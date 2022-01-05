Michelle Wu likes Long Island for recovery campus — but when, how and for whom?

Mayor Michelle Wu wants to continue with plans to build out an addiction recovery campus on Boston’s Long Island — but the who, how and when still remain up in the air.

Wu and a crowd of administration officials toured the island Tuesday morning, checking out what Wu said was 400,000 square feet of “quite dilapidated” buildings on what for years has been a slow-moving city of Boston priority for recovery treatment.

“The island and its buildings will be a medium- to long-term push that we’re making,” Wu told reporters after returning to the Seaport from her voyage, which press was not allowed to attend. She described the island, which formerly housed recovery services, as having a “powerful potential” to get people help.

But quite who or when remains unclear. Wu would only say that any Long Island plans are in the “very early stages.” And she said that the city also would have to determine who the campus would be for — people just entering into recovery, or those a bit further who long who don’t have as deep medical needs.

What population is there will in some part depend on how people can get out to the island, which currently doesn’t have an access road or regular ferry service.

Wu said the city needs “to think about every mode of transportation being on the table,” from ferries to rebuilding a large bridge to helicopters.

The bridge came down in the early days of the administration of Mayor Martin Walsh after the city deemed that it was unsafe and falling apart. The demo of the bridge, effectively ending access to the campus out there, is seen as a major contributing factor in the worsening of the Mass and Cass part of the South End, where addiction services increasingly clustered and an open-air drug market and homeless encampment grew.

Walsh, seeing the worsening conditions in the area also known as Methadone Mile, suddenly announced in 2017 that he wanted to have the bridge rebuilt in order to fire the recovery campus back up.

But one end of the bridge is in neighboring Quincy, where elected officials strenuously opposed the move, citing traffic concerns. The two cities became enmeshed in dueling lawsuits.

During her campaign for mayor, Wu talked about using ferries, an idea the Walsh administration had said they studied and wouldn’t work. Others seized on the idea, including Boston’s then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who ordered up her own study. But that came back with a rehash of the Walsh administration’s numbers, suggesting a ferry is actually more expensive in the long term and wouldn’t work for transporting people in crisis.

The Janey administration then quietly shelved the ferry plan. Wu, asked about that sequence of events at the press conference, said, “I look forward to bringing a fresh set of eyes” to the ferry issue.

Wu said she hasn’t yet met with Quincy Mayor Tom Koch, who remains staunchly anti-bridge. Chris Walker, Koch’s chief of staff, said Quincy has no problem with Boston using the island, just the “environmentally unsustainable bridge proposal.””

This comes as the problems at Mass and Cass remain acute. Wu has set a deadline to get everyone living on the street connected with services by next week, Jan. 12, and she said, “that continues to be the timeline that we’re working on.”