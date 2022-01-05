Connect with us

News

Metro Denver housing market ended 2021 with almost nothing to give buyers

Published

57 seconds ago

on

List of homes and businesses destroyed in the Marshall fire
As the clock ticked away on low mortgage rates, desperate homebuyers in metro Denver just couldn’t find enough properties to purchase as 2021 came to a close — and the extreme seller’s market could get worse before it gets better.

Metro Denver, a region with 1.4 million households, only had 1,477 homes and condos available for sale at the end of the year, compared to 2,541 at the end of 2020 and 5,037 at the end of 2019, according to latest Market Trends Report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

Going back to 1985, the metro area has averaged 12,652 homes for sale at the end of December. Buyers only had a twelfth of that long-term average available to them last month and 34.3% fewer homes than were available at the end of November.

“Demand is not slowing, it is only limited by what is for sale,” Nicole Reuth, a producing branch manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage in Englewood, said in video comments accompanying the DMAR report. “What will put even more pressure on January’s inventory is the unimaginable tragedy of the Marshall fire. As thousands of people are displaced, many will look for replacement homes as it will take years to rebuild. Those buyers were not in the market just a week ago.”

That lack of supply, combined with strong demand, drove record price gains. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose from $502,775 at the end of 2020 to $599,990, a 19.3% increase. The median sales price of condos and townhomes in December was $381,500, up 15.6% from a median price of $330,000 in December 2020.

Buyers closed on 63,684 residential properties last year, only 183 fewer than in 2020.  Although the number of sales was flat, higher prices drove the sales volume of transactions up 17%, from $33.3 billion to $39 billion.

The reason for the record low inventory can be found in new listings, which fell 5.3% last year to 66,308. That’s the fewest homes put on the market in any year since 2016. And when those homes hit the market, they moved quickly, with half going under contract in four days or less. Back in 2020 homes spent a median of seven days on the market and in 2019 it was 13 days.

Interest rates experienced their biggest spike in two decades at the start of the year, and if that trend is sustained, higher mortgage rates will reduce affordability for buyers, reducing demand. But in the short term, the threat of higher rates could make buyers more desperate to lock in something, anything. Forecasts regarding what comes next are divided between those who think already elevated prices and higher mortgage rates will price many buyers out of the market and those who think the limited supply will fuel another year of double-digit price gains.

Reuth predicts the Denver housing market will remain undersupplied in the first half of the year but could loosen up in the second half as demand eases.

“Home prices will keep going up, but so will interest rates,” she said.

Advertisement

News

The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

The best sunrise hikes near Denver
Maybe you’ve noticed that Colorado’s Front Range gets some pretty spectacular sunsets and sunrises; it turns out this is a sweet spot thanks to how the mountains and plains meet up.

“We are truly blessed with a great geography and meteorology for spectacular sunrises and sunsets, particularly in the late fall and winter months,” said Michael Kavulich, Jr., Associate Scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder.

Yes, there’s some science — and a season — behind catching an exceptionally colorful and awesome sunrise, along with a willingness to be hiking in the cold and dark.

“The main ingredient for the best sunrises is, somewhat counter-intuitively, getting the right clouds,” Kavulich, Jr. said. “Clearly you don’t want thick overcast skies horizon to horizon, but if skies are perfectly clear, the sunrise tends to be quite plain; the immediate horizon might be brilliant colors, but most of the sky will just be blue, with all that red, orange, and pink light shooting straight overhead past you into space.”

Ready? Here are some tips for watching the sun come up and catching the brilliant reds, oranges, pinks and golds.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

A runner enjoys the sunrise at Boulder Reservoir as they try to stay warm before taking part in the inaugural Boulderthon on Oct. 10, 2021, in Boulder.

You’ll need a mostly clear view to the east

“For a really good sunrise, you want to have a clear eastern horizon,” Kavulich, Jr. advised. “But aside from that, it’s best to have plenty of clouds, preferably high, thin ones that are all at around the same height, and will catch the sun’s rays long after, to bounce some of that light back to your eyes from all directions.”

Pack a headlamp

You will need to get up when it’s still dark out and do a portion of your hike in the dark. Although the sky is progressively getting lighter, you may need to hike through some tree-filled areas with less light.

Prepare for winter hiking conditions

It can be dry on the eastern plains, but there may be snow and ice on mountain trails. Dress in warm layers and bring traction devices for your boots.

Get there early

Aim to be at your ideal viewing spot at least 15 minutes before the predicted sunrise time. Once the sun is up, the colors tend to dissipate quickly.

Leash your dogs

Even if it seems like you’re the only one on the trail, for your pet’s safety and to protect the fragile environment, obey local leash laws and keep them close.

Alas, a lot is up to chance when trying to catch those brief atmospheric colors.

“There’s unfortunately no magic formula for looking at a weather forecast and translating that to a sunrise forecast,” said Kavulich, Jr., “If the weather forecast calls for snow in the mountains, but clear skies over the plains, there’s a good chance that will be a great sunrise.”

It can simply feel enchanting to be up and out on the trails before many others and with the anticipation of watching a natural phenomenon. Or, you will likely enjoy the benefits of easily getting a trailhead parking spot before the late arrivals.

Consider these trails for your next sunrise hike:

1641389116 689 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

Young kids run down the trails at North Table Mountain Park as they enjoy a brisk walk and the setting sun on Nov. 18, 2018 in Golden.

North Table Mountain

This popular foothills destination in Golden offers a selection of trails of varying distances, but my favorite is an easy 3.2-mile loop that starts on a steep southwestern incline. You will be looking out over the city of Denver and also have views to the west as the sun turns the normally blue-ish mountains and hogbacks to pink or gold. Aim to be about 1.5 miles into the hike for the best views, or add one of the trails that takes you to the east side of the mountain.

1641389116 22 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Rebecca Slezak, The Denver Post

MORRISON, CO – AUGUST 17: Jackie and Jocelyn Martinez watch as the Denver skyline emerges from the smog looming over the city during sunrise seen from Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado on August 17, 2021. (Photo by Rebecca Slezak/The Denver Post)

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Along with being quite close to Denver, Red Rocks has a few trails to choose from, but you can also watch the sunrise from the amphitheater seats after a walk up the steps. Try the Trading Post Trail, a 1.5-mile loop that will have views to the east as well as wind you through the namesake rocks.

1641389116 132 The best sunrise hikes near Denver
A view from Mount Falcon. (Jon Murray, The Denver Post)

Mount Falcon Park

Mount Falcon Park has both east side and west side entrances with parking and trailheads and no matter which one you choose, you will be able to catch the sunrise if you time it correctly.

From the east side (also called Mount Falcon Park Morrison), you can take the 1.3 mile-Castle Trail up to the intersection with Walker’s Dream Trail and head right where you’ll catch grander views to the east after a couple of switchbacks and before you get to the Summer White House spot at the end of the trail. Note that the east side trail can sometimes be closed for muddy conditions, so check ahead of time.

Or, hike in from the west side just over a mile which does not have the incline that the east side does and plan to be on the Walker’s Dream Trail (take a left from this entry point) in time for sunrise colors.

Clouds loom over a lake ...

David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

In this Sunday, April 14, 2019 file photo, clouds loom over a lake at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo.

Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge

For this hike, head east toward the sunrise you are hoping to see — and you will have lakes to capture that glowing sky reflection.

You can do an easy 1.5-mile loop that takes you across and along the edges of Lake Mary, then out on the plains before bringing you close to the larger Lake Ladora. Each lake has a loop trail of its own, but I like doing this combination of trails.

Note: entrance gates to the arsenal do not open until sunrise. The morning light, the frosted native grasses, sightings of white-tailed deer and even bison in the distance, along with views to the west make for a special early morning.

Mount Sanitas

Mount Sanitas in Boulder is a good spot to view the sunrise during a 3.4-mile loop hike, but Kavulich, Jr. recommends the slightly less popular 2.6-mile Dakota Ridge Trail adjacent to Sanitas for just as much sunrise viewing.

This trail has steep spots that can be tricky with snow on the ground, so traction devices are a must.

1641389116 521 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post

The iconic Flatirons rock formations are covered in snow as cold and lightly falling snow continue to fall on Oct. 27, 2019 in Boulder.

First and Second Flatirons

The First and Second Flatirons Trail in Boulder will also give you a look to the east at sunrise. This 2.5-mile roundtrip trail starts at the Chautauqua Trailhead and can be shaded in portions (in winter this means icy spots) and requires some light scrambling over rocks.

“Both are fantastic hikes with sweeping vistas to the east,” Kavulich, Jr. said of Sanitas and the Flatirons hikes.

1641389116 925 The best sunrise hikes near Denver

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post

Hunter Balch fly fishes on Brainard Lake in the Roosvelt National Forest, Sept. 25, 2014.

Brainard Lake Recreation Area

The area in the Indian Peaks Wilderness has the potential to capture the sky’s reflection in lake water (or ice), but know that during the winter, the road to many of the popular trails is closed so you will need to plan for a longer hike in before the sun comes up.

From the Gateway Trailhead (aka winter parking area before the closed gate to the main road), take the snowshoe trail two miles one-way to Brainard Lake to watch the sunrise (note that it won’t be a clear eastern view). You can skip this scenic route and just walk up the road (with enough snow, you can snowshoe, winter hike, or cross-country ski on this road). Check the wind forecast before heading up as this spot can be pretty gusty.

News

Top off a day on the slopes with a soak at these natural hot springs

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Top off a day on the slopes with a soak at these natural hot springs
It was a powder day in ski country and you left it all on the mountain. Your quads burn. Your calves have been reduced to rubber. All the muscles you’ve neglected since closing day last year are screaming in protest. What’s a skier or snowboarder to do?

Find a natural hot springs.

There’s something magical about soothing weary muscles and reliving the day’s exploits on the mountain at a hot springs. The water is toasty and the crisp air is thick with steam. You spent the day enjoying nature’s gift from above – snow – so now enjoy nature’s gift from below, water heated by geothermal forces deep underground.

Call it a perfect Colorado day. Here are five places to have one.

The Springs Resort and Spa in downtown Pagosa Springs is like a water park for hot springs lovers — and its just a 30-minute drive from Wolf Creek Ski Area. There are 25 pools in a lovingly manicured resort along the San Juan River. The mineral-rich water will soothe body and mind. (Kevin Eassa, The Springs Resort and Spa)

Wolf Creek Ski Area — Pagosa Hot Springs

If you’ve ever skied this southern Colorado mountain when it got 2 feet of snow overnight — it happens a lot when storms come out of the desert Southwest and slam into the San Juan Mountains — you know what it means to feel the leg burn. And with some of the best hike-to terrain in Colorado to boot, you’ll be ready for a soak.

The Springs Resort and Spa in downtown Pagosa Springs is like a water park for hot springs, a 30-minute drive from the ski area. There are 25 pools in a lovingly manicured resort along the San Juan River, ranging in temperature from pleasant cool dips to so hot it’s hard to stay long. The mineral-rich water will soothe body and mind, though the sulphur smell will live on in your swimsuit for a long time to come. You can stay in the resort or to save money buy a day pass and stay at one of the more affordable hotels in town.

Day passes: $49 for adults, $25 for children, pagosahotsprings.com

Winter Park — Hot Sulphur Springs

Winter Park offers some of the closest big-mountain skiing for Denver area residents, 3,000 acres of terrain ranging from easy groomers to the legendary steeps of Mary Jane. From top to bottom it’s nearly 3,000 vertical feet. Do that a few dozen times and you’ll be ready for a soak.

Most ski commuters turn around and head back to the Front Range after a day at Winter Park, but head in the opposite direction of the traffic and your day will only get better. Located in the town that bears its name, Hot Sulphur Springs offers 21 pools of varying sizes and temperatures to soak weary bones. It’s only a 35-minute drive from the ski area. Lodging is available, so why not stay and save the I-70 traffic for another day?

Day passes: $20 for adults, $14 for children, hotsulphursprings.com

1641388455 470 Top off a day on the slopes with a soak
A young woman soaks on a winter’s morning in Strawberry Park Hot Springs near Steamboat Springs. (Dan Leeth, Special to The Denver Post)

Steamboat — Strawberry Park Hot Springs

This northwest Colorado gem is a bit far from the Front Range for most day trippers (though plenty do make the 3-hour drive each way to get at the soft, light powder Steamboat is known for.) The resort offers a staggering 3,668 feet of vertical from top to bottom and nearly 3,000 acres of terrain, enough to leave even the most seasoned riders with an apres’ ski limp.

Fight the urge to collapse in your condo or hit the bar and hop in your car for the thrilling drive to Strawberry Hot Springs. It’s a short trip but you’ll need snow tires and four-wheel-drive when the road is snowy, which it usually is between November and April. Located in a gorgeous and meticulously groomed wooded valley, with six pools of varying size and privacy for your soaking pleasure, you just might wonder if you died on the slopes and went to heaven. Shuttles are available if you don’t have the right vehicle, as is lodging at the hot springs.

Day passes: $20 all ages (cash only), strawberryhotsprings.com

1641388455 944 Top off a day on the slopes with a soak
Erik Feiereisen, 8, of Boulder, dives into the pool through the rising steam at the Glenwood Hot Springs in 2009. (RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post)

Snowmass — Glenwood Hot Springs

They go big in the Roaring Fork Valley around Aspen. Let’s face it, American skiing was pretty much invented around here. So go big too at Snowmass Mountain, where you can ski 4,406 vertical feet in a single run or spread out and explore 3,342 acres. It’s one of the largest, most family-friendly resorts, a perfect destination for skiers with kids.

If the kids enjoyed the skiing, just wait until they see the pool. Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is a 40-minute drive from the ski area, but go and you’ll understand why many families stay in Glenwood Springs instead of Aspen or Snowmass. It’s the largest hot springs pool in the world, 405 feet long and 100 feet wide, more than enough room for the kids to splash while the adults relax. You can stay at the resort or one of the more affordable hotels in Glenwood Springs, or, of course, drive back to Snowmass.

Day passes: $36 to $25 for adults and teens, $22 to $18 for children (prices vary during peak periods), hotspringspool.com

1641388455 235 Top off a day on the slopes with a soak
The pools at Cottonwood Hot Springs in the San Isabel National Forest are filled with natural hot water and have been used for medicinal and therapeutic uses for years. (Provided by Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa)
News

Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 5, 2022

By

Get Cooking: Start the year with an Indian khichdi
One of the simpler of Indian dishes — so simple that its main use in India is to soothe both infants and the ill — has spread itself globally under a complex of different names.

We in the West tend to call it kitchari or katchari; in England, it inspired the rice and fish preparation called kedgeree. One Romanized spelling of its Urdu name is khichri. An Indian cookbook in my library calls it khichdi, which is how I call it here. (Whatever its spelling, this Hindi or Bengali term means “mixture,” usually of two grains.)

At its base, a khichdi recipe calls for a 50/50 blend of basmati rice and some sort of pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination). Along with some minimal spicing, that alone counts as khichdi, although many khichdi recipes do curlicues with a great deal of Indian spicing and, as our recipe here suggests, often include add-ins such as vegetables.

But khichdi’s basic simplicity lends itself to the natural systems of medicine practiced in India, especially that called Ayurvedic (from the Sanskrit, “ayur” and “veda,” respectively “life” and “science” or “knowledge”).

As such, khichdi begins every Ayurvedic diet regimen or cleanse and is a fitting beginning to the New Year in our kitchens of the West.

It is unfortunate that we think of “cleanse” as literally that, a sort of alimentary roto-rooter of our digestive tract, top to bottom. Khichdi isn’t that; it isn’t food as scrubbing bubbles.

The idea, taken from the Ayurvedic system, is that the simplicity and straightforwardness of khichdi resets our gut and body after a period of eating abandon. Khichdi is more mono-nutrient, focused as it were, and gives our digestive system a much-needed break after two months of holiday eating and drinking. As a food, it is easy to absorb (the rice and pulse are cooked just short of mush). The spicing, though liberal by Western meat-and-potato standards, is stimulating and aids in assimilation of the khichdi by the stomach and lower GI tract.

It’s also loaded with fiber, often bolstered, as in the recipe here, by additional roughage from several vegetables.

To make the simplest of khichdis, omit all the flavorings in the recipe except for the turmeric, ginger and salt. To make a spin-off of khichdi called khichra, add to the khichdi recipe cooked or raw (and, then, cook appropriately) ground or cubed meat such as lamb or beef.

After that, you may return to eating abandon. Happy New Year.

Khichdi

Adapted from recipes at feedmephoebe.com, veganricha.com and marthastewart.com and from Priya Krishna “Indian-ish” (2019). Serves 6-8 and is easily multiplied or reduced.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup basmati rice
  • 1 cup pulse (any lentil, split dried mung bean, chana, dried pigeon pea, or a combination)
  • 2 tablespoons ghee or neutral oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 teaspoons coriander powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons turmeric powder
  • 2 small cinnamon sticks
  • 5 green cardamom pods
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh peeled ginger
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 6 (or more) cups vegetable stock or water
  • 4 cups assorted vegetables (green bean, sweet potato, carrot, broccoli florets, bok choy, zucchini, or any combination, all cut into bite-sized pieces)
  • 3 loose cups spinach leaves
  • Cilantro for garnish

Directions

Combine the rice and pulse together and rinse them in several changes of cool water, 5-6 times, swishing with the fingers and rubbing the grains together, until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.

Add the ghee or oil to a large heavy-bottomed Dutch oven or pot and, over medium high heat, toss in the mustard and cumin seeds, stirring. When the mustard seeds begin to pop (about 20-30 seconds in), add the coriander, cumin and turmeric powders and stir for another 20 seconds. Add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and ginger, stirring once more. Do not let the spices or powders burn — just fry them enough to get them aromatic — or else the khichdi will become bitter.

