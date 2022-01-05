Connect with us

Jason Derulo Involved In Tik-Tok Tussle With Hecklers Mistaking Him For Usher, Beats The 'Let It Burn' Brakes Off Them

Jason Derulo Involved In Tik-Tok Tussle With Hecklers Mistaking Him For Usher, Beats The ‘Let It Burn’ Brakes Off Them
Jason Derulo was caught on camera delivering a beat down to hecklers mistaking him for Usher.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Jason Derulo has been tucked away in the crib delivering us TikTok content since before the pandemic even began. He minds his business and stays out the way for the most part, but that doesn’t mean trouble won’t find him.

Earlier today, a video surfaced showing the exact opposite. According to TMZ, Derulo lost his cool during his trip to Las Vegas. The singer was minding his business when two men decided to heckle him and call him Usher, yelling, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, b***h!!!”

That’s when Derulo implemented his zero-tolerance for disrespect policy and took action. In the video, you can see him charge across line dividers and deliver the beat down.

In the video, you can clearly tell the hecklers thought there was ZERO chance the trolling would result in an a** whooping, but life came at them extremely fast. The ARIA Las Vegas removed Derulo and gave him a trespassing notice. The hecklers decided to not press charges, but could always sue and have a year to change their mind on taking further action.

With the video evidence and humiliation that is headed their way, it’s probably best to leave it alone.

Janet Jackson Wishes Her Son Eissa A Happy 5th Birthday In Rare Post About Her Boy
January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

Janet Jackson Wishes Her Son Eissa A Happy 5th Birthday In Rare Post About Her Boy
Time certainly flies. Janet Jackson took a moment to celebrate her and Wissam Al Mana’s ‘intelligent’ and ‘beautiful’ son on his fifth birthday.

“You’re growing up so fast,” Janet Jackson wrote at the start of her message on Jan. 3, addressing her son, Eissa, on his fifth birthday. Janet, 55, remarked that her son was growing into “such an intelligent, beautiful boy.” While Janet didn’t share a picture of her son, she did wish Eissa “a life full of magical moments. You’re Mama’s Luv. Happy 5th Birthday, Baby!”

Janet rarely shares any pictures of the child that she shares with ex Wissam Al Mana. After having grown up in the spotlight, Janet has seemingly decided her son should live a normal life without the pressures of fame and notoriety. However, she did gush about him – like any parent would – during a February 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “He’s incredibly musical,” she said. “First, it was the violin — all this he chose. He loves classical music. First day of school, he took his violin to school. Third day of school, he says, ‘Mama, I want to take a cello.’ I’m like, ‘Baby, you don’t have a cello.’ ‘Turn my violin into a cello, please, mama.’”

2022 is shaping up to be a big year for Janet. Not only is her son turning 5, but the notoriously reclusive Janet is also opening up about her personal life in a new documentary with Lifetime. “It’s just something that needs to be done,” she says at the start of the trailer for the two-night event. The intimate special will show Janet as a mother and as a sister to the late “King of Pop,” Michael Jackson. Janet says she was closest to brothers Randy and Michael, though she did say his molestation charges damaged her career. “Guilty by association,” she remarked in the trailer.

(Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Janet also reflected on the “Nipplegate” controversy in the documentary, when Justin Timberlake tore a part of her outfit during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. This event, which birthed the term “wardrobe malfunction,” seemingly derailed Janet’s music career, and the documentary promises to show her reaction to it. It also confirms the rumors that Justin attempted to get Janet to join him for the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime show.

Justin finally apologized for his role in the “Nipplegate” moment in 2021, following the release of Framing Britney Spears. “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns, and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right,” wrote Justin. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The Janet documentary will premiere on Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E.

PHOTOS: Sutton Stracke Shows Inside Her $5 Million Home!
January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

PHOTOS: RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Shows Off Her $5.35 Million Bel Air Home, Go Inside Her "Dreamy Girl Bathroom" and See Her "Whimsical" and "Romantic" Features
Sutton Stracke has finally moved into the $5.35 million home she purchased last year — and she’s giving fans a sneak peek at the newly renovated property.

Amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Sutton, who moved out of her former $8.95 million home and into a nearby rental (that just so happened to be owned by her RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky) at the end of last year, gave a tour to the Bravo Insider.

“Hi, BravoTV.com. I’m Sutton and welcome to my new home that I just renovated. Come on in. I’m going to show you a tour,” Sutton began in the recently shared clip.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Exterior Home

Sutton Stracke’s home’s exterior boasts a French flare.

“We’re going to start with the living room. We’ve been doing this for a year now. It’s taken me a while but I’m finally in and I love this living room,” Sutton gushed as she walked into a room with a large bay window.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Home Living Room

Sutton’s living room has the perfect place for a piano.

As the camera panned up to the ceiling of the space, Sutton said, “I love these beautiful vaulted ceilings. These are the original beams that were in the house and I love them.”

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Home Ceiling Beams

Also original to the home was its fireplace.

“I kept the original mantle and replaced the marble just to make it look a little bit more modern,” Sutton explained.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Marble Fireplace

Sutton updated the fireplace with white marble.

“I just wanted to make it modern and sexy but keep the original charm of the house because that’s important to me. I love old houses,” Sutton continued.

Then, upon entering her bedroom, Sutton said she was excited to take fans inside her bedroom and closet.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Home Bedroom

Sutton’s bedroom and closet ‘took up a wing’ of her home.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Closet

“This is my first bedroom where it’s just me by myself so it was really fun to do this. A lot of the rooms in the house have fireplaces because it’s from the 1930s so I redid this fireplace and put this marble mantle in and just made it look a little bit cleaner, a little modern,” Sutton described.

In addition to redoing her fireplace, Sutton added a couple of lamps from her store.

“Those are vintage Murano crystal lamps. So it’s just very feminine and it’s all mine, which is sort of I guess a theme of the house,” she stated.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Bedroom Fireplace

Sutton’s bedroom fireplace is also updated with marble.

Another item she adores in her bedroom is her dresser.

“I just got this chest and I love it. I collect Murano Crystal and these handles are Murano crystal so that’s something special for me,” she revealed.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Bedroom Dresser

Moving along to her master bathroom, Sutton said, “This is sort of like my dream bathroom.”

“First of all the floors, the tile floors, are marble with mother of pearl inlay and it’s just so dreamy. It’s very girly,” she admitted.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Home Bathroom

“I don’t know if I had a husband or anybody that I was living with, a man, would choose this tile,” she went on.

Sutton’s flooring boasted silver etching, which blended perfectly with the metallic decor of the room.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Bathroom Tile

Mother of pearl is sprinkled throughout the floor.

While Sutton isn’t currently married or living with a male partner, she said that being solo has its perks.

“I got to be free and do something that I wanted so that was really nice for me and I finally got my shampoo bowl. This is like a dream come true. I did keep his and hers sinks for some reason, just for resale purposes only,” she explained.

Also in the bathroom was a sitting tub and standing shower.

“I am a tub/bath girl. I rarely use the shower,” she noted.

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Bathtub

Reflecting on her work, Sutton told the Bravo Insider, “I think it turned out really beautiful. This is the dreamy girl bathroom. I love my new home. I think it’s so beautiful. It’s so whimsical. It’s so romantic and I’m so happy I got to share it with you.”

RHOBH Sutton Stracke Backyard

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2022.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock/EugenePowers

Saweetie And Cher: Icy Girl & Icon Featured In MAC Cosmetics' 'Challenge Accepted' Campaign, 'Believe' Beauty Ensues
January 5, 2022

January 5, 2022

Saweetie And Cher: Icy Girl & Icon Featured In MAC Cosmetics’ ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign, ‘Believe’ Beauty Ensues
Saweetie’s got a new “best friend” and she’s a real [iconic] bad bish.

Source: M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted/ MAC Cosmetics

The rapper and “Goddess of Pop” Cher are the faces of MAC’s Challenge Accepted campaign, which invites makeup lovers to put the brand’s products to the test and “shine a light on their performance.”

Officially launching on January 4, Saweetie and Cher are leading the challenging charge as they “outperform, outshine, and outlast the competition” just as “extraordinarily” as MAC’s high-end products.

Both the Icy Girl and the icon spoke on their campaign and reflected on working alongside each other behind the scenes.

“I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” said Cher via press release about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “I also ran around naked singing into mom’s hairbrush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra…I DON’T BELIEVE THE WORD ’NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium.” Cher.

M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge

Source: M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted/ MAC Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge

Source: M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge / MAC Cosmetics

“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” said Saweetie about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C, it was the perfect fit.”

She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge

Source: M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted/ MAC Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge

Source: M·A·C Cosmetics Challenge Accepted / MAC Cosmetics

What do YOU think about Saweetie and Cher’s new campaign?

 

