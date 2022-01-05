Khloe Kardashian Fangirls Over Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter, Holly, 22 In String Bikini: ‘Stunning’

A New Year calls for a new approach to everything!

That’s why we were so excited to share some spicy sex advice Garcelle Beauvais is dishing out on a new episode of ‘Speak Sis,’ set to air this week as part of a three episode rollout premiering TONIGHT, January 4th at 8PM EST on OWN and continuing tomorrow with two episodes at 8 PM and 9PM!

These three episodes feature an audience of Black women having in-depth conversations about physical, financial, and sexual and relationship health issues led by Emmy Award-winning host and journalist Adrienne Bankert and leading social impact strategist Jotaka Eaddy, featuring special guests Kym Whitley, Tia Mowry, Garcelle Beauvais, Gracie award-winning radio host and author Bevy Smith, White House Correspondent April Ryan, Health Equity Advocate Dr. Medell K. Briggs-Malonson, Financial Health Advocate and Goalsetter CEO Tanya Van Court, Financial Educator Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche, and Licensed Sex Therapist Shamyra Howard.

We have some exclusive clips from all three episodes, but we know you’re probably just as eager to hear what Garcelle had to say as we were, so let’s jump right into it!

In the Let’s Talk About Sex episode airing Wednesday, January 5 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) Bevy Smith, Garcelle Beauvais and licensed sex therapist, Shamyra Howard, join hosts Adrienne Bankert and Jotaka Eaddy and an audience of Black women for an honest, healthy and no-holds barred conversation about sex and relationships. In the clip below Garcelle talks about how women should prepare for good sex just like we would anything else, because it takes longer for women to achieve arousal and climax than men.

Makes a whole lotta sense right?! Just out of curiosity — we’re definitely wondering how many ladies out there get it poppin’ at home alone BEFORE their partners even arrive?

We might just have to try this one at home.

Through these conversations that destigmatize critical health issues, including around the sensitive topics of money and sex, the panel and the audience educates, inspires, and helps others feel less alone and more hopeful for the future. Expert panelists suggest resources and key takeaways for those who are looking to start examining key financial, physical, and sexual health issues, particularly after the disproportionate effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Black community and the emotional toll of the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality.

