Janet Jackson Wishes Her Son Eissa A Happy 5th Birthday In Rare Post About Her Boy

Sutton Stracke has finally moved into the $5.35 million home she purchased last year — and she’s giving fans a sneak peek at the newly renovated property.

Amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Sutton, who moved out of her former $8.95 million home and into a nearby rental (that just so happened to be owned by her RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky) at the end of last year, gave a tour to the Bravo Insider.

“Hi, BravoTV.com. I’m Sutton and welcome to my new home that I just renovated. Come on in. I’m going to show you a tour,” Sutton began in the recently shared clip.

“We’re going to start with the living room. We’ve been doing this for a year now. It’s taken me a while but I’m finally in and I love this living room,” Sutton gushed as she walked into a room with a large bay window.

As the camera panned up to the ceiling of the space, Sutton said, “I love these beautiful vaulted ceilings. These are the original beams that were in the house and I love them.”

Also original to the home was its fireplace.

“I kept the original mantle and replaced the marble just to make it look a little bit more modern,” Sutton explained.

“I just wanted to make it modern and sexy but keep the original charm of the house because that’s important to me. I love old houses,” Sutton continued.

Then, upon entering her bedroom, Sutton said she was excited to take fans inside her bedroom and closet.

“This is my first bedroom where it’s just me by myself so it was really fun to do this. A lot of the rooms in the house have fireplaces because it’s from the 1930s so I redid this fireplace and put this marble mantle in and just made it look a little bit cleaner, a little modern,” Sutton described.

In addition to redoing her fireplace, Sutton added a couple of lamps from her store.

“Those are vintage Murano crystal lamps. So it’s just very feminine and it’s all mine, which is sort of I guess a theme of the house,” she stated.

Another item she adores in her bedroom is her dresser.

“I just got this chest and I love it. I collect Murano Crystal and these handles are Murano crystal so that’s something special for me,” she revealed.

Moving along to her master bathroom, Sutton said, “This is sort of like my dream bathroom.”

“First of all the floors, the tile floors, are marble with mother of pearl inlay and it’s just so dreamy. It’s very girly,” she admitted.

“I don’t know if I had a husband or anybody that I was living with, a man, would choose this tile,” she went on.

Sutton’s flooring boasted silver etching, which blended perfectly with the metallic decor of the room.

While Sutton isn’t currently married or living with a male partner, she said that being solo has its perks.

“I got to be free and do something that I wanted so that was really nice for me and I finally got my shampoo bowl. This is like a dream come true. I did keep his and hers sinks for some reason, just for resale purposes only,” she explained.

Also in the bathroom was a sitting tub and standing shower.

“I am a tub/bath girl. I rarely use the shower,” she noted.

Reflecting on her work, Sutton told the Bravo Insider, “I think it turned out really beautiful. This is the dreamy girl bathroom. I love my new home. I think it’s so beautiful. It’s so whimsical. It’s so romantic and I’m so happy I got to share it with you.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2022.

