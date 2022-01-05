Celebrities
Maya Jama: 5 Things About TV Host Reportedly Engaged to Kendall Jenner’s Ex, Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is apparently headed down the aisle! The NBA star and former flame of Kendall Jenner reportedly popped the question to Maya Jama, so find out all about his lady love.
Ben Simmons, 25, popped the question to Maya Jama, a UK TV host, during the holidays, according to multiple reports (h/t New York Post.) The Philadelphia 76ers player, who was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, supposedly proposed to Maya, 27, on Christmas, according to The Sun. Maya and Ben started dating in May 2021 and were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. They’ve reportedly worked to keep this engagement a secret, telling only friends and family.
However, the cat was seemingly let out of the bag right before the end of the year when Ben visited tattoo artist Philly Joe. “Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy [Ben Simmons] and his fiance and her friend the UK LONDON,” a now-deleted Instagram post from Philly Joe said, according to Awesomo. The tattoo artist ended the now-deleted post with “AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHEF.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on these reports and will update the post with any new information. In the meantime, here’s the scoop on Ben’s alleged fiancé.
1. Maya Jama Is An English Entertainment Personality.
Born on Aug. 14, 1994, Maya Jama is a DJ, radio presenter, and British television host. Born and raised in Bristol, Maya moved to London to attend college and break into TV and radio. She began making videos for YouTube, which led to a presenting slot on an online football (soccer) channel, per The Guardian. In 2018, she joined BBC Radio 1, and stayed with the channel until 2020. She opted not to renew her contract because she was “juggling other commitments” and wasn’t able to “give 100% to the show,” she told The Guardian.
She has worked with the Brit Awards, hosting their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party. In 2018, she presented The Circle and co-presented Stand Up to Cancer. In 2020, she presented the BBC One TV show, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. In early 2021, she became the new presenter of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. Later that year, she joined Simon Cowell’s new music competition, Walk The Line, as the show’s host.
2. Stormzy Once Dated Her.
From 2015 to 2019, Maya was romantically entwined with grime rapper Stormzy. The split inspired his song, “Lessons,” per The Evening Standard. During the breakup, Maya was commonly referred to as merely “Stormy’s girlfriend,” which annoyed her to some extent. “He was – he is – massive in the public eye, and a lot of people didn’t know who I was,” she told The Guardian. “But now I do feel people know my name separately, and it does feel like I’m coming into my own. It feels like I’m finally getting recognition for my hard work.”
3. She Grew Up With A Father Behind Bars.
Maya’s father was in and out of prison for most of her childhood. “My dad’s side of my family was super-supportive, and they did everything in their power to make me and my brother not feel like we were missing out on anything. And I did visit my dad in jail up until I was about 10,” she told The Guardian. In 2017, she made a documentary about growing up with a father in prison and how that affected her and other people.
4. She’s Ready To See The Rest Of The World.
“The way things have gone one and how long it [the pandemic] has been going – it has got to a stage now I just am yearning for life experience, which is not possible right now,” she told The Evening Standard in March 2021. “I have been working since I was 16… pretty much most days. And not really having longer than a week or two off ever. I would love to travel and explore and be able to find my adult self.”
5. She’s A Beauty Entrepreneur & Ambassador
In December 2020, Maya launched her own face and eye masks line – MIJ Masks. She has also worked with brands and was recently an ambassador for haircare brand Aussie. “It is a match made in heaven. They have been donating to the [World Wildlife Foundation] to help with everything that is going on right now which is needed,” she told the Evening Standard. “It is nice to be with a brand that actually cares and that is giving back.”
Naomi Campbell, 51, Does Headstands As She Shows Off Impressive Yoga Skills — Photos
The model demonstrated her love for yoga with some spectacular headstanding skills, along with her instructor.
Naomi Campbell gave fans a peak into her yoga routine in a Tuesday January 4 Instagram post. The 51-year-old model performed headstands and plenty of other poses, and she also shared a selfie with her instructor Vishnu Swasthi, while she spent some time staying in Doha, Qatar. Naomi looked super flexible and peaceful, while she performed some of the yoga poses masterfully.
Throughout the photos, Naomi sported an all-black outfit, as she did the poses on a yoga mat. Her instructor wore an all-white outfit as he coached her through the moves. She also shared a photo of her friend, model Alton Mason, 24, performing a pose himself. In the caption, she wrote that she was spending the time to relax, while she was staying in Qatar. “Taking Time to Zen out,” she wrote in the caption.
It’s nice that Naomi gave fans a peak into how she does yoga as part of her fitness routine. She’s been pretty open with her followers about different aspects of her health and wellness. Back in September, she took to her Instagram to speak about how a wellness retreat helped her to reset. “I was in desperate need of taking time to self care , they say the stomach is the 2nd Brain , and I needed to reset my metabolism,” she wrote in a caption, alongside a beautiful bathing suit photo. “This type of life lesson is invaluable and will change your whole outlook and approach of how we feed and nurture our inner selves.”
Yoga is definitely a great way to unwind, and it’s been a very busy year for Naomi. Other than wellness and modeling, Naomi also became a mom for the first time, back in May 2021. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote at the time. Since becoming a mom, she’s shown off some adorable, fashionable outfits that she’s dressed her daughter in.
RHONY: Luann de Lesseps Talks Ex Tom D’Agostino Engagement
On Friday, Luann de Lesseps‘ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino got engaged to another woman. His proposal occurred on his five-year wedding anniversary to the Real Housewives of New York star.
Tom and Luann had a rocky marriage, which began in 2016 and ended in 2017. At the time, rumors of Tom’s infidelity were swirling around Manhattan.
In an interview with Page Six one month before Tom’s new engagement, Luann wished her ex-husband well. “I’m not somebody who dwells in the past,” she said. “I’m not a big reminiscer and sometimes I would like to be, but I’m just not that person. That whole story’s behind me. I’ve moved on and I only wish Tom the best.”
However, Luann sometimes wonders what might have happened if she stayed with Tom: “There’s still a part of me that wishes it worked out. I’d still have my penthouse, I’d have a place in Palm Beach [Fla.]. And maybe I could have avoided a lot of problems. But things happen in life and I look at them as learning experiences.”
She believes the breakup launched the next phase of her career. “I don’t know if my cabaret would have been such a big success if I didn’t go through all that drama in my life,” said Luann. “People are so supportive of me that they wanted to come and see me rise like a phoenix.”
The Bravo star explained, “What I did was I took lemons and I made lemonade and a cabaret career. And that was so unexpected. You just have to pick yourself up by your bootstraps and keep it moving. That’s what I try to do with my life.”
She also described the kind of guy she wants to be with. “I’m looking for somebody who’s likeminded, who I can travel with, who has my back, who I can trust, who’s handsome,” she said. “And somebody who adds to my life and doesn’t take away from my life.”
However, Luann wants to be careful before she introduces a new man to the cameras. She said, “Unless I’m confident and I know that this person is around to stay and I know that I can trust him and I know that I want to bring him around my kids, that’s how I feel about bringing him around the show.”
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Scoffed At Bribery & Blood Gang Participation Allegations In $20 Million Lawsuit
Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj has denied bribery and blood gang affiliation claims made against her and her husband Kenneth Petty. The artist also specified that she “never offered any money in return for a statement,” in a recent response to the judge assigned to the case according to an AllHipHop report.
In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”
In her $20 million lawsuits against the Pettys, Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY.
Nicki has responded and denied all of Hough’s accusations.
AllHipHop reports that Nicki Minaj explained to Judge Eric Vitaliano during a recent hearing that Hough allegedly called her rape allegation against her husband a “misunderstanding.” Nicki also scoffed at the gang banger allegations that the accuser made. Hough alleged that Minaj is affiliated with gangs after noting that the rapper took a trip to Queens alongside her hubby to visit a mural for Sean Bell. While there, Hough alleged that people around Minaj were throwing up Makk Baller Brims gang sings and alleged that it was an indication that the rapper is gang affiliated.
According to legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, Nicki allegedly said:
“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement. In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”
On the gang affiliation claims, Nicki reportedly responded:
“While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang. Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”
In 2021, Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender after relocating to California with Minaj and is currently awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum of 10 years and a lifetime of supervised release.
