Is It Crack? Kodak Black Proclaims He Wants To Face Jay-Z In Verzuz, Offers Up 15% Of His Catalog If He Loses

Kodak Black says he wants to face JAY-Z in a VERZUZ and says if he loses, he will give up 15% of his catalog. If he wins, he wants to be the Vice President of Roc Nation.

Ever since JAY-Z hopped into Genius’ Rob Markman’s Twitter Space featuring Alicia Keys, we have been hearing the most insane VERZUZ takes ever.

In the Twitter Space, JAY-Z made it known that no one can stand on that stage with him. Despite what Hov says, please believe there are few that can stand on that stage beside him and put on a good show, but outside of Kanye West, social media can’t agree on anyone else.

One person who hopped on Twitter to offer their take on the situation was Kodak Black, who absolutely nobody thought would (or should) go up against Jay. Kodak revealed he would love to battle JAY-Z and has some interesting terms for the match-up. The rapper is willing to put 15% of his catalog up in the battle in the event he loses, but if he wins, he wants to become the Vice President of Hov’s Roc Nation.

In reality, we know Hov will never do this or even reply to the idea, but the fact Kodak Black even said this is wild on it’s own, no matter how used to him saying wild statements we are. We love the confidence, but it will never happen.