties “meaningfully incorporated” wildfire policies into their broad plans, the analysis continues. But even then, many of those plans – which often detail evacuation routes, ways to combat fires and outline recovery efforts – are over a decade old.
The wildfire mitigation plan for the area engulfed in the Marshall fire hadn’t been updated since 2010.
How prepared a Front Range community is for a wildfire depends on where it is, Molly Mowery, executive director of CWPC, said. And that leaves many people, homes and businesses needlessly exposed. Often, communities with the most up-to-date plans are those who have already suffered from wildfires rather than those who have yet to experience the devastation firsthand.
The Marshall fire is a tragedy, Mowery said.
“But if we don’t learn from it, it’ll be a double tragedy,” she said.
Where is Colorado’s wildfire risk now?
Skorman estimated Colorado Springs has perhaps 50,000 addresses housing some 125,000 people within its wildland-urban interface and said the notion of evacuating each of them during a fire would be a daunting task.
“Every time I smell smoke…” he paused. “I can’t stop worrying about it.”
But the risk isn’t limited to the WUI anymore, Andrew Rumbach, a former professor at the University of Colorado Denver said. Climate change mixed with Colorado’s ongoing population and development book has expanded the risk further away from the mountains and foothills than many residents and officials might realize.
Rumbach, who now teaches about natural hazard mitigation at Texas A&M University, pointed to the state’s wildfire risk map, which highlights more extreme risk in varying shades of red and orange. Much of the Western Slope, southwest Colorado and Front Range foothills are at higher risk, the map shows. But so too are more urban grasslands like those in the Rocky Mountain Arsenal, near the Aurora Reservoir and northeast of Firestone.
That change is part of the evolution of preventing and fighting wildfires in the modern era, Kevin Michalak, fire management officer for Jefferson County, said. Some of the most concern sits in the Front Range’s lower elevations and grasslands.
“If you get what we saw with the Marshall fire it can move very, very fast,” Michalak said. “And most people don’t identify a wildland fire with the grasslands.”
Developments along state highways 93 and 470 are of particular concern, Michalak said. Same with those off State Highway 72.
“And anywhere south of Golden where those areas open up,” he said. “You get winds like we had and it could jump pretty easily to any tight group of houses right next to big open space areas.”
Rumbach added that the foothills around Boulder remain an “extremely high risk.”
The state isn’t prepared for more wildfires, said Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs. He was mayor of the small town immediately west of Colorado Springs during the Waldo Canyon Fire and during the floods that followed the next year.
“We only had one way in and out of town,” Snyder said. “That’s scarier than you can think.”
Since then the small city just west of Colorado Springs has taken a more proactive approach to its wildfire planning and evacuation processes, Snyder said. But other communities haven’t always followed suit.
Michalak expressed a bit more optimism in wildfire plans across the Front Range. He pointed to the Marshall fire’s low death toll — currently, two people are missing and no other deaths have been reported — as evidence.
Incorporating fire planning in everyday life
Rigid planning can only take a city or county so far, Michalak added. And evacuation routes are difficult to plan because they depend so much on the conditions on the ground. Stressing one route too heavily could put residents at risk if a fire breaks one way instead of another.
Instead, just as emergency officials must plan for disasters, residents must as well, Michalak said.
“We’re in an area that does catch fire,” he said. “People need to be cognizant of where they’re living, evacuation routes and know what to take with them and what to do in case something does happen.”
On a personal level, homeowners can clear trees, shrubs and grasses that might catch fire, Michalak said. They can also upgrade their roofing and siding to become more flame resistant.
After the Waldo Canyon Fire, Colorado Springs updated building codes to ban wood siding and decking, among other things, for homes in at-risk areas to avoid more fires. But that update wasn’t retroactive and Skorman noted that many of the city’s older homes are still built closely together with more flammable materials and in an area surrounded by wildfire fuels.
Colorado state building codes don’t do enough to address wildfire risk
Cities and counties shouldn’t wait until after they suffer a wildfire to make those changes, Mowery, of the Community Wildfire Planning Center, said. She noted that there are no statewide building and fire codes to address many of the risks.
Snyder added that he might propose legislation this year that would require governments to update their fire mitigation plans every five years.
But Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, a former state representative, said most cities would likely bristle at such a hard requirement. And because Colorado’s a home-rule state, they might be able to fight one.
Rather, Arndt said Synder might be better off if he instead proposed a broader framework that would instead offer some state funding and expertise to governments that want to update their plans.
Mowery had a similar suggestion for statewide building and fire codes, saying state officials could at least provide a model for local governments to adopt or make their own.
But public interest in broad and proactive changes wanes quickly after natural disasters, Mowery said. And public officials should work now to update and improve their plans.
They should also communicate the ongoing risks to Coloradans up and down the Front Range, Mowery said. Because without that component, there might not be much of a local will to make a change.
News
How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”
Cale Makar downplays his magic.
The Avalanche defenseman had the entire NHL buzzing on Tuesday night after his overtime heroics in Chicago. Makar’s stunning game-winner gave Colorado a 4-3 victory. Just don’t expect the 23-year-old hockey savant to gloat.
“It was a little bit lucky, to be honest,” Makar said.
The video replay tells another story. It starts with 2:27 left in the overtime period.
CALE MAKAR, OH MY 🤯 @Avalanche #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/C4wHOa8FvZ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2022
Makar handled the puck from behind Chicago goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and began circling toward the top of the offensive zone. Blackhawks’ defenseman Kirby Dach overcommitted in pursuit. That’s when Makar took advantage with a quick spin back toward the net — like a devastating NBA crossover dribble — and finished with a slick backhand flip over Fleury’s stick-hand.
Makar, typically reserved for on-ice celebrations, responded with a huge fist pump.
“One of the best goals of the year,” said defenseman Erik Johnson, who scored twice against Chicago. “That was pretty sweet to watch from the bench. Just his edge work and the way he finished.”
How did Makar pull it off? In a word: Deception.
Makar’s reputation as a master skater with elite hand skills dates back to his phenomenal rookie postseason debut. Avs coach Jared Bednar said the team also practices being deceptive, especially on the penalty-kill. The key is showing your opponent one option while allowing other options to still develop.
On Tuesday night, Makar perfectly timed his sudden charge toward the net. Dach never stood a chance.
“That play doesn’t happen if it’s predictable,” Bednar said. “He’s looking up at other options with his eyes and then still knowing that he’s setting himself up for a counter flow if it doesn’t work out. We have a lot of players that can do that, but obviously, he’s one of the best in the league at it. Especially on the blueline.”
Makar enter Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets with the most goals among NHL defensemen (14). He is on pace to become the first blueliner in a single season to exceed 30 goals since 2008-09 (Mike Green, Capitals). Will Makar be next?
“He’s a guy that can do it, for sure,” Johnson said. “If you just look at what he did on that goal, what you’ve seen throughout the season and just the evolution of his game. He’s only going to keep getting better, too, which is the scary part. … He doesn’t get high or low. He’s just right down the middle. I think that’s what makes him so good. He’s an unflappable guy and so humble.”
Makar predictably credited teammates for the 11th game-winning goal of his short NHL career. None were more brilliant than his latest highlight-reel moment. He makes it look easy.
“You’re in the moment and it just kind of happens,” Makar said.
News
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle on verge of rookie record; Malcolm Brown’s season over on IR
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is on the verge of the NFL rookie receptions record.
With one game remaining, he has 99 receptions. He’s two away from tying and three away from breaking the mark of 101 established by Anquan Boldin, a Pahokee and Florida State alum, in 2003 with the Arizona Cardinals.
The record, though, is not at the forefront of Waddle’s mind heading into Sunday’s season finale and 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
“I’m not really that focused on the record or anything,” Waddle said. “I’m just focused on doing my job and trying to help win.”
Miami enters Week 18 eliminated after last Sunday’s 34-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans. Regardless, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he will not try to get Waddle the record early in Sunday’s game but, rather, let the game flow dictate that.
“The focus will be trying to move the ball against a good defense,” Flores said. “Whoever that is. If it’s Jaylen, it’s Jaylen. If it’s [tight end] Mike Gesicki, it’s Mike Gesicki. If we’re running it, we’re running it. Run, play action, screen. It’s really to move it effectively and efficiently against a really good defense.”
Along with a rookie record and 100-catch first NFL season, Waddle can also surpass 1,000 receiving yards with 12 more. He has 988. Waddle already holds Miami’s rookie receptions record, and only Jarvis Landry has had more in a season in franchise history, doing it twice in 2017 (112) and 2015 (110).
“Jaylen’s done a good job,” Flores said. “He’s gotten better every day. He works hard. It’s important to him. He’s tried to just learn more about the position, learn more about defenses, learn more about matchups and just, really, gotten better every week.”
Waddle takes the pursuit of the record into the final week in the first season of the NFL’s 17-game regular-season schedule, but he also missed a game due to COVID-19 protocols, so Sunday will be his 16th game played. Boldin played in 16 games when he set the record in 2003, but he also had far more yards (1,377).
Brown staying on IR
Dolphins running back Malcolm Brown will stay on injured reserve through the finale against the Patriots, ending his season, Flores said Wednesday.
Brown finishes the year with 33 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown in seven games, three starts. He added three receptions for 10 yards.
Brown started off the season as one of three backs splitting reps with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Veteran backs Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay were then inserted into the mix after Brown went down with a quadriceps injury in the Oct. 24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and Brown was never activated off IR after he became eligible to return. He had been practicing the previous three weeks.
Johnson, the Miami Hurricanes’ all-time leading rusher, joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, and since his December signing to the active roster has been Miami’s top rusher. Lindsay has also been in the mix with Gaskin after he was claimed off waivers in November.
Brown was on a one-year, $1.75 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Hunt’s home
While Robert Hunt has been a plus for the Dolphins’ offensive line at right guard and Jesse Davis has struggled at right tackle, Flores said Wednesday he never considered moving Hunt back to right tackle, where he played as a rookie in 2020.
“I think he’s found a home there at right guard,” Flores said. “He played well, so didn’t want to change that or move him. I think he’s done some good things. I think he’s still a young player who’s getting better every time he goes out there. I think he’s making improvements on a weekly basis, getting more comfortable with his communication and just understanding how tough, physical it is in there at that position.”
Other notes
Flores said he expects to have a healthy roster at practice this week ahead of the finale against the Patriots.
He added the team will have activations off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. The only two active-roster players remaining on the list are cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
News
Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above
Upping your carve game is a great gift to give yourself. And even the best skiers sometimes need a brush up.
Particularly if you’ve purchased new gear, it’s a great idea to spend some time working on those turns.
Some tips for that:
Take a group cruiser lesson. Talk to the ski school ahead of time and let them know you want to really focus on carving, and wish to be in a lesson doing just that. Most areas have such lessons – and if you really want to focus, shell out the extra cash for a private. (Although I do confess I find group lessons better for carving; you can pick up tips from the other skiers as well and carving is something most people understand and like to work on).
Find a ski camp: Multi-day ski camps usually work on more than one technique, but carving is always one of them. A multi-day program can help you really build up your carving finess, since you’ll have the time to really dig deep and work on change. A ski camp often has varied conditions (one day with new snow; another groomed out) so it gives you a chance to carve better in all kinds of conditions. Plus, ski camps are super fun.
Follow the leader: Every time I ski with my friend Pam, I improve. That’s because she’s a master of carving, and best of all, really loves to carve. So I follow in her tracks, trying to not only turn where she does, but get into my carve the way she does. It helps.
Find your friends who carve really well and simply follow them all day as you ski (You might want to offer to pay for their lift ticket too!). It might not give you the drill-down details of a lesson, but you’ll see: almost by osmosis, that great carving will seep into your runs and turns.
Tune your skis: Seriously, tune your skis. It’s cheap and easy (Most areas can do at least a quick tune right at their base. Or plan ahead and drop them off at a local ski shop for the works). Well-tuned skis make all the difference, and too many of us forget that step. Today’s skis are so responsive, when well-tuned, they almost automatically up your carve ability.
Just do it: Spend a day on all cruisers all day. Ignore the tree runs and bumps and instead, build your carving muscle memory. You’ll get a ton of vertical, have more than a few giggles and most of all, better your craft. All that day needs for perfection is a goggle tan.
Is Colorado’s Front Range prepared for the next Marshall fire?
‘STEVE On Watch’ Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—‘That’s Existing, That Ain’t Living!’
How Cale Makar stunned NHL with epic Avalanche OT winner in Chicago: “One of the best goals of the year”
Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance
Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle on verge of rookie record; Malcolm Brown’s season over on IR
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Her Final Goodbye To Eddie Van Halen Before His Death
Ski Wednesday: Lift your carve game to be a cut above
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Preview: Janelle Reveals She’s In ‘Excruciating Pain’ From Back Injury
Ski Wednesday: Singing the praises of the blues
Rapper says men should be honest with women about their true nature
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News6 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News3 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week