News
Man charged with killing Illinois deputy now charged with St. Charles carjackings, shooting
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Ray Tate is now charged for the shooting and carjacking at a St. Peter’s QuikTrip. The crimes happened after he allegedly killed an Illinois deputy last week.
The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said Tate carjacked a semi-truck driver between southern Illinois and St. Peters. The truck pulled into the St. Peters gas station so they could use the restroom. Lohmar said Tate escorted the truck driver inside at gunpoint and stole the driver’s phone. The driver was able to get away.
Lohmar said Tate then tried to carjack someone else at the gas station but his attempt was unsuccessful. He then allegedly went to another victim’s car, shot that victim and stole the car.
Lohmar said that car was found abandoned about a mile away in a business park off I-70 in O’Fallon, Mo. Police were able to pull surveillance and saw Tate confront the owner of a white Nissan truck. Tate allegedly ordered the driver into the truck at gunpoint and they drove to Illinois.
Tate was arrested later that day after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s funeral was held this morning. Riley, 38, was allegedly shot by shot Tate on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
Suggest a Correction
News
A look at the career accomplishments of ex-Broncos coach Dan Reeves, who passed away at 77
Dan Reeves passed away Saturday at the age of 77. Here is a capsule look at his remarkable career.
Born: January 19, 1944, in Rome, Ga.
Died: January 1, 2022
High school: Americus (Ga.)
College: South Carolina (quarterback and also played baseball)
Draft: Undrafted, 1965 (signed with Cowboys as a safety)
NFL highlight as a player: Catching a 50-yard touchdown in the “Ice Bowl” in a loss to the Packers on New Year’s Eve 1967.
NFL stats: 1,990 rushing yards, 1,693 receiving yards, 42 total TDs (100 games played from 1965-72)
Coaching start: Offensive backfield coach for the Cowboys (1975)
Head coaching resume: Broncos (1981-92), Giants (1993-96), Falcons (1997-2003)
Head coaching record: 190-165-2, 20-11 in the playoffs (110-73-1 with Denver)
Super Bowls: 9 — Super Bowl V (player, Cowboys lost to Colts); Super Bowl VI (player, Cowboys beat the Dolphins); Super Bowl X (assistant, Cowboys lost to Steelers); Super Bowl XII (assistant, Cowboys beat the Broncos); Super Bowl XIII (assistant, Cowboys lost to Steelers); Super Bowl XXI (Broncos lost to Giants); Super Bowl XXII (Broncos lost to Redskins); Super Bowl XXIV (Broncos lost to 49ers); Super Bowl XXXIII (Falcons lost to Broncos).
AP Coach of the Year: 1993 (Giants), 1998 (Falcons)
Hall of Fames: South Carolina Hall of Fame, state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, Broncos Ring of Fame
News
About $12 million has been raised by community foundation to aid Marshall fire victims
About $12 million has been raised through more than 43,000 donors benefitting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund to aid victims of the Marsahll fire.
Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, announced the fundraising numbers Tuesday at an afternoon news conference on the fire.
“Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now,” Hernandez said.
On Sunday the CFBC board approved distribution of $5 million in funds to victims who’ve lost homes to the fire, who’ve had homes damaged and to those victims who are in financial need, Hernandez said.
Funds will be released through the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center, at 1755 S. Public Road, Lafayette, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for those impacted by #MarshallFire. Get help with:
➡️Property loss
➡️Housing
➡️Food assistance
➡️Vital records
➡️Mental health
➡️COVID-19 tests
➡️Transportation
➡️More
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) January 4, 2022
The CFBC will continue to work with community, state and federal partners, as well as with the public and nonprofit groups, on fulfilling short- and long-term needs of victims, Hernandez said.
On Tuesday, the Ball Corp., which employees 7,000 people in Colorado, announced that The Ball Foundation will donate $1 million to the CFBC benefiting the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.
“Many Ball employees live and work in the areas impacted by the sudden wildfire outbreak and have experienced the devastation firsthand,” said John Hayes, chairman and CEO of Ball, in a statement. “This is our community and we’re committed to helping with recovery and rebuilding efforts both financially and by mobilizing our employee base through volunteer recovery efforts.”
Ball’s local operations have not been impacted by the fires.
Civitas Resources Inc., a natural gas liquids company headquarter in Denver, announced Tuesday a of $1 million to CFBC for fire aid relief.
“As community members, neighbors and Coloradans, we are saddened by the devastation these wildfires have caused, and we must do what we can to help these impacted communities,” said Civitas CEO Eric Greager. “Our hearts go out to those who were displaced or otherwise affected by these tragic events.”
Louisville, Xcel Energy updates
Jeff Fisher, deputy chief of the Louisville Police Department, said Tuesday that the city remains under a boil water order as an ongoing safety precaution. The city plans to have the water system back on line on Sunday.
Mandatory evacuation remains for parts of Louisville. The recreation center, police building and municipal courts remain closed, Fisher said. The library and city hall are open. Food trucks are aiding fire victims with fresh and hot meals. The Red Cross Colorado and the Salvation Army are among organizations continuing on the ground support of fire victims and others.
Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado, said 700 crews continue to work in the field of the fire scar restoring energy. Outside the fire path, Xcel restored electricity Monday night to everyone who had been without it. On Tuesday, crews continued going home to home assessing damage and needs.
About 10,000 Xcel customers who had natural gas turned off because of the fire have had their service restored as of Tuesday, Jackson said, leaving about 3,000 customers who are sill without natural gas.
The Marshall fire, spurred by hurricane-force winds and bone-dry conditions, tore through Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County on Thursday, destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses. The fire is the most destructive wildfire in state history. The energy company has distributed about 20,000 space heaters as it works to restore utilities
Officials previously said they fear the two missing people have died, while a third person — initially reported missing — was found Sunday. There was no update at the Tuesday afternoon news conference on the two missing people.
There was no update by sheriff’s office or arson investigators on the cause of the 6,219-acre wildfire. The FBI is helping with the fire investigation in determining a cause.
News
Here are places providing free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – There are several places in the St. Louis area that are providing free COVID-19 testing.
Below is a list of places found on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website:
- St. Charles Family Arena: Every day from Jan. 3-13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 2002 Arena Parkway St. Charles, MO 63303. Pre-registration with appointments are required. Click here for more information.
- IBEW Local No. 1 parking lot: Every Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110.
- Legacy Bar & Café parking lot: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located in the Delmar Plaza parking lot at 5261 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.
- Warren County Health Department Fitness Center parking lot: Every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 3920 North Highway 47, at the corner of Isabella, Warrenton, MO 63383.
- American Legion No. 1423 parking lot: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. It is located at Tanner Bridge Road Jefferson City, MO 65101.
- Webster County Health Unit parking lot: Every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 233 E. Washington Street Marshfield, MO 65706.
- Mercy Clinic Primary Care: If your primary care is Mercy, call 314-525-4225 or go online to schedule an appointment. It is located at 1001 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
For more information, visit the Missouri Health Department’s website.
For urgent care, clinic, and pharmacy testing site locations, click here. To order a free at-home testing kit, click here.
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special
Man charged with killing Illinois deputy now charged with St. Charles carjackings, shooting
Top 3 Altcoins To Explode in 2022!
Jason Derulo Involved In Tik-Tok Tussle With Hecklers Mistaking Him For Usher, Beats The ‘Let It Burn’ Brakes Off Them
A look at the career accomplishments of ex-Broncos coach Dan Reeves, who passed away at 77
Janet Jackson Wishes Her Son Eissa A Happy 5th Birthday In Rare Post About Her Boy
About $12 million has been raised by community foundation to aid Marshall fire victims
PHOTOS: Sutton Stracke Shows Inside Her $5 Million Home!
Here are places providing free COVID-19 testing in St. Louis area
Saweetie And Cher: Icy Girl & Icon Featured In MAC Cosmetics’ ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign, ‘Believe’ Beauty Ensues
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week