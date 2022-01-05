Celebrities
Kanye West & New Flame Julia Fox Enjoy Broadway Show & Dinner On 1st Date In NYC — Photos
Kanye West and Julia Fox are out on another date night, and this time in Julia’s New York City home.
Date night round two! Things between Kanye West, 44, and Julia Fox, 31, seem to be heating up as the pair went out on another date night but this time in New York City. The duo shared a romantic and artistic evening together as they hit up Jeremy O. Harris‘ critically acclaimed and controversial Slave Play at the August Wilson theater and then went to celeb hotspot Carbonne.
The pair looked every bit NYC in their date night fits, as Kanye sported distressed dark grey jeans tucked into galosh-style work boots (a look he’s been recently favoring) and paired the look a blue-gray hoodie under a black jacket. Julia, for her part, looked elegant in a blue-and-black plush velvet coat, accessorizing the style with black pointed-toe boots, black gloves, and a small, black croc-embossed hand bag.
The “Off the Grid” rapper and the Uncut Gems actress were enjoying a night out on the town after a romantic dinner in Miami just a few nights ago. On that occasion, to celebrate the new year in style, the pair shared a candlelit dinner –again at Carbone — as seen in pictures here. In one photo, Kanye was seen gazing at Julia who was all smiles.
The back-to-back dates comes after the “Famous” rapper dropped $4.5 million to buy the house directly across the street from his ex, Kim Kardashian. It was reported he paid $420,000 over the asking price and is planning to make a complete gut renovation to build a brand new abode. Although the pair seem to be focused on co-parenting for their four children, a source close to the Kardashians shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that Kim’s family finds it a bit “weird.”
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kate Walsh Rocks An Orange & Pink String Bikini On The Beach With Her Boyfriend
Kate Walsh splashed around in the water in a patterned bikini during a romantic beach date with her boyfriend in Perth, Australia on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Walsh appears to be having the time of her life in Australia. The 54-year-old actress, who currently stars in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, took a dip in the ocean in Perth, while rocking an orange and pink bikini and engaging in sexy PDA with her boyfriend, Andrew Nixon.
Kate’s bikini, which you can see in the photos here, featured a triangle bikini top and stringy bottoms that tied at the hips. And her hair was worn down, so it clung to her back and chest as she splashed around in the water. She also went makeup-free and looked absolutely gorgeous. Meanwhile, Andrew, who is an Australian farmer, wore blue patterned board shorts and a white bucket hat.
Throughout the day, Kate and Andrew were pictured doing various things on the beach. First, they were spotted holding hands while walking along the water together. Then, they spent some time in the water, during which they kept grabbing onto each other as each wave hit. And later, once they emerged from the ocean, Kate went in for a sexy kiss and showed her boyfriend, who she’s been dating since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, just how much she loves him.
They reportedly met while on a cruise in early 2020, and she’s been living with him in Perth since before the pandemic, according to The West Australian. Kate told The Daily Telegraph that she enjoyed living in Perth so much that she didn’t want to return to New York City, even when she was able to. “I didn’t really want to go back to New York in the middle of a pandemic when it was pretty gnarly to say the least,” she said. “I couldn’t go home initially, and now that I can, I don’t really fancy going back. When I have my own mother saying don’t come home, my 86-year-old mum… we are in a very challenging time!”
Kate went to Paris in June to film Season 2 of Emily In Paris, but once production wrapped, she returned to Perth.
Cher, 75, Looks Flawless Next To Rapper Saweetie In Glamorous New MAC Campaign Photos
Cher and rapper Saweetie have a new collaboration for MAC Cosmetics and are looking fabulous as always!
Cher and Saweetie have a new collaboration! The duo joined together with MAC Cosmetics campaign, in photos you can see here, as the beauty brand showcased on their Instagram account in recent photos. For the campaign, Cher, 75, is looking just like her ’70s disco self with her fabulous, straight long black hair and serious blue and silver sparkling eye makeup. Saweetie, 28, looked just as disco-ready for her look, sporting icy blonde locks up in a high half-up, half-down hair do and paired the look with fabulous long lashes, red lips, and a stunning sparkling silver fringe top, choker, and matching skirt.
The collab marks the first for the pair and fans are wondering why the pairing hasn’t been done before! “Gorgeous , Glamorous, and “GIVING LIFE” one fan wrote in the comments. “I CHER do love this!!” another person exclaimed. Numerous others followed suit, commenting on how great Cher looks for her age and celebrating how “exciting” the pairing is for the cosmetics brand.
The career high for Cher comes after a bit of a hiccup last fall when she filed a lawsuit against her late ex-husband Sonny Bono‘s widow, Mary Bono, accusing her of withholding royalties of Sonny and Cher’s music. The “Believe” singer is seeking $1 million from Mary, 59, and filed the legal paperwork in Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, October 13, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the docs, Cher claimed that Mary has kept her from receiving her share of royalties from the iconic hits she once performed with Sonny, such as “I Got You Babe” and “The Beat Goes On.”
Cher argued that, as her 1975 divorce agreement with Sonny allegedly stated, she should be receiving 50% of royalties of she and Sonny’s content. Instead, Mary “has undone” Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties, the singer alleged in the lawsuit. Cher also claimed that Mary allegedly attempted to use “a wholly inapplicable statutory termination provision of the Copyright Act of 1976” in order to block her from receiving the royalties. Mary has yet to respond to the legal filing.
‘This Is Us’ Recap: Rebecca’s Memory Continues To Worsen In Season 6 Premiere
Get ready to feel all the feels. It’s the start of the final chapter for ‘This Is Us.’ The season 6 premiere brought us full circle to the very first episode of the show.
The This Is Us season 6 premiere begins with Jack and Rebecca — our favorite TV couple — sharing a sweet moment in the kitchen. Rebecca’s gotten the kids Tang in honor of this special day. Today’s the day of the Challenger launch — January 28, 1986. The day starts out hopeful, but we all know how this ends. Remember, Kevin says in the pilot that the Challenger explosion is where it “all went wrong.”
The Challenger space shuttle launches while the Big Three are in class. They watch the explosion happen before their eyes, and they quickly realize something went wrong. The shaken teacher turns the TV off instantly after the explosion.
The Big Three Turn 41
The very first episode of the show started with the Big Three turning 36. Now they’re turning 41. On his birthday, Randall learns that the police found the man who broke into his house. He had a wedding photo of Randall and Beth on him.
Randall goes downstairs and tells Beth that they found the man who robbed them. Randall wants to go to the man’s arraignment. Beth doesn’t think it’s the best idea, but she knows that Randall is going to do it anyway. She offers up a very sexy alternative, but he’s convinced himself he has to go to the arraignment. “I would have chosen Door No. Beth,” Beth says.
Toby calls Kate from San Francisco to wish her a happy birthday. Toby’s planned out the whole day for Kate in honor of her birthday. Despite the good intentions, it’s not exactly what Kate had in mind. Philip has a surprise for Kate at school in honor of her birthday. At first, Kate overhears Philip breaking up with his girlfriend. Philip has the kids sing Kate a cover of “Time After Time,” and it brings Kate to tears.
Rebecca’s Memory Fails Her
Miguel, Nicky, and Rebecca take Jack and Hailey to the park. Nicky wants to reach out to Sally, but he keeps losing his nerve. Rebecca recalls a memory about how her dad used to take her on a train, but she gets frustrated when she can’t remember what the last train car is called.
Kevin goes to see his former producer on the lot. The last time they saw each other was when Kevin had his meltdown on The Manny set. The Manny is being rebooted, and this time Kevin would play the dad to the twins. He’s too old to play the Manny now. “Over my dead body,” Kevin says to the offer.
Randall goes to the arraignment, and he just can’t resist going up to the guy. He asks for a moment to talk to the perp. “You’re the guy from my picture,” the man says. Randall talks to him. The guy doesn’t remember robbing him. He has “holes in his memory” and can’t remember where he got the photo. He keeps asking what happened to his dog.
Randall ends up bailing the man out and agrees to meet him at the shelter later. Randall looked at the man’s file and wanted to give him a second chance. This man — David — is an addict and needs help. “You are an incredibly decent man, Randall Pearson,” Beth tells her husband.
Rebecca Gives A Health Update
In 1986, Jack comes home after the Challenger explosion. He and Rebecca agree to talk to the kids together. The Big Three are quiet when Jack and Rebecca try to talk to them. Kate is the first to open up. The boys don’t want to talk about it. Kevin just wants more mac and cheese.
Later, Rebecca goes into Randall’s room. He’s putting away his shuttle. Randall mentions that the astronaut teacher has kids. “Do you think someone is making them dinner?” Randall asks Rebecca. Randall says maybe she can send the teacher’s family some mac and cheese just in case. When Jack talks to Kevin, Kevins says, “It was just a story on TV. It wasn’t real.” Rebecca is worried about Kevin, but Jack thinks Kevin’s reaction is just his brain protecting itself.
Kevin and Madison have found a way to co-parent well, and Kevin is currently living in Madison’s garage to be closer to the twins. When Kevin comes back to the house after his meeting, it’s just Madison and this guy named Eli. They’re very flirty in front of Kevin.
At the party for the Big Three, Rebecca is still trying to figure out the name of the end of the train. She’s preoccupied with it. She tells everyone the results of the latest PET scan. There are plaques building in her brain.
Kevin Moves In With Kate
When Kevin comes back from the party, Eli is still at Madison’s place. There’s an awkward silence. It’s very clear they were on a date. Kevin realizes that Madison is moving on and he can’t keep living in her garage. He shows up on Kate’s doorstep. Meanwhile, Randall heads to the shelter. David never shows up.
Kevin tells Kate that he’s going to take The Manny reboot. They talk about how Rebecca is really sick. Kevin thinks life is unfair. Heartbreak is on the horizon for them once again while the rest of the world continues on. “We have found the light before, big brother. And we’ll find it again,” Kate says to Kevin.
Rebecca, still angry with herself about her memory failing her, snaps at Nicky over Sally. She tells him to stop holding back and go see Sally. She even agrees to take a road trip with him.
A defeated Randall comes home and tells Beth that David didn’t show up. Beth comforts Randall on his birthday. Kate looks back at Philip’s special performance. She suddenly gets a text from Toby. He flew home on her birthday to surprise her. As the night ends, Rebecca finally remembers the name of the end of the train… caboose.
