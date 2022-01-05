News
Man accused of robbing St. Louis County QuikTrips after dating employee
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrips in St. Louis County in December.
Darnell Gleason, 51, was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
After being arrested, he admitted to the crimes, according to a press release.
Gleason targeted QuikTrips located at 9099 Natural Bridge Road Dec. 5, 6, and 11, 5090 Howershell Road Dec. 10, and 11150 St. Charles Rock Road Dec. 12.
He told police that he used to date a woman who worked for QuikTrip and was familiar with their security procedure and system, the press release states.
Gleason robbed two QuikTrips of several hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes and robbed one QuikTrip of $85 cash and two donuts. He also told police that he sells cigarettes to a local grocery store to pay for his drug habit and that his nickname is “Greedy.”
His bond was set at $1 million cash-only, no 10%.
In September 2021, Gleason was convicted of stealing $750.
News
Illinois troopers increase nighttime patrols for seatbelt infractions and DUIs
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police will be patrolling for unsafe drivers during the month of January.
Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) and Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) will be taking place. NITE focuses on motorists driving under the influence, while OREP focuses on traffic violations and seatbelt safety.
The patrols will take place during January, and officers will be watching for unsafe drivers, those driving with a suspended or revoked license, those transporting open alcoholic beverages, those not using a seatbelt, and those driving under the influence.
“Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in
Illinois,” ISP said. They said if a person drives drunk, they will be arrested.
Under OREP safety belt enforcement zones will be set up. “Safety belts are one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles today, estimated to save over 16,000 lives each year,” ISP said. “Over half of vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.”
NITE and OREP are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.
News
Virtual learning in Missouri: Why it may be harder for some districts in 2022
ST. LOUIS – As students start school again after winter break some are starting remotely while others will be back in class.
More Illinois schools are also starting the school semester off virtually. However, there is a difference in how schools are allotted virtual classroom instruction in different states.
For example, Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education no longer has its Flexible Long-term Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) plan that they had during last school year, so this may make going virtual more difficult in some school districts.
One St. Louis Public Elementary School is returning to class with virtual learning because of rising COVID-19 cases at least until Jan. 10. The district also announced sports will be canceled until students and coaches test negative.
“We found out that we had too many members of staff that had to be quarantined for COVID-19 to be able to effectively run the school. It’s a small school, so it didn’t take all that many people, but it was enough that we had to make a quick pivot,” said George Sells, a spokesperson for St. Louis Public Schools.
The spokesperson for the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis said, “We feel like kids need to be in school but we want to be as safe as reasonably possible.”
The current staffing shortage for teachers is making that more challenging.
Missouri-based Education Plus, a non-profit that collaborates with local districts, echoed that message. It says the current rise in numbers brings a new concern in regards to staffing. It says there is already a reduced pool of substitutes and if a school building has a significant number of staff out due to COVID it will become difficult to properly staff buildings and provide an effective in-person learning environment.
Other school districts have announced they are also making changes as students return to the classroom. Several school districts will be going to optional masking but have thresholds in place where masking would be mandated. Most schools have adopted a policy that if a building sees a 1 or 2% infection rate it would return to mandated masking for at least two weeks.
There are some other schools like St. John Vianney High School that will restart the year virtually.
News
Dominique Badji’s second stint with Rapids ends, signs with FC Cincinnati
Dominique Badji’s second stint as a member of the Colorado Rapids officially came to an end Tuesday.
FC Cincinnati signed Badji through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023 and 2024.
Badji provided a huge spark for the Rapids in the second half of last season when he joined from Nashville SC in July. He scored five times and was a crucial veteran presence, adding three game-winning goals in 319 minutes spread across 12 appearances.
In all, he spent five of his soon-to-be eight seasons in MLS with Colorado across two multi-year stints. Badji, 29, was drafted by the Rapids in 2015 from Boston University, and his first stint lasted until midway through the 2018 season. He made over 100 regular-season appearances for the club and tallied 38 goals and 17 assists across his career.
He has played for over 10,000 minutes and will look to be as effective as he was in 2021. Even with a short window to be productive, he was excellent in front of goal, and averaged 1.37 goals for every 90 minutes of action, by far the highest mark on the team.
In a statement on Instagram, he thanked Colorado fans, teammates and staff.
“Thank you to the #Rapids96 faithful and the @coloradorapids organization for the amazing 4 months. My time here was short-lived, but I leave with a heart full of love for the people of Colorado who have always accepted me as one of their own.
“Colorado will always be home. A place where my feet may leave, but my heart will always be.”
In the offseason, Badji’s contract had expired. While both Badji and the organization wanted to reach a deal for the 2022 season and were actively in discussions, they were unable to do so.
With Badji leaving, the Rapids have three senior players at the forward position: Diego Rubio, Andre Shinyashiki and 17-year old Darren Yapi. The transfer window is open and clubs are active looking for new players. The Rapids could look to add more depth at forward.
