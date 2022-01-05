News
MBTA double-dipper paid $75,000 here last year
An MBTA double-dipper who worked at both the T and Denver’s transit agency ended up collecting $75,000 here, records show.
John Hersey, overseeing transit-oriented development in both cities, was allowed to work remotely for the MBTA from Colorado, as the Herald reported last year. But RTD Denver said he also worked for them, without their knowledge of his other job, simultaneously for nine months until being laid off in March.
He was paid $93,097 annually in Denver and $75,000 in 2021 from the MBTA.
T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said Tuesday Hersey never collected the full $130,000 salary for his post. “The vacant position will be filled,” Pesaturo said, adding “a candidate has been identified, and that person is going through the pre-employment screening process.”
Prince Andrew effort to toss sex assault suit hits roadblock
A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of arguments by a lawyer for Prince Andrew who wants to win fast rejection of a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was sexually trafficked to the royal by the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.
U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan did not immediately rule at the end of a video conference, but he made clear that he was not leaning Andrew’s way as he rejected much of the reasoning offered by the prince’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, who said the case “should absolutely be dismissed.”
Kaplan repeatedly shot down Brettler’s arguments or disputed them with other reasoning.
“So what?” Kaplan responded to one argument.
To another, he said: “I understand you are asserting that, but it doesn’t mean it’s correct.”
And to another: “Mr. Brettler, I understand your point. It just isn’t the law.”
When the hearing concluded, Kaplan promised a ruling soon and said he appreciated the “arguments and the passion.” The judge directed that the exchange of potential evidence in the case was to proceed as scheduled.
Virginia Giuffre sued the prince in August, saying she was coerced into sexual encounters with the prince in 2001 by Epstein and his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Attorney David Boies, representing Giuffre, argued against dismissal of the lawsuit.
Epstein, 66, killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial, while Maxwell, 60, was convicted last week of sex trafficking and conspiracy charges in federal court in New York. Giuffre’s allegations against Andrew were not a part of either criminal case.
The prince has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations.
During Tuesday’s arguments, Kaplan rejected Brettler’s assertion that Giuffre’s claims were too vague and that she failed to “articulate what happened to her at the hands of Prince Andrew.”
In the lawsuit and in interviews, Giuffre has said she was sexually abused by Andrew at Maxwell’s London home, at Epstein’s New York mansion and his estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The judge read aloud a portion of the lawsuit in which Giuffre alleged “involuntary sexual intercourse.”
“There isn’t any doubt what that means,” Kaplan said.
Boston Children’s Hospital reporting jump in coronavirus patients, creating more isolation rooms amid omicron wave
A rising number of children are ending up in the hospital for COVID as the extremely contagious omicron variant rips across the Bay State.
Boston Children’s Hospital is reporting a nearly fivefold increase in coronavirus patients since Thanksgiving — from six COVID patients on Nov. 23 to now 28 patients. Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows a daily average of 672 pediatric COVID hospitalizations, the country’s highest level of the pandemic.
The Boston hospital has been taking steps to prepare for more patients amid the omicron surge.
“In preparation for a possible influx of Covid-19 patients, Boston Children’s Hospital has been working to create more isolation rooms throughout the hospital,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.
“We currently have converted 13 standard patient rooms to isolation rooms and are prepared to convert more if necessary,” the spokesperson added.
COVID hospitalizations overall in Massachusetts have been spiking, and children hospitalizations are following that upward trend.
The hospitalization rate nearly tripled in the 0 to 11 age group from Thanksgiving to Christmas. The rate has gone from 1.9 admissions per 100,000 children to now 5.4 admissions per 100,000 — a 184% increase.
For comparison, the 80-plus age group has experienced a 36% rise in hospitalizations. The rate has increased from 117.6 admissions per 100,000 residents to now 159.5 admissions per 100,000. That age group has the highest rate for COVID hospitalizations and deaths.
The jump in pediatric hospitalizations is “a little surprising” because omicron tends to cause milder cases and children have had “pretty mild” cases since March 2020, said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases.
“But when there’s so many more cases with omicron, you’ll see more hospitalizations,” Hamer added. “If a lot more children are getting infected, that very small proportion becomes a bigger number.”
Kids under 5 years old are still not eligible for the vax.
“Get vaccinated and boosted to try to prevent them from becoming infected,” Hamer advised parents. “And make sure your child is vaccinated if they’re old enough to receive it.”
It’s “extremely rare” for vaxxed children to get sick enough to require hospitalization, said Lloyd Fisher, president of the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He, like Hamer, urged vaccinations and for family members to get vaxxed.
This is the time of year when hospitals see a higher number of children with respiratory illnesses, such as flu and RSV, Fisher said.
“It’s pretty common in the winter months to see more children going into pediatric emergency departments, and it’s no different this year, with a decent proportion having COVID-19,” he said.
Some kids are being admitted to the hospital for something other than COVID and happen to test positive for the virus, Fisher noted, adding that health officials are trying to “get a better picture of that.”
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on Tuesday requested an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in the media, as the committee continues to widen its scope.
In a letter to Hannity, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, said the panel wants to question him regarding his communications with former President Donald Trump, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in Trump’s orbit in the days surrounding the insurrection.
A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on the request. Jay Sekulow, Hannity’s lawyer, told The Associated Press Tuesday night that they are reviewing the committee’s letter and “will respond as appropriate.”
In his letter, Thompson said: “The Select Committee has immense respect for the First Amendment to our Constitution, freedom of the press, and the rights of Americans to express their political opinions freely. For that reason, we do not intend to seek information from you regarding your broadcasts on radio or television, your public reporting or commentary, or your political views regarding any candidate for office.”
However, the chairman said, the committee also has a responsibility to investigate the dozens of text messages it has in its possession, from Dec. 31, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021, between Hannity, Trump and Meadows regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and Trump’s failed efforts to contest it.
One specific December 2020 text from Hannity to Meadows highlighted in the letter reads: “I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6 th. (sic) He should announce will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen.”
The letter to Hannity also highlights texts from the night before the insurrection, including one in which Hannity said he was “very worried about the next 48 hours” and another to Meadows in which he wrote, “Pence pressure. WH counsel will leave.” The letter says it appears from other text messages that Hannity may have spoken directly with Trump on Jan. 5 regarding planning for the following day.
Hannity had previously criticized the violence that took place last Jan. 6. But he’s also been sharply critical of the committee and its work, saying on the air Dec. 13 after his texts were revealed: “We’ve been telling you that this is a waste of your time and money. They have a predetermined outcome.”
He also complained about committee member Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., publicizing his texts. “Do we believe in privacy in this country? Apparently not.”
