Judge scolds Gov. Jared Polis over commutation of trucker’s 110-year sentence

It’s the last round of the season and now more than ever are teams scrambling to make it to the playoffs. Expect a gruesome round of bone-crushing hits. No one will be holding back during NFL week 18, least of all teams like the Los Angeles Chargers which will clench a playoff spot with either a win or tie.

Indianapolis Colts are in the exact same spot and will do whatever it takes to get past Jacksonville. We do expect the Colts to make it to postseason play, though. The Jaguars have had a dismal season to say the least and won’t be putting up too much resistance according to our expert handicappers.

May the odds be on your side and let’s hope for a spectacular round to end the regular NFL season. Stay tuned as we look forward to guiding you through the wild card games next week.

Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the events will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Denver Broncos (7-9) and Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) clash on Sunday, with the visitors trying to reclaim the AFC top spot in this season finale at 76,000-seater Mile High Stadium. Here’s what you need to know before betting on the action.

Chiefs to cruise past Broncos in playoff tune-up

After losing its grip on the AFC number one seed in Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, expect a backlash from Kansas City. That defeat snapped an eight-game win streak but Patrick Mahomes and the offense again looked sharp.

Denver fell 34-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers at the weekend, extending a disappointing finish to the season. The Broncos have lost three in a row and will be overmatched here regardless of whether Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock starts at quarterback.

The Pick: Chiefs -10 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Kansas City seeking better outing from secondary

The Chiefs’ pass defense has improved steadily this season but some of the old concerns returned on Sunday as Ja’Marr Chase shredded the secondary for a monster stat line – 11 receptions, 266 yards, three touchdowns.

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow finished with 446 passing yards, serving up a reminder that an aggressive game plan can create big plays against Kansas City.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) missed Week 17 but may return against Denver. Though the Chiefs, who could take their foot off the gas late-on if there is no chance of catching the Tennessee Titans for the number one seed, can afford to be cautious with Edwards-Helaire given Darrel Williams’ two-touchdown effort against the Bengals.

Bridgewater status uncertain again for Week 18

With Bridgewater (concussion) sidelined again for Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, Lock had a steady 245-yard afternoon but the Broncos only managed a single field goal through the first three quarters.

Keep an eye on the injury reports this week to see whether Bridgewater has a shot at returning, though there is little incentive for Denver to rush him back now that the team is out of the playoff race.

The Broncos’ ground game has faded down the stretch and finished with 83 yards on 27 carries at the weekend. They will need a big day from Javonte Williams to pull off an upset here.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) and Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are both heading to the playoffs. They meet on Saturday night at the 69,800-seater Lincoln Financial Field, and we are breaking down the key betting tips and angles.

Cowboys to rebound with road win in season finale

With the NFC East locked up and the number one seed out of reach, Dallas could be excused for now looking ahead to the playoffs. But the Cowboys still have a chance of grabbing a higher seed (currently fourth) and a 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday raised some new questions that they might want to iron out before postseason action kicks off.

Philadelphia has won four in a row and clinched a playoff spot with a 20-16 win in Washington, combined with other results. With a few lingering injuries, including an ankle issue for Jalen Hurts, the Eagles might choose rest over momentum this weekend.

The Pick: Cowboys -5.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -140

Dallas offense needs to shake off Week 17 blip

The Cowboys’ high-powered offense came back to earth with a bump against the Cardinals. Dak Prescott and company scored just seven points through the first three quarters before a late rally.

Surprisingly, Dallas rushed for just 45 yards on Sunday and things get no easier here against a bruising Philadelphia front seven. The passing game had a rough outing too, with Michael Gallup suffering an ACL injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

If Hurts plays, the Cowboys’ defense should be well prepared after facing the similarly mobile Kyler Murray last time out. Murray rushed for 44 yards on nine carries.

Eagles searching for better first-quarter showings

Whether it is Hurts or Gardner Minshew under center, expect Philadelphia to focus on making a brighter start on Saturday. The Eagles have repeatedly fallen behind this season, including a 10-0 hole against Washington last weekend.

Miles Sanders (hand) was sidelined again on Sunday but could get a playoff test-run here. If he remains out, Boston Scott should get more opportunities after a two-touchdown performance in Week 17. The Philadelphia defense shut out Taylor Heinicke in the second half, but a full strength Dallas offense poses a much bigger threat.

Keep in mind that, with this game taking place on Saturday, the Eagles will have no clarity around whether a win creates a more or less favorable first round playoff matchup.

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

With little but draft lottery odds on the line, the Washington Football Team (6-10) faces the New York Giants (4-12) on Sunday at 82,500-seater MetLife Stadium. We dig into the team news and top betting tips for this matchup.

Giants to complete miserable run with sixth straight loss

This season has slipped slowly from bad to worse for New York, who enter Week 18 on a five-game skid. With more dismal quarterback play, the Giants slumped to a 29-3 loss in Chicago last time out.

Washington’s season carried some potential before fizzling out in December. But if the visitors, who fell 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, stick with their starters, they should have a significant talent gap over New York.

The Pick: Washington -6.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Heinicke looking for a solid finish to a rollercoaster year

Washington has lost four in a row but this is a golden opportunity to finish the season on a winning note. For Taylor Heinicke, it is also a chance to press his claims for a starting job next season, whether in Washington or elsewhere.

Heinicke has had some magic moments this year but seemingly an equal number of blunders. On Sunday, he threw for 247 yards but with one interception and no touchdowns.

Still, Terry McLaurin and Jaret Patterson should generate enough offense here, backed by a Washington defense that will relish facing this Giants offense.

Barkley stands out as the only source of offense for New York

With Mike Glennon only trusted to attempt 11 passes, two of which ended up as interceptions (not to mention four fumbles), the Giants essentially put the entire offense in Saquon Barkley’s hands against the Bears. In a rare positive for New York, Barkley ran well for 102 yards on 21 carries.

As Glennon now heads for wrist surgery, Jake Fromm is expected to get another chance to start in Week 18. Fromm has completed 12 of his 29 passes in two appearances this season.

Spare a thought for this Giants defense – a unit that continues to battle and held Andy Dalton to a completion rate of just over 50% on Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) travel to face the Cleveland Browns (7-9) on Sunday as the curtain comes down on the regular season. With a 67,400-strong crowd expected at FirstEnergy Stadium, we break down the betting tips and storylines to keep in mind.

Bengals to add to Browns’ rough final month

While Cincinnati has already locked up the AFC North title, there is a chance for Joe Burrow and company to move up in the standings with a win here and some favorable scorelines elsewhere. After the dramatic 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Bengals should be full of confidence.

The Browns, meanwhile, will be without Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and have lost their last three games. A 26-14 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday means Cleveland faces a short week of preparation. As long as Cincinnati gives its starters at least some game time here, we like the visitors to edge it.

The Pick: Bengals -3 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Chase with strong Offensive Rookie of the Year case

After the fireworks in his 266-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Chiefs, Ja’Marr Chase looks like the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. But a few more highlight reel plays here would just increase his chances.

The Bengals face a tricky decision over whether to play their starters against the Browns – and if they do, for how long. While Burrow was hobbling in the closing seconds on Sunday, Cincinnati has an incentive to win in Week 18 to avoid sliding down from the number three seed.

The visitors are also waiting on the status of key starters, including pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who were placed on the reserve/COVID list this week.

Keenum likely to get the start for Cleveland

With Mayfield playing through a string of injuries but hugely out of sorts (including 16-for-38 passing on Monday), there was a school of thought that the Browns would have been better off turning to Case Keenum. On Sunday, that theory could be put to the test as Keenum is expected to step in under center.

Cleveland’s best moments in the loss to Pittsburgh came from Nick Chubb, but the hosts may be wary about giving the running back a big workload in a meaningless game after he picked up a rib injury on Monday. However, the Browns’ other backfield options may be limited, with D’Ernest Johnson on the reserve/COVID list and Kareem Hunt dealing with an ankle injury.

Defensively, Cleveland’s secondary is banged up heading into Week 18 – and that spells trouble if Burrow and Chase are on the field.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) face off on Sunday in the latest installment of their tense rivalry. With a 70,700-strong crowd expected at M&T Bank Stadium, one of these teams could still sneak into the postseason. We break down the top betting tips and make our pick.

Ravens to outduel Steelers in Big Ben’s last game

Pittsburgh picked up the emotional win on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns in what is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. That 26-14 victory kept the Steelers’ slim playoff hopes alive, but they still require a win here and a loss for the Indianapolis Colts.

The scenario for Baltimore to reach the postseason is more complex, especially after a gut-wrenching 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But expect the Ravens to be fired up to get the last laugh in Roethlisberger’s final game.

The Pick: Ravens -5.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Harris and Watt hold the key for Pittsburgh

Najee Harris led the way for the Steelers with 188 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Browns. Harris has endured some frustrating afternoons running behind this Pittsburgh offensive line, but he is ending the season in style.

On Sunday, he comes face-to-face with a Baltimore defense that is allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL (84.8). If Harris is bottled up, the pressure swings back onto Roethlisberger’s shoulders – but he should find some joy against the Ravens’ shaky secondary.

T.J. Watt is one sack away from tying the single season sack record (22). Whichever of Baltimore’s mobile quarterbacks gets the start in Week 18 will need to be on high alert.

Baltimore still waiting on Jackson’s ankle

Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. The Ravens lost that afternoon – and dropped their next three games too. In all, Baltimore has lost five straight to let a promising 8-3 start fade away.

While Jackson could return on Sunday as part of the hosts’ last-ditch postseason rally, look for the Ravens to turn to Tyler Huntley if Jackson is likely to be limited. Huntley has shown enough promising flashes to suggest he can keep Baltimore in this game.

Huntley had 197 passing yards with one interception against the Rams, plus 54 rushing yards. After picking off Matthew Stafford twice, including a pick-six, the Ravens should get more takeaway chances against Roethlisberger here.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Detroit Lions (2-13-1) take on the Green Bay Packers (13-3) on Sunday at 64,500-seater Ford Field. We dig into the key betting tips and make our pick.

Packers to brush off Lions for 14th win

With the NFC number one seed secured, along with the valuable bye week, Green Bay enters Week 18 with the main goal of keeping starters in a rhythm while avoiding injuries. Ideally for the Packers, it would be something like the comprehensive 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings last weekend.

For Detroit, a 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday summed up a rough season. The Lions’ chances of ending the season on a high note likely depend on how many snaps they have to play against Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

The Pick: Packers (moneyline) – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -131

Green Bay facing tough choice on playing starters

With a bye week to follow Week 18, the Packers may decide that a three-week gap between meaningful action is too much. Keep an eye on the updates from the Green Bay camp during the week, with the possibility that Rodgers, Adams, Aaron Jones and company play for a quarter or two.

Despite Rodgers’ bid for the MVP trophy, resting his injured toe appears a bigger priority. While the Packers have a few key players on the road back from injury, including Jaire Alexander, do not expect any of them to be risked here.

Boyle expected to start again for Detroit

There were very few positives to take from the blowout loss in Seattle, but Amon-Ra St. Brown had another standout performance, with 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. He could put up similar numbers here, especially if the Packers turn to defensive backups.

TIm Boyle had an up-and-down afternoon against the Seahawks, with two touchdown passes and three picks. Jared Goff’s knee injury means the Lions are likely to stick with Boyle for the season finale. The Detroit defense can surely fare no worse on Sunday after allowing six touchdowns last weekend.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) welcome the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) on Sunday at 67,800-seater TIAA Bank Field. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on this Week 18 matchup.

Colts to ease past Jaguars and stamp playoff ticket

A surprise 23-20 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 means the Colts are still not yet sure of a postseason spot. But a trip to Jacksonville is a friendly final fixture, with Indianapolis controlling its own fate.

The Jaguars were on the wrong end of a 50-10 demolition at the hands of the New England Patriots last time out – and this scoreline should be lopsided too.

The Pick: Colts -15.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Expect crisper Wentz outing after rollercoaster prep for Week 17

While Carson Wentz was able to return from the reserve/COVID list in time to face the Raiders, his week of preparation was impacted. That likely contributed to throwing for just 148 yards on 27 attempts against Las Vegas, with 45 of those yards coming on a touchdown throw to TY Hilton.

With a less chaotic build-up to Week 18, Wentz should come up with more big throws to challenge a reeling Jacksonville defense. All signs point to this being a gentle postseason tune-up for the Colts, who shone defensively at the weekend while intercepting Derek Carr twice.

Jonathan Taylor, who passed the 100-yard mark on the ground once again on Sunday, will relish facing a Jaguars run defense that allowed four rushing touchdowns to the Patriots last weekend.

Jacksonville seemingly counting days till offseason

It is hard to single out the Jaguars’ biggest problem area against New England given all the blunders on both sides of the ball. Trevor Lawrence’s rough rookie year continued with three more interceptions and it could get worse here against Indianapolis’ lockdown defensive unit.

The defense was no better, allowing seven touchdowns (four on the ground) and 471 total yards as New England ran riot.

The hosts’ front seven faces an uphill battle against Taylor, while the Jaguars’ own rushing attack lacks pop without James Robinson (Achilles). Jacksonville lost a tight contest 23-17 in the teams’ prior meeting this year, but expect a more clinical performance from the Colts this time with their playoff hopes on the line.

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and Chicago Bears (6-10) are both out of the NFL playoff picture entering Week 18. They collide on Sunday at 66,400-seater US Bank Stadium. We run through the top betting nuggets and key team news.

Vikings to sneak past Bears in season finale

But for Dalvin Cook’s rough injury luck, Minnesota might be preparing for the playoffs later this month. Instead, the Vikings are limping to the finish line and were crushed 37-10 on Sunday night by the Green Bay Packers.

Though the Bears cruised to a 29-3 win over the New York Giants last time out, do not read too much into the scoreline given the Giants’ abysmal form. Minnesota should do enough to cover this small spread.

The Pick: Vikings -2.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -115

Minnesota expecting Cousins back under center

The Vikings felt Kirk Cousins’ absence (reserve/COVID list) on Sunday, with backup Sean Mannion never likely to keep pace with Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota’s ground game got no traction, with Cook limited to 13 rushing yards as Green Bay loaded up against the run.

Expect a bigger performance from a healthier Cook against Chicago, with Cousins likely to be back under center. With Adam Thielen out, Justin Jefferson will again see the lion’s share of the targets in the passing game.

The Vikings have allowed 67 points across their last two games but can take comfort from having stymied the Bears in the teams’ prior meeting this season – a 17-9 win for Minnesota.

Chicago to ride Montgomery with quarterback situation unclear

Once again, the Bears are building a game plan for Sunday with uncertainty over which quarterback will start. Andy Dalton was solid in the win over New York but Justin Fields is likely to get the nod if he can return from his ankle injury.

David Montgomery found the end zone twice against the Giants and continues to look like Chicago’s best offensive weapon. He should find gaps to exploit here given Minnesota’s patchy run defense (133 yards allowed per game this season).

The Bears’ defense demolished Mike Glennon last weekend, forcing four fumbles and grabbing two interceptions. If the Vikings have to turn to Mannion again, it could be a similar story.

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The AFC-leading Tennessee Titans (11-5) finish the regular season on the road against the Houston Texans (4-12) at 71,900-seater NRG Stadium. Take a spin through our betting tips and key storylines.

Titans to outlast Texans and clinch AFC top spot

With the AFC number one seed within their control, the Titans arrive in Houston looking to complete a regular season in which they have overcome the odds again and again. Tennessee took care of business in ruthless fashion on Sunday, thumping the surging Miami Dolphins 34-3.

But the Texans are no pushovers and have nothing to lose here. Despite a 23-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last time out, Houston has shown enough quality over the past month to suggest this could be a tight battle.

The Pick: Texans +10.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Tennessee rushing attack keeps rolling

While optimism is growing that Derrick Henry will be able to return from a foot injury in time for the postseason, the Titans’ backfield and offensive line deserve credit for continuing to churn out big rushing days.

D’Onta Foreman pounded his way to 132 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Look for the offense to again run through Foreman and A.J. Brown on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill threw four interceptions in Tennessee’s shock loss to Houston earlier this season but he has looked increasingly comfortable since then. He may also have key target Julio Jones (reserve/COVID list) back against the Texans.

Mills giving Houston options with encouraging play

The Texans gave the 49ers a scare in Week 17 before fading in the fourth quarter, and Davis Mills provided more evidence that he has a future in the NFL despite one costly turnover.

But to pull off an upset here, Houston needs much more from its ground game after being held to 86 yards on 27 carries against San Francisco. The bad news? Tennessee has allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league this season (85.9).

The Titans’ backfield against the Texans’ front seven could also be a major mismatch, with Houston unable to slow down the 49ers’ ground game at the weekend.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Atlanta Falcons (7-9) welcome the New Orleans Saints (8-8) on Sunday at 75,000-seater Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We break down the top betting nuggets and storylines.

Falcons to make life tough for postseason-chasing Saints

New Orleans begins Week 18 outside the NFC playoff spots but a win here, plus a little help elsewhere, could flip the postseason picture. The Saints did just enough on Sunday, riding their defense to an 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. Expect a similar formula here.

For the Falcons, a 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 ended their slim playoff hopes. But look for Atlanta to relish the chance to play spoiler this weekend against a division rival.

The Pick: Falcons +4.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

New Orleans looking for help in passing game

The Saints were limited to four field goals against Carolina until Alvin Kamara’s fourth-quarter touchdown. While Taysom Hill finished with 222 passing yards, completing 17 of his 28 attempts, New Orleans is still searching for steadier production from its pass-catchers. Marquez Callaway stepped up on Sunday with 97 yards.

With the defense playing lights out, the visitors may only need to get to 20 points to seal a victory. The Saints forced Sam Darnold into an interception and a fumble in Week 17, but keep in mind that Matt Ryan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns in the teams’ prior meeting (a 27-25 Atlanta win).

Atlanta to take some big swings in season finale

With nothing to lose on Sunday, the Falcons have every reason to roll the dice in the passing game, where the Saints have been vulnerable at times this year. That should mean a busy afternoon for Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts (if he shakes off a hamstring injury).

After a promising first half in Buffalo in Week 17, Atlanta was shut out in the second half. But the bigger issue was a Falcons defense that gave up 233 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. That overshadowed a good day from the secondary, who picked off Josh Allen three times.

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals, Week 18, Preview and Prediction

The Arizona Cardinals (11–5) wrap up their regular season against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at 65,000-seater State Farm Stadium. We assess the key betting tips and storylines.

Seahawks to give Cardinals a playoff-level battle

Arizona snapped a worrying three-game skid on Sunday with a hard-fought 25-22 road win against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals withstood a late Cowboys fightback while Kyler Murray finished with 263 passing yards and two touchdowns.

A visit from Seattle should keep Arizona sharp. The Seahawks’ offense came to life against the lowly Detroit Lions in Week 17 in a 51-29 win. If Russell Wilson produces a similar performance here, the scoreline should be close.

The Pick: Seahawks +6.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Arizona still in the hunt for NFC West title

The Cardinals looked more like their old selves defensively in Dallas, slowing down a Cowboys offense that had torched Washington for 56 points the prior week. The Arizona secondary will be tested again here against DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

With the NFC West title still in play, expect a strong effort from the Cardinals, who could claim top spot with a win here and a Los Angeles Rams loss. The hosts may ease off in the second half, though, if the Rams are cruising to a win.

There were encouraging signs from kicker Matt Prater on Sunday, who rebounded from misses on Christmas Day to nail all four of his field goals in Dallas.

Wilson heading into possible Seahawks finale

Wilson’s future in Seattle beyond this season remains unclear, but he was clinical against the Lions with four touchdown passes in a reminder of his top-tier play. He can expect a more crowded pocket against Arizona’s front seven, though.

The biggest “good news” story for the visitors down the stretch has been Rashaad Penny, who had another big day with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Detroit. But he now faces a Cardinals defense that held the Cowboys to 45 rushing yards last time out.

The Seahawks, who lost at home to Colt McCoy and the Cardinals in the teams’ prior meeting this season, may be without Bobby Wagner (knee) on Sunday but their defense is very familiar with Murray’s dual-threat ability.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) host the New York Jets (4-12) on Sunday at 71,600-seater Highmark Stadium for their regular season finale. We take a closer look at the matchup and highlight the top betting tips.

In-form Bills to outlast resilient Jets

With three straight wins, Buffalo has revived its faltering season and now looks like a Super Bowl contender again. Despite a three-interception afternoon from Josh Allen, the Bills comfortably brushed aside the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a 29-15 victory.

New York came close to pulling off an upset against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last time out, ultimately losing 28-24. The Jets are still playing hard and should generate enough offense to keep this a two-possession game.

The Pick: Jets +17.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -131

Buffalo needs a win to be sure of AFC East crown

The Bills enter Week 18 with the same record as the New England Patriots but the slightest of edges due to a better record in divisional games. That means the hosts still require a victory over the Jets to clinch the AFC East – and they could climb higher in the standings if other results fall their way.

Allen will likely be glad that there is little chance of a Week 18 breather after throwing three interceptions on Sunday, despite having Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis back. Facing the Jets’ secondary should help him get back on track in the passing game.

The bigger story on Sunday was the Buffalo running game, which piled up 233 yards and four touchdowns. Look for Devin Singletary, Allen and Zack Moss to be busy again here.

New York offense battling well despite absences

The Jets have lost four of their last five games but remain competitive. Zach Wilson is coming off one of his best outings of the season (234 yards, one touchdown) and had guided New York to a 24-10 lead against Tampa Bay before a late collapse.

While Wilson is again expected to be without three top targets (Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder), Braxton Berrios seized his chance at the weekend with two touchdowns. Wilson is still finding ways to move the chains.

The Jets ran for 150 yards and two scores against the Buccaneers’ talented front seven and that bodes well for this matchup against the Bills, who have struggled at times this year against the run.

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) host the Carolina Panthers (5-11) on Sunday, with 65,800 fans expected at Raymond James Stadium for this Week 18 clash. We weigh up the big storylines and top betting nuggets.

Buccaneers to wrap up regular season with a comfortable win

Tampa Bay’s playoff prospects have taken a major hit over the past few weeks, with injuries and controversy slowing the Buccaneers’ momentum. A last-gasp 28-24 win over the New York Jets on Sunday put a spotlight on Tampa Bay’s flaws and also seemingly spelled the end of Antonio Brown’s career as a Buc.

Still, the Panthers have lost six in a row and are unlikely to offer much resistance. Look for Tom Brady to guide the hosts to a double-digit win.

The Pick: Buccaneers -8 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Tampa Bay scrambling to rejig offense

The Buccaneers enter Week 18 without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Brown. But Brady will still get the maximum out of those who are available, with Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski in for another busy afternoon.

The passing game will come together, especially if Cyril Grayson Jr. continues to make big plays, but the backfield is a bigger question mark. Ronald Jones II managed just 26 yards on ten carries against the Jets.

The Tampa Bay defense needs a sharper outing on Sunday too after giving up chunk plays against Zach Wilson and allowing 150 rushing yards. Carolina is the ideal opponent to help steady that unit.

Offensive woes continue for Carolina

Speculation will continue over Matt Rhule’s future with the Panthers, but Carolina’s quarterback play has done him no favors. After the failed Cam Newton experiment, Sam Darnold has been only marginally better and threw for just 132 yards last weekend in the 18-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers have scored only 30 points combined over the last three games.

This Carolina defense has given up the second fewest yards per game (299.5) in the NFL this season, so expect that group to challenge Brady. But the visitors will need at least a B+ game from Darnold to cover this spread.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The New England Patriots (10-6) travel to face the Miami Dolphins (8-8) for their final regular season game, with 64,700 fans expected at Hard Rock Stadium. We take a closer look at this showdown and weigh up the top betting nuggets.

Patriots to continue momentum ahead of postseason

New England needs a win here and a favor from the New York Jets in order to snatch the AFC East title from the Buffalo Bills. Regardless of where the Patriots end up, there were lots of encouraging signs in their 50-10 beatdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

The Dolphins’ impressive rally (after a 1-7 start) was finally halted by the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a one-sided 34-3 loss. Miami is out of the playoff race but look for most of the starters to suit up. New England just has a little extra offensive talent.

The Pick: Patriots -6.5 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Jones coming off confidence-boosting win

Jones looked more composed against Jacksonville, finishing with 227 yards and three touchdowns after a couple of shaky performances. The New England running game took some of the heat off Jones too, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both finding the end zone twice.

Expect the Patriots to ride the ground game again in Miami after seeing the Dolphins struggle to contain the Titans’ rushing attack at the weekend.

The New England defense should get a sterner test here too after easily shutting down the Jaguars while picking off Trevor Lawrence three times.

Dolphins’ limitations shown up in Tennessee

Miami saw its seven-game win streak emphatically snapped on Sunday, but the turnaround over the second half of the season should have secured head coach Brian Flores’ future. Still, the Titans put a spotlight on some of the Dolphins’ flaws.

Tua Tagovailoa completed just 18 of his 38 passes as the Miami offense flopped. Top target Jaylen Waddle was held to 47 receiving yards and can expect tight coverage from New England’s secondary.

To complete a season sweep of the Patriots (after a 17-16 win back in Week 1), the Dolphins will need a much stingier performance against the run. Miami was unable to get the big stops against Tennessee, giving up 198 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday in a key Week 18 clash at 71,500-seater SoFi Stadium. We walk through the matchup and pick out the top betting tips.

Rams to edge 49ers and wrap up NFC West

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and company have surged back into the Super Bowl conversation after a rocky spell in the middle of the season. The Rams enter Week 18 on a five-game win streak that has propelled them into top spot in the NFC West. Los Angeles just needs a win here to clinch it.

The 49ers are in more of a desperation mode, needing a win here to be sure of reaching the postseason. With uncertainty at quarterback, San Francisco faces a tough task.

The Pick: Rams -4 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Pressure mounting on stumbling Stafford

The Rams’ impressive stretch has brought plenty of encouraging signs, including Sony Michel’s revival and locked-in defensive outings. But Matthew Stafford’s turnovers stand out as a concern. He added two more interceptions (including a pick-six) and a fumble in the 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With six interceptions in his last three games, Stafford needs to find some form here heading into the playoffs. The 49ers have the difference-makers in their front seven to disrupt the pocket, but expect Stafford to focus on getting the ball out quickly.

While Darrell Henderson (knee) is sidelined, Los Angeles is set to receive a timely boost with Cam Akers nearing a return from an Achilles injury. He is expected to see some snaps against San Francisco and take some of the burden off Michel in the ground game.

Garoppolo trying to return for Week 18

Trey Lance did just enough to guide the 49ers to a crucial win over the Houston Texans in Week 17, finishing with 249 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. But he may not get the start against an elite Rams defense in this season-deciding clash.

There is some optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo can return from a thumb injury in time to face Los Angeles. If he is cleared to play, look for Garoppolo to start. His connection with George Kittle and Deebo Samuel likely gives him the edge, while Elijah Mitchell is coming off a 119-yard effort in the ground game last time out.

Defensively, San Francisco held Houston to just seven points last weekend. Do not be surprised if the 49ers take this right down to the final drive.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders, Week 18, Preview & Prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers (both 9-7) collide on Sunday night in front of a 65,000-strong crowd at Allegiant Stadium, with the winner earning a playoff spot. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on this high-stakes matchup.

Herbert to guide Chargers to playoff spot

For the Raiders and Chargers, the equation is simple: “win and you’re in”. One of these teams is heading for the postseason while the other will begin a long offseason. Las Vegas enters Week 18 on a three-game win streak and boosted by the dramatic 23-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But Los Angeles appears to hold the trump card, with Justin Herbert capable of guiding a high-powered offense to a monster night and setting up his playoff debut. Look for the Chargers to do just enough.

The Pick: Chargers -3 – Bet at PointsBet Sportsbook with odds around -110

Time for Los Angeles defense to step up

The Chargers have shown they can score – they rank among the NFL’s best in yards per game and points per game. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler all available, expect Los Angeles to hit the 30-point mark here, just like in the 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17.

Herbert was turnover-free on Sunday while throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns, just as he was against the Raiders in the teams’ prior meeting this season – a 28-14 Chargers win.

But the big questions for Los Angeles are on the other side of the ball. The visitors have been hopeless against the run this season but there were encouraging signs at the weekend as they held a solid Broncos rushing attack to just 83 yards. That unit has to bring its A-game.

Waller expected to return to spark the Raiders offense

Las Vegas was written off as a playoff team several times over the past few months, particularly with Darren Waller sidelined with back and knee injuries. But the Raiders’ gritty win over the Colts at the weekend has kept their fate in their own hands.

There is optimism that Waller will return on Sunday, taking some of the pressure off Josh Jacobs and Hunter Renfrow. But Derek Carr will need to deliver a more polished performance after throwing two interceptions in Indianapolis.

Defensively, Las Vegas has quietly clamped down over the past three games, allowing a combined 47 points over that span. The battle against Herbert will be must-see viewing.

