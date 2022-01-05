Many Massachusetts state lawmakers earning six-figure pay, one tops $220,000

The second in a continuing series

Lawmakers pocketed a pricey pay bump last year, sending salaries for most state senators and representatives north of six figures as the pandemic surged.

State Sen. Cynthia Friedman was the highest-earning lawmaker of 2021, taking home $220,544, state payroll data shows. The Arlington Democrat earned more than $41,000 more than the next highest earner, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano.

Mariano, D-Quincy, collected $179,276. His counterpart in the Senate and the Legislature’s third-highest earner Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, was paid $178,276.

Base pay for all 200 state lawmakers climbed from $66,250 to $70,530 last year thanks to a 4.89% raise that was made available to them by a 2017 law that tied biennial increases in their salaries to changes in wages over the previous two years.

Office expense accounts and lucrative stipends for those serving on committees also saw increases, further padding the pockets of lawmakers like Friedman.

Friedman served on eight committees in 2021, serving as chairwoman for the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing and vice chairwoman for the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Committee on Covid-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. She also served as a member on the Senate Committee on Ethics, the Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration, the Senate Committee on Rules and the Joint Committee on Rules.

The state comptroller’s office lists Friedman’s base pay at $135,331.

Expense accounts range from $16,245 and $21,660 depending on how far lawmakers live from the State House.

Friedman’s office disputed the comptroller’s salary tally on Tuesday night in a statement to the Herald.

State lawmakers shared the wealth in 2021, approving long-awaited raises for House and Senate employees. Staffers in both branches got 6% cost-of-living adjustments in their paychecks in May, plus a $500 stipend to defray the cost of working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state’s six constitutional officers and the commonwealth’s 200 senators and representatives were eligible for the nearly 5% salary boost last year too. All but one — outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump — declined the raise.

The roughly $8,740 salary bump for Bump brought her annual pay to $187,468.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, Secretary of State William Galvin and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg all rejected the raise.

Baker took home $185,000 in last year. Polito earned $165,000. Healey took home $185,377, Galvin grabbed $178,695 and Goldberg earned $189,560.

