Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope.
In a letter to Hannity, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants to question him regarding his communications with former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in Trump’s orbit in the days surrounding the insurrection.
A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the request. Jay Sekulow, Hannity’s lawyer, told The Associated Press Tuesday night that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and “will respond as appropriate.”
In his letter, Thompson said: “The Select Committee has immense respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the rights of Americans to express their political opinions freely. For that reason, we do not intend to seek information from you regarding your broadcasts on radio or television, your public reporting or commentary, or your political views regarding any candidate for office.”
However, the chairman said, the committee also has a responsibility to investigate the dozens of text messages it has in its possession, from Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, between Hannity, Trump and Meadows regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s failed efforts to contest it.
One specific December 2020 text from Hannity to Meadows highlighted in the letter reads: “I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. (sic) He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”
The letter to Hannity also highlights texts from the night before the insurrection, including one in which Hannity said he was “very worried about the next 48 hours” and another to Meadows in which he wrote, “Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.” The letter says it appears from other text messages that Hannity may have spoken directly with Trump on Jan. 5 regarding planning for the following day.
Hannity had previously criticized the violence that took place last Jan. 6. But he’s also been sharply critical of the committee and its work, saying on the air Dec. 13 after his texts were revealed: “We’ve been telling you that this is a waste of your time and money. They have a predetermined outcome.”
He also complained about committee member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., publicizing his texts. “Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not.”
Boston Children’s Hospital reporting jump in coronavirus patients, creating more isolation rooms amid omicron wave
A rising number of children are ending up in the hospital for COVID as the extremely contagious omicron variant rips across the Bay State.
Boston Children’s Hospital is reporting a nearly fivefold increase in coronavirus patients since Thanksgiving — from six COVID patients on Nov. 23 to now 28 patients. Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows a daily average of 672 pediatric COVID hospitalizations, the country’s highest level of the pandemic.
The Boston hospital has been taking steps to prepare for more patients amid the omicron surge.
“In preparation for a possible influx of Covid-19 patients, Boston Children’s Hospital has been working to create more isolation rooms throughout the hospital,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.
“We currently have converted 13 standard patient rooms to isolation rooms and are prepared to convert more if necessary,” the spokesperson added.
COVID hospitalizations overall in Massachusetts have been spiking, and children hospitalizations are following that upward trend.
The hospitalization rate nearly tripled in the 0 to 11 age group from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The rate has gone from 1.9 admissions per 100,000 children to now 5.4 admissions per 100,000 — a 184% increase.
For comparison, the 80-plus age group has experienced a 36% rise in hospitalizations. The rate has increased from 117.6 admissions per 100,000 residents to now 159.5 admissions per 100,000. That age group has the highest rate for COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
The jump in pediatric hospitalizations is “a little surprising” because omicron tends to cause milder cases and children have had “pretty mild” cases since March 2020, said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases.
“But when there’s so many more cases with omicron, you’ll see more hospitalizations,” Hamer added. “If a lot more children are getting infected, that very small proportion becomes a bigger number.”
Kids under 5 years old are still not eligible for the vax.
“Get vaccinated and boosted to try to prevent them from becoming infected,” Hamer advised parents. “And make sure your child is vaccinated if they’re old enough to receive it.”
It’s “extremely rare” for vaxxed children to get sick enough to require hospitalization, said Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He, like Hamer, urged vaccinations and for family members to get vaxxed.
This is the time of year when hospitals see a higher number of children with respiratory illnesses, such as flu and RSV, Fisher said.
“It’s pretty common in the winter months to see more children going into pediatric emergency departments, and it’s no different this year, with a decent proportion having COVID-19,” he said.
Some kids are being admitted to the hospital for something other than COVID and happen to test positive for the virus, Fisher noted, adding that health officials are trying to “get a better picture of that.”
Hayes sparks Brookline past Newton North in BSC boys hoop showdown
BROOKLINE — The Brookline versus Newton North boys basketball rivalry has produced one heart-stopping game after another the past few years.
Tuesday’s contest between the Bay State Conference powers appeared headed for another fantastic finish.
That was, until Makyle Hayes flipped a switch. The junior point guard scored nine crucial points in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high 16 as the Warriors dealt the Tigers their first loss of the season with a thrilling 64-58 victory at home.
“These boys are just exciting,” chuckled Brookline coach Courtney Valentine. “They’re so much fun to watch. They give me a heart attack at times, but it’s like Novocaine. Coach (Malcolm) Wynn always says that it’s like Novocaine. You’ve just got to wait for (the run) to happen, but it’s going to happen.”
The two programs entered Tuesday with identical 4-0 records, and they traded blows for the entire first half. Brookline (5-0) relied heavily upon Hayes and sophomore Devani Perez for offense early, as the two guards combined for 15 points over the first two quarters of play to provide the Warriors a 31-24 edge at the intermission.
However, once the third quarter got underway, the Warriors went ice cold from the field. Newton North (4-1) held Brookline to just nine points in the stanza. Senior Holland Hargens sank a pair of free throws with just about two minutes left in the quarter, as Newton North took a 38-37 advantage.
Andrew Alekseyenko banked home a miraculous three-pointer shortly thereafter for Brookline at the horn, tying the score at 40 heading into the fourth.
Once the final quarter got underway, Hayes took things over, scoring six consecutive points to put the Warriors ahead, 53-49, with just under four minutes to play in regulation. Moments later, the junior put the finishing touches on his fantastic performance, drilling a dagger three to make it a 58-51 affair, while sending the Brookline bench into pandemonium.
“(The Tigers) were lacking on their help,” said Hayes. “I don’t think that they really believed in my shot a lot on defense. I can shoot when I really shoot the ball. So I got the kick-out, and I just shot, because they were letting me.”
Perez finished with 12 points to lead Brookline, while Alekseyenko and Jack Stanton added 11 points apiece for the Warriors.
Newton North was propelled by junior Jose Padilla, who drained 12 points for the Tigers.
First nor’easter of the year could dump ‘significant snowfall’ across Massachusetts
The first “bread, milk and eggs alert” of the winter could be blared across the Bay State later this week.
Forecasters are tracking a nor’easter that could dump several inches of snow across the state from Thursday night into Friday.
Boston’s initial forecast for snow totals is 4 to 6 inches, but that could definitely change over the next few days.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in the exact track of the system,” said Bill Leatham, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
The forecasters are trying to determine how far west the system will track, which will impact the specific snowfall amounts for the region.
“In New England, we’re no strangers to getting wintry weather, but folks will want to stay tuned to the forecast if they’re traveling,” Leatham said. “It could be a slick commute on Friday.
“We’ll get a better idea on how much snow we’ll get as we get closer to Thursday,” he added.
Forecasters expect a low-pressure system to develop off of the mid-Atlantic coast on Thursday.
“This coastal low will track northeastward toward southern New England Thursday night into Friday bringing the potential for significant snowfall,” states the National Weather Service forecast discussion. “There is still considerable uncertainty with respect to the track of this storm, thus there is also uncertainty in which areas will see snow (or potentially rain) and how much snow will accumulate.”
One forecast model shows that the “bullseye” of the storm’s highest accumulations would be over the Interstate 95 corridor.
Another forecast model has the system tracking a bit further north and west, placing the heaviest snowfall over western Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.
