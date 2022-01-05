Celebrities
Moneybagg Yo Reveals He Stopped Drinking Lean: ‘No Mo Wockesha’
Moneybagg Yo is starting 2022 on a positive note by breaking some old habits and quitting lean.
On Tuesday, January 4, the rapper took to Twitter to reveal he’s now sober. In his tweet, he explained that he was hesitant to stop drinking lean at first because he thought the lack of substances would make him less creative–but he was happy to find out the opposite was actually true.
“I use to think being sober would f**k wit my creative process, I see dats just a mind thing cuz I been more active skin glowing and I been dropping nun but pressure #NomoWockesha,” he wrote.
As fans of the entertainer already know, the #NomoWockesha hashtag is referring to Moneybagg’s hit song “Wockesha” about his love for lean–and his inability to quit the substance.
“One minute I’m done with you, the next one I be runnin’ back
Go your way, I go my way but somehow we be still attached”
Moneybagg Yo has been on this journey to give up lean for a while now. About a year ago, he sat down with Rob Markman and talked about the process he was going through trying to be sober.
“It’s a process getting off of it, it’s hard,” he told the Genius journalist.
Hopefully, Moneybagg Yo is able to put down his cup for good and continue on his path with sobriety.
Teresa Giudice, 49, Slays An Insanely Sexy Cutout Swimsuit In Cabo For New Year’s
Turning up the heat! The ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ star looked unreal in the sizzling one-piece look.
Teresa Giudice, 49, started off the New Year while south of the border, spending her time soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with fiance Louie Ruelas, 47. The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star flaunted one of her fabulous vacation looks on Instagram Dec. 4, striking a pose on the sands of the private beach at the chic Nobu Los Cabos resort.
T was the center of attention while rocking a slinky cut-out bikini which showed off her awesome abs and cleavage. Her swimsuit had a few stylish touches, featuring a twisted halterneck and sash around the center. The Bravo star let her caramel tresses hang down long and smooth while topping them with a cowboy hat and striking a pouty pose. In a subsequent photo, Teresa and Louie smiled while a dreamy sunset hung in the background. “LOS CABOS 2022,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags, #newyearsday, #sunset, and #mylove.
Teresa and Louie got engaged back in Oct. 2021 after about a year of dating. And according to insiders, the New Jersey diva is more than ready to walk down the aisle with her new love. “Teresa can’t wait to get married and start the next chapter of her life with Louie,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.
Though the star was married once before to Joe Giudice, she’s going all out to tie the knot with Louie. The source shared, “Even though this will be her second marriage, she still plans on pulling out all the stops on her way to the altar. That includes a wedding shower, bachelorette party, you name it.”
Already there are plans for Teresa’s daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 to take part in the ceremony. According to our insider, all of Teresa’s children “will definitely be participating as members of the bridal party.” “There’s even talk of Gia stepping in as the Maid of Honor,” the source shared. “Teresa’s daughters are so supportive of their mom’s relationship and they love seeing how happy she is.” So far her ex Joe has been supportive of the engagement, telling Page Six, “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings.”
Below Deck’s Rayna Lindsey Addresses Racial & N-Word Drama
After Monday night’s airing of Below Deck, deckhand Rayna Lindsey dropped by Watch What Happens Live!
With Andy Cohen to share her thoughts on how the current season is going and how she’s still feeling about her relationship or lack thereof after “N-Word” scandal with chief stew, Heather Chase, that’s been rocking the ship.
Andy immediately dived in and asked Rayna what her initial reaction to hearing the word on the original night out and the aftermath that followed.
“It’s so uncomfortable and cringey to watch especially because we’re all adults and it’s 2021,” she began. “It’s something that should be known, you know what I mean? “
Rayna also said that she felt bad for hurting Heather’s feeling by calling her out but suggests it should be the other way around.
“Instead of worrying about her feelings, she could be a little bit concerned with other people,” she said.
Andy went on to say that many viewers “applauded” Rayna for the way she calmly handled herself and the situation in the galley following the incident but wanted to know what started to change in the days going forward.
“As an African American woman, there’s always a stereotype for us being aggressive or being too loud or being the angry aggressive black woman. Like that was running through my head like every second on the show,” she revealed.
She goes on to say that she didn’t want to do anything to fuel that trope, but that she was genuinely hurt.
“But I’m genuinely hurt, and I wanted my voice to be heard. But I didn’t want it to happen to be ‘over the top,’ you know what I mean?”
#BelowDeck deckhand Rayna Lindsey tells Andy Cohen how she felt about chief stew Heather Chase using the N-word. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/V2bETvuZZr
— WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 4, 2022
Rayna also went to express her disappointment in how Eddie Lucas handled the situation.
“You’re more concerned with Heather eating spaghetti with her fingers, but it was low of me to correct an adult versus when I go to him and he says ‘Oh, well that doesn’t affect your job ‘if Heather uses the N-Word. It shows his priorities and what he thinks is important as well,” she said.
All of this has left fans divided over the scandal. Some fans say that Heather wasn’t using the word maliciously and just singing along, not referring to anyone at all. While others say it is NEVER okay for a person of non-color to use that word regardless of context.
Even more confusing, Heather has apologized repeatedly several times and Rayna seems to hug it out and appreciate it only to later change her mind.
In a past Instagram live Q&A she even said Heather should have been fired on the spot.
Even after filming, Heather has also apologized excessively.
Thoughts?
Below Deck currently airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo
Maya Jama: 5 Things About TV Host Reportedly Engaged to Kendall Jenner’s Ex, Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is apparently headed down the aisle! The NBA star and former flame of Kendall Jenner reportedly popped the question to Maya Jama, so find out all about his lady love.
Ben Simmons, 25, popped the question to Maya Jama, a UK TV host, during the holidays, according to multiple reports (h/t New York Post.) The Philadelphia 76ers player, who was once romantically linked to Kendall Jenner, supposedly proposed to Maya, 27, on Christmas, according to The Sun. Maya and Ben started dating in May 2021 and were spotted together at Wimbledon in July. They’ve reportedly worked to keep this engagement a secret, telling only friends and family.
However, the cat was seemingly let out of the bag right before the end of the year when Ben visited tattoo artist Philly Joe. “Honored and humbled to have gotten this opportunity to tattoo my boy [Ben Simmons] and his fiance and her friend the UK LONDON,” a now-deleted Instagram post from Philly Joe said, according to Awesomo. The tattoo artist ended the now-deleted post with “AWESOME FOLKS GOOD TIME AND A GREAT DINNER THANKS TO YOUR CHEF.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment on these reports and will update the post with any new information. In the meantime, here’s the scoop on Ben’s alleged fiancé.
1. Maya Jama Is An English Entertainment Personality.
Born on Aug. 14, 1994, Maya Jama is a DJ, radio presenter, and British television host. Born and raised in Bristol, Maya moved to London to attend college and break into TV and radio. She began making videos for YouTube, which led to a presenting slot on an online football (soccer) channel, per The Guardian. In 2018, she joined BBC Radio 1, and stayed with the channel until 2020. She opted not to renew her contract because she was “juggling other commitments” and wasn’t able to “give 100% to the show,” she told The Guardian.
She has worked with the Brit Awards, hosting their 2017 Pre-Brit Awards Party. In 2018, she presented The Circle and co-presented Stand Up to Cancer. In 2020, she presented the BBC One TV show, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. In early 2021, she became the new presenter of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star. Later that year, she joined Simon Cowell’s new music competition, Walk The Line, as the show’s host.
2. Stormzy Once Dated Her.
From 2015 to 2019, Maya was romantically entwined with grime rapper Stormzy. The split inspired his song, “Lessons,” per The Evening Standard. During the breakup, Maya was commonly referred to as merely “Stormy’s girlfriend,” which annoyed her to some extent. “He was – he is – massive in the public eye, and a lot of people didn’t know who I was,” she told The Guardian. “But now I do feel people know my name separately, and it does feel like I’m coming into my own. It feels like I’m finally getting recognition for my hard work.”
3. She Grew Up With A Father Behind Bars.
Maya’s father was in and out of prison for most of her childhood. “My dad’s side of my family was super-supportive, and they did everything in their power to make me and my brother not feel like we were missing out on anything. And I did visit my dad in jail up until I was about 10,” she told The Guardian. In 2017, she made a documentary about growing up with a father in prison and how that affected her and other people.
4. She’s Ready To See The Rest Of The World.
“The way things have gone one and how long it [the pandemic] has been going – it has got to a stage now I just am yearning for life experience, which is not possible right now,” she told The Evening Standard in March 2021. “I have been working since I was 16… pretty much most days. And not really having longer than a week or two off ever. I would love to travel and explore and be able to find my adult self.”
5. She’s A Beauty Entrepreneur & Ambassador
In December 2020, Maya launched her own face and eye masks line – MIJ Masks. She has also worked with brands and was recently an ambassador for haircare brand Aussie. “It is a match made in heaven. They have been donating to the [World Wildlife Foundation] to help with everything that is going on right now which is needed,” she told the Evening Standard. “It is nice to be with a brand that actually cares and that is giving back.”
