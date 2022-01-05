Connect with us

Kobe Bryant’s Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Kobe Bryant's Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash
Kobe Bryant’s former Mamba Sports Academy–which dropped the “Mamba” from its name out of respect for the late basketball legend following his death–is suing the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that took his life two years ago.

Source: Maxx Wolfson / Getty

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Sports Academy recently filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for compensation and burial expenses for one of its late coaches, Christina Mauser, accusing them of being partly responsible for the deadly crash on January 26, 2020. The crash also took the lives of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and six other passengers, in addition to Mauser.

“During the course and scope of her employment with The Academy, [Mauser] was injured by Island Express, who negligently caused the conditions which fatally injured her and ultimately resulted in her death,” the newly filed lawsuit states.

Sports Academy goes on to claim that Island Express Helicopters was “negligent and careless” in this particular case and are therefore “obligated to pay death benefits and burial expenses pursuant to the worker’s compensation provisions of the Labor Code of the State of California, which sums have been paid to Mauser’s heirs.”

In the documents, Sports Academy claims that $127,000 has already been paid out to Mauser’s surviving family members, including Christina’s widower, Matt, and their daughter, Penny.

There have already been multiple different lawsuits filed by the surviving members of the passengers’ families against Los Angeles County in connection to the crash, including the alleged taking and sharing of photos from the 2020 crash site. On November 2, 2021, Los Angeles County settled with Matt Mauser and J. J. and Alexis Altobelli for $1.25 million each.

Mauser and the Altobelli siblings –whose parents John and Keri and sister Alyssa were passengers on the helicopter– reportedly filed their own separate federal lawsuits against L.A. County claiming they suffered traumatic emotional distress after news outlet revealed that the L.A. County’s sheriff’s deputies and firefighters took photos of the crash’s aftermath.

Though L.A. County decided to settle with the Mauser and Altobelli families, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant was not willing to settle, sending a clear message that she wouldn’t rest until her case was brought to court. The trial between L.A. County and Vanessa Bryant is reportedly scheduled for February 22.

Rapper J $tash commits suicide after shooting woman in front of her 3 kids

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

By Sandra Rose  | 

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Florida rapper J $tash reportedly shot a mother-of-three in front of her children before taking his own life.

According to KTLA-TV, the aspiring rapper, real name Justin Joseph, fatally shot 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children following an argument.

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call from a residence early Saturday morning. They arrived at the residence in Temple City, outside of LA, where they discovered the bodies.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Gallegos was shot multiple times and pronounced dead. Joseph died from a single gunshot to the head. Police say he moved from New York and was staying at the home with Gallegos and her sons for two months. Police say he is not the father of the boys, ages 5, 7 and 11.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred.

The three boys were removed from the home and placed with family members. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Joseph is best known as an associate of rapper Rich the Kid who signed him to his Rich Forever record label.

In an interview with Crack magazine, Joseph described rapper Lil Wayne as his mentor.

“I learned a lot from being around that crowd,” he said, “the most important thing being to always be professional and always have a lawyer. That’s all I can say.”

Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out GOP On Jan. 6 Investigations: 'Let's Be Egregious With The Truth'

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

The ‘Community’ actress didn’t mince words when calling for Republicans to be more thorough in investigations into the January 6 insurrection.

With the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just days away, Yvette Nicole Brown, 50, called for more intensive investigations, especially from Republicans during the Tuesday January 4 episode of The View. The guest co-host pointed to the disproven claim that the rioters on January 6 were members of Antifa or the Black Lives Matter movement rather than former President Donald Trump‘s supporters.

After news footage showed interviews with Trump supporters denying the former president’s involvement in the riot and placing the blame on Democrats, the hosts discussed the day, and Yvette wanted to ensure that most people realized what a tragic day January 6 was. “I feel like we’ve always lived in a nation where there are certain people that are just left of sane. I think Twitter and online apps have allowed them to have a voice that maybe they didn’t have before. I don’t want us to get discouraged and think that the majority of this country doesn’t realize what January 6 was,” she said.

It will be one year since the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Shutterstock)

Yvette mentioned that if people legitimately that outside forces were responsible for the insurrection, then Republicans should be calling for further investigations. “What Trump showed the world is that if you lie long enough and brazenly enough, there are people that will believe it. So, let’s truth brazenly. Let’s be egregious with the truth. Let’s just push it in their face and let them see it over and over and over, because if this was Antifa or Black Lives Matter or Democrats, why don’t the Republicans and Trump want to investigate? If it wasn’t them, they should be the first ones wanting every stone overturned,” she said.

1641323719 634 Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out GOP On Jan 6 Investigations
Yvette called out Republicans over false claims about the Jan. 6 insurrection. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Before calling on Republicans to be more thorough in the investigation, the Community star suggested covering the insurrection similar to how 9/11 has been covered in the years since the tragedy. “I hope that they commemorate the day by showing the day. What always stuck with me about 9/11 is they would always start with—I think it was—Matt Lauer and Katie Couric that were on the air at the time going, ‘It’s a beautiful day in New York,’ and they went from that statement to the horror of the rest of the day,” she mentioned. “Show us how lovely the day was before he took the podium. Show us how wonderful the day was before they started climbing the walls and breaking the glass.”

 

RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Ex Steve Lodge's Engagement

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

It has been one tough year for former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson.

After confirming her split from her longtime fiancé, Steve Lodge, and learning of his shotgun engagement to new fiancée Janis Carlson just months after their break-up, Vicki is heading into 2022 with some choice words for Steve and some much-needed support from her Bravo friends.

After learning of Lodge’s upcoming April 2022 nuptials, Vicki spoke to Page Six and perfectly summed up her feelings on the matter.

“I really don’t want to give him any more publicity,” she said. “He’s a fame-whore.”

Vicki also spoke out about how much time she wasted on Lodge and how he allegedly used her.

While talking on Lala Kent’s Not Skinny But Not Fat, Vicki stated, “Sounds very familiar to the man who stole almost six years of my life that I will never get back,” comparing her split from Lodge to Lala’s with ex Randall Emmett.

However, Vicki’s not going into the future alone. She’s got her bestie and former RHOC costar, Tamra Judge, and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen himself to lean on. They both have confirmed they have her back.

Andy recently tweeted his support for Vicki, saying, “If @vgunvalson doesn’t find a GREAT guy this year, it won’t be a good year. She deserves it. #FullLoveTankforVG”

Reiterating her feelings of being used, Vicki also commented, “He used me, he lied to me he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be.”

The comment came under a supporting message from her friend Tamra Judge, who said, “Vicki Gunvalson you dodged the Lodge!”

It’s good to know Vicki has good friends in her corner, and hopefully, 2022 will bring back Vicki’s “full love tank.”

