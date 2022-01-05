News
Mayo Clinic to terminate 1% of employees, or about 730, for defying vaccination mandate
ROCHESTER, Minn. — While the final numbers are still being tallied, Mayo Clinic reported Tuesday that “nearly 99%” of its 73,000 employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19 or have received an exemption for religious reasons.
That means 1% of the staff, or about 730 employees, did not get vaccines to comply with Mayo’s mandate that they announced this summer, and will lose their jobs, according to Mayo.
The final stragglers attempting to meet the clinic’s deadline of being vaccinated received their first doses on Monday.
“While final numbers are still not available, nearly 99% of staff across all Mayo Clinic locations have complied with the required vaccination program, meaning they have been vaccinated or have received medical or religious exemptions,” Mayo Clinic spokesperson Kelley Luckstein said in a statement. “This means that approximately 1% of staff across all locations will be released from employment as a result of the required vaccination program. This is comparable to what other health care organizations have experienced in implementing similar vaccine requirement programs. The majority of medical or religious exemption requests were granted.”
Mayo did not release specific numbers about how many employees were terminated at all locations or specifically in Rochester.
“While Mayo Clinic is saddened to lose valuable employees, we need to take all steps necessary to keep our patients, workforce, visitors and communities safe. If individuals released from employment choose to get vaccinated at a later date, the opportunity exists for them to apply and return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings,” wrote Luckstein.
To be considered in compliance with the vaccination rule, staff were required by Jan. 3 to receive at least one dose of the vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot of either the Moderna or Pfizer formulations.
Some longtime Mayo employees who were fired for not getting the vaccination declined to comment for this article for fear of community retaliation against either themselves or their families.
Mayo’s staff vaccination program includes everyone who works for the clinic, including contractors, vendors, students, research temporary professionals and volunteers.
Mayo emphasized that the mandate was about safety.
“Patients come to Mayo Clinic expecting to receive care in a safe environment, and Mayo Clinic must stand firmly behind the evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect the health and safety of our patients, workforce, visitors, and communities,” wrote Luckstein.
Judges hear competing proposals to redraw Minnesota’s political maps
A Minnesota judicial redistricting panel on Tuesday heard testimony from teams of lawyers representing a voters’ rights group, the Democratic and Republican parties and advocates for people of color that presented contrasting plans for drawing new lines for the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
The oral arguments were the last public step in the redistricting process that started early last year when a lawsuit asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to declare the current political boundaries unconstitutional because they don’t reflect population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census.
The five-judge panel, appointed by Chief Justice Lorie Gildea of the Minnesota Supreme Court, will now draw their own maps for the state’s eight congressional districts, 67 state Senate districts and 134 House districts. But they won’t release their maps unless the Legislature fails its duty to set the new district lines by Feb. 15, the legal deadline.
With divided state government, that is unlikely to occur. Courts have drawn Minnesota’s district lines every 10 years for the past half century.
The citizens who filed the initial lawsuit, known as the Wattson plaintiffs and headed by former state Senate counsel Peter Wattson, proposed a “least change” redistricting plan that would make just enough alterations to restore population balance among the districts. The other parties argued that approach would protect the political status quo and not reflect major demographic changes during the past decade.
The legal team representing Democrats and Republicans proposed maps that the Wattson plaintiffs contended were drawn to protect, promote or defeat incumbent candidates or parties, a charge lawyers for both parties denied.
A fourth legal team, advocating for more representation for Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC), proposed creating additional legislative districts with 30 percent or more voting-age residents of minority races. They also proposed putting more American Indian reservations in the same districts. Attorneys for the other teams said those were worthy goals, but the BIPOC map created too many other problems, such as splitting too many cities into different districts.
All the proposals would comply with the judicial panel’s requirement that they not deviate from the ideal population by more than 2 percent. Based on last year’s Census, congressional districts should have 713,311 or 713,312 residents, state Senate districts 85,172 residents and state House districts 42,586.
All the parties also asserted their plans would create compact and contiguous districts that would be convenient for voters and protect “communities of interest.”
As the panel heard the arguments, leaders of the state House Democratic-Farmer-Labor majority urged the Republican-led Senate to release its own redistricting plan instead of kicking the decision to the courts. A House DFL committee proposed new maps last month.
“It’s my expectation that the House and Senate will collaborate in the legislative process to draw up-to-date and fair maps for the people of Minnesota,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement. “The House stands ready to complete this work, and we await action from the Senate.”
Senate Redistricting Committee Chair Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, responded, “My committee is moving forward with our work.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Broncos imminent sale: “We need to get it settled, because some very critical decisions are looming.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is among the many who are eager to see the Broncos sold following a fifth straight losing season and sixth straight year out of the playoffs.
“We need to get it settled, because some very critical decisions are looming for the team,” Hancock said Tuesday.
Last summer, Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said he and fellow Patrick D. Bowlen Trustees would announce a plan to sell the team following the 2021 season. Hancock is “hopeful” the sale will proceed as scheduled.
“Our goal is to be able to lay out, when the season is over, for everybody a timeline for transition of ownership that will take place next year, prior to the start of the season,” Ellis said in July. “That’s important. It’s important to the organization. It’s important to the beneficiaries to get it resolved and we’re moving forward on that.”
The “critical decisions” referenced by Hancock revolve around the team’s coaching staff and quarterback in 2022.
General Manager George Paton will make the decision on the fate of Vic Fangio (19-29 in three seasons) well before the team is sold — a decision that could come as quickly as after Sunday’s finale against Kansas City at Empower Field. But Hancock believes having a new owner in place sooner rather than later will put the Broncos in a better position to hand out big contracts at positions of need, i.e. quarterback.
Teddy Bridgewater is 7-7 in 14 starts this year and will be a free agent in the offseason; Drew Lock is 0-2 and could very well be traded. Broncos fans far and wide have been clamoring for Paton to make a big splash at QB in the offseason by acquiring a proven name such as the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson or the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers. How realistic either of those veterans coming to Denver is, remains to be seen.
“I think you can (make key roster decisions without a new owner), but it makes it easier to have settled ownership when looking at the coaching staff and when you’re making critical decisions on how they advance this team and getting it back on a winning track,” Hancock said.
“We’re not used to what we’re seeing today. It’s gone on for too long and it’s time to fix it.”
Omicron’s surge pushes Denver City Council back to all-online meetings
The lightning-fast spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant pushed the Denver City Council on Tuesday to shut down all in-person meetings until further notice.
All members of the public seeking to tune into meetings or speak during open comment periods and public hearings are being advised to visit denvergov.org/CouncilPublicInput, according to a news release. There, city staff members have provided links that can be used to view committee and regular council meetings as well as sign-up links for people seeking to speak during those meetings.
The announcement comes after a hybrid in-person and online council meeting on Monday night during which Councilwoman Amanda Sawyer appeared via Zoom video call because she said she was home sick with COVID-19.
“We’ve got to follow the numbers and do what’s responsible,” Council President Stacie Gilmore said Tuesday. “We’ve got a great team and we quickly pivoted.”
Gilmore presided over all-online meetings for roughly a year after being elected council president in 2020, she said. That gave her plenty of practice and confidence that the city’s Zoom conference call system can handle the load of property rezonings and other public hearings.
The council announcement cited protecting hospital capacity as a driver for going back to an all-online format.
On Tuesday, Mayor Michael Hancock said roughly one out of every 100 Denver residents has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days. That included Hancock himself. The mayor posted on social media on New Year’s Day that he was quarantining with mild symptoms. The mayor is still working remotely and following the latest quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a spokesman said.
As council president, Gilmore has the final say over when the council will open its chambers back up for hybrid meetings.
“We are monitoring the health data and as soon we receive the information that we aren’t inadvertently putting the public or our staff and city employees at greater risk by being together we’ll come back,” Gilmore said. “The virtual (meeting) is a tool we can utilize but I’d much rather be in chambers if possible.”
