News
Many Massachusetts state lawmakers earning six-figure pay, one tops $220,000
The second in a continuing series
Lawmakers pocketed a pricey pay bump last year, sending salaries for most state senators and representatives north of six figures as the pandemic surged.
State Sen. Cynthia Friedman was the highest-earning lawmaker of 2021, taking home $220,544, state payroll data shows. The Arlington Democrat earned more than $41,000 more than the next highest earner, Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano.
Mariano, D-Quincy, collected $179,276. His counterpart in the Senate and the Legislature’s third-highest earner Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, was paid $178,276.
Base pay for all 200 state lawmakers climbed from $66,250 to $70,530 last year thanks to a 4.89% raise that was made available to them by a 2017 law that tied biennial increases in their salaries to changes in wages over the previous two years.
Office expense accounts and lucrative stipends for those serving on committees also saw increases, further padding the pockets of lawmakers like Friedman.
Friedman served on eight committees in 2021, serving as chairwoman for the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing and vice chairwoman for the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Committee on Covid-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management. She also served as a member on the Senate Committee on Ethics, the Senate Committee on Personnel and Administration, the Senate Committee on Rules and the Joint Committee on Rules.
The state comptroller’s office lists Friedman’s base pay at $135,331.
Expense accounts range from $16,245 and $21,660 depending on how far lawmakers live from the State House.
Friedman’s office disputed the comptroller’s salary tally on Tuesday night in a statement to the Herald.
State lawmakers shared the wealth in 2021, approving long-awaited raises for House and Senate employees. Staffers in both branches got 6% cost-of-living adjustments in their paychecks in May, plus a $500 stipend to defray the cost of working amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The state’s six constitutional officers and the commonwealth’s 200 senators and representatives were eligible for the nearly 5% salary boost last year too. All but one — outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump — declined the raise.
The roughly $8,740 salary bump for Bump brought her annual pay to $187,468.
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, Secretary of State William Galvin and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg all rejected the raise.
Baker took home $185,000 in last year. Polito earned $165,000. Healey took home $185,377, Galvin grabbed $178,695 and Goldberg earned $189,560.
Already published:
News
First woman to take command of U.S.S. Constitution
The U.S.S. Constitution’s first female captain leaves a guided-missile cruiser for Old Ironsides.
Cmdr. Billie Farrell will relieve the Constitution’s current and 76th commanding officer, Cmdr. John Benda, at a noon Friday ceremony in Charlestown. The ship will be closed during the ceremony but will reopen to the public from 2 to 4 p.m.
“I am honored to have the privilege to soon command this iconic warship that dates back to the roots of both our nation and our Navy and to have been afforded the amazing opportunity to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer in her 224 years,” Farrell said in a statement.
She added: “I hope to strengthen the legacy of USS Constitution through preservation, promotion, and protection by telling her story and connecting it to the rich heritage of the United States Navy and the warships serving in the fleet today.”
Farrell previously served as the executive officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser U.S.S. Vicksburg. She is a native of Paducah, Ky., and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Arkansas.
As U.S.S. Constitution’s crew welcomes Farrell, they will say farewell to the ship’s current commanding officer.
“I know the crew is in great hands with Commander Farrell,” Benda said. “This historic barrier is long overdue to be broken. I cannot think of a better candidate to serve as USS Constitution’s first female commanding officer. I look forward to watching what she and the crew accomplish in the next few years.”
U.S.S. Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. The ship was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents.
The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off its wooden hull.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard the ship now provide free tours as they support its mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
News
Democratic state Sen. Lesser to run for lieutenant governor
Four-term Massachusetts state Sen. Eric Lesser announced Tuesday that he is running for lieutenant governor.
The Longmeadow Democrat, who chairs the Legislature’s Economic Development Committee, said in an email to supporters that the status quo isn’t working and is creating an economy that drives up housing costs and gridlock in some places while vacuuming up jobs in other areas.
Despite its progressive history, Massachusetts is becoming one of the most unequal places in the country, he added.
“Massachusetts has so much going for it, but it’s harder and harder to live here,” Lesser said. “It’s just too expensive — good housing is becoming out of reach, public transportation is outdated or nonexistent, and the cost of childcare is crushing families. The status quo doesn’t work for anybody.”
Lesser joins other Democrats hoping to be elected lieutenant governor, including Pittsfield state Sen. Adam Hinds, Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia, and Bret Bero, a Boston businessman.
There are currently just two declared Democratic candidates for governor — Harvard professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz.
Another possible Democratic contender is Attorney General Maura Healey, although she has not made a formal announcement.
Geoff Diehl, a former Republican state representative, has also announced his candidacy.
News
1,200 Boston teachers, staff and bus drivers out sick, but the state won’t give in on in-person learning
State officials continue to expect all schools to provide students with 180 days of in-person learning, even after about 1,200 Boston Public Schools teachers, staff and bus drivers called out sick.
“In-person learning is critical, as noted in our guidance, and districts cannot have remote learning count toward minimum school day requirements without permission from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Jacqueline Reis, a department spokeswoman.
Her comments Tuesday echoed Gov. Charlie Baker’s on Monday, when he said, “In Massachusetts, under state law, you’re required to provide 180 in-person days of school each year, and we expect every school and every school district in Massachusetts to deliver on that 180 days.”
Travis Marshall, a parent of two children at the Phineas Bates Elementary School in Roslindale, called that “wildly out of touch” with what’s happening in schools.
“They’re not public health officials, and they don’t see the reality of what’s happening on the ground,” Marshall said. “If a significant portion of a school staff is out with COVID, I don’t know how you teach and keep kids safe with a skeleton staff. …They should allow kids to learn remotely until they have enough teachers.”
On Tuesday, 1,200 staff members, including 450 teachers, as well as 52 bus drivers, were out, according to Boston Public Schools spokesman Jonathan Palumbo.
“About 42 schools have about 20% of their staff out,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said.
“We were in touch with school leaders all day yesterday and into the night and this morning to attend to their staffing shortages,” Palumbo said. “We deployed 60 central office staff to schools to cover roles and will continue to do so for the remainder of this week.” Cassellius said she would fill in for teachers, as needed.
“We want to continue with in-person learning and are doing all that we can to cover staff absences,” Palumbo said. “We will stay in close contact with our schools and families and continue to assess the needs on a classroom-by-classroom and school-by-school basis.”
Erik Berg, vice president of the Boston Teachers Union, said: “The state’s positivity rate is currently 20% and climbing, so to still have more than 5,000 out of 5,500 teachers on the job Tuesday means we are seeing approximately 8% unable to safely work due to what we understand in a majority of cases is direct COVID-19 infection.”
Spiking rates of the virus’s omicron variant add even more urgency to the need for the state to address why it gave the school district COVID tests that appear to have expired, and to get personal protective equipment, or PPE, into the hands of students, their families and teachers as quickly as possible, Berg said.
“Boston educators continue to affirm and believe in the importance of in-person learning,” he said, “and we want to see the state deploy more testing and PPE as soon as possible, not just to Boston but all districts in order to keep our classrooms safe, open and staffed.”
Michael Maguire, a Boston Latin Academy teacher and the father of two BPS students, said the district badly needs substitute teachers.
“The normal pool of substitutes are retirees,” he said, “but they’re concerned about getting COVID.”
Maguire called on teacher-training schools to allow advanced students to earn credits by substituting in schools.
