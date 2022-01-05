News
Most remaining Marshall fire evacuation orders lifted
Officials this morning lifted the remaining evacuation orders for most of Superior and all unincorporated Boulder County addresses following the Marshall fire.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, residents are allowed to return to all areas of Superior with the exception of South 76th Street, which remains closed between Marshall Road and Sycamore Street.
Residents with addresses in previously evacuated parts of unincorporated Boulder County are also allowed to return home.
There were no updates to the parts of Louisville that remain under hard closure.
Some residents may see colored cards on structures when they return home. Orange cards mean there is limited entry and restricted use, while red cards mean the structure is unsafe. Residents with a placard on their home can call the phone number on the card to get more information.
Dumpsters have been placed in the burn area for the disposal of spoiled food, but should not be used for debris.
Superior and Louisville do not have potable water, and residents are asked to bring bottled water, while Xcel Energy and Comcast officials have been working on restoring services to the area.
The Marshall fire, which started Thursday morning near Colo. 93 and Marshall Road, is now 100% contained, but there are still hot spots within the fire perimeter.
So far, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses have been lost in the fire.
Chicago Bears Q&A: What are the odds GM Ryan Pace sticks around?
One game remains in the Chicago Bears’ lackluster season — and big changes could be ahead for the organization. Brad Biggs answers readers’ questions about the team’s future and more in his weekly Bears mailbag.
What do you think the odds are of Ryan Pace staying in the Bears organization in some capacity? — @jasonkmcguire
I can tell you in talking to people around the league, there definitely is a portion of folks who believe he has a good chance of remaining with the Bears either in his current role as general manager or in some other capacity on the football side of things. Others believe the Bears will make more sweeping changes than just replacing coach Matt Nagy.
I can tell you once source I spoke to earlier this week said a little more than a month ago, he would have put the chance of Pace staying at slightly higher than 50%. Now his belief is Pace’s chances of remaining with the Bears is greater than that. We know Chairman George McCaskey has held Pace in high regard for some time. He’s not going to let him be a guiding voice in a more than $100 million upgrade at Halas Hall without having total trust in him. It’s possible McCaskey wants to allow Pace to see through the development of quarterback Justin Fields and maybe McCaskey likes some of the younger players on the roster.
Speculation regarding the futures of Pace and Nagy has been the driving story this season, especially when the team went in a five-game spiral beginning in mid-October. Fortunately, we’ll have some clarity by the time the next mailbag drops.
Any chance Teven Jenkins gets moved back to right tackle? — @mikestevlic
We can speculate about Jenkins’ future weekly between now and the start of the offseason program, but no one really knows. At this point it probably is best to sit back, see what moves the Bears make and then wait to hear how the people directing the offense feel about the makeup of linemen under contract. Obviously, the Bears could tell us a lot more about Jenkins’ role moving forward with their actions if they venture into free agency to sign a left tackle.
Based on what Matt Nagy said Monday about wanting to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields this Sunday at Minnesota if he’s healthy, my hunch is the team will want to have Jenkins back in the starting lineup too. He has played 125 snaps on offense this season and it has been a rough go with protection and penalties. He’s going to benefit tremendously from a full and healthy offseason, training camp and preseason. I could see Jenkins staying at left tackle, switching to right tackle or even moving inside to guard. I can tell you in the spring when he was drafted I had more people mention to me he could be a future guard than a left tackle but the Bears should evaluate him at left tackle to see if it’s a possibility.
Who finishes in second place if the Bears win Sunday? The third-place schedule looks easier with probably the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers vs. the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. — @jtbcubs
Good question. I was actually looking at this during the “Monday Night Football” game and wondering the same thing. The Bears have played a difficult schedule this season and that has something to do with the team’s 6-10 record, no question about it.
Based on my understanding, if the Bears defeat the Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium so both teams finish with 7-10 records, Minnesota will wind up second in the NFC North. You have to go to the fifth tiebreaker in order to determine the standings. Here’s the order of tiebreakers and how it would unfold in this scenario:
- Head-to-head (1-1)
- NFC North record (both 3-3)
- Record in common games (both 4-12)
- NFC record (both 5-7)
- Strength of victory (big edge for the Vikings)
Currently, Minnesota’s strength of victory is .446 to the Bears’ .354. There’s no way this will flip with one game remaining. The Vikings count wins over three teams that are currently over .500 — the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears have two wins over teams currently above — the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders.
Right now, it looks as if the third-place finisher in the NFC North will draw home games against Houston and San Francisco and a road game at Atlanta in 2022. I’d say that is a preferred draw over having to face New Orleans, Indianapolis and Arizona.
The NFC North will also play teams in the NFC East and AFC East in 2022.
What is the best way to get more draft picks? — @yeezus__24
The quickest and most efficient method would be to stop trading up in the draft so often. The Bears have done that many times under Pace, dealing up for quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, free safety Eddie Jackson, running back David Montgomery, wide receivers Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney and offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.
To paint an accurate picture, you have to consider Pace has also traded down several times over the years but it’s the expensive trades to move up in Rounds 1, 2 and even 3 that tilt the scales when you examine this.
Pace is aggressive by nature and likes to go and get a player that he and his staff have conviction for. In some cases, it worked out. In other cases, not so much. Being more patient and remaining true to his board would allow the Bears to retain more picks. They will be shorthanded again this year.
Beyond that, the Bears could try to flip some players currently under contract for draft picks. I don’t know exactly what they could get for players such as outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Keep in mind, they’re making a lot of money. Mack is on the books for more than $17 million in 2022 and Quinn is set to earn $12.9 million. We’ll see what shakes out as the draft approaches.
What free agents won’t be back next year besides Allen Robinson? — @footballnut20
There is a long list of players on the roster that are coming out of contract. The Bears have only 26 players under contract for 2022. That doesn’t include restricted free agents and exclusive-rights free agents that they can easily bring back, but it still is a very low number and that is why the available cap space can whittle away quickly. Believe it or not, the Bears could emerge at the start of the league year in the top-10 in available cap space but there are going to have a lot of spots to fill. Start signing some high-priced players and the cap space and cash budget can decrease quickly.
A partial list of pending unrestricted free agents, not including Robinson on offense: QB Andy Dalton; OL James Daniels, Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson; running back Damien Williams; wide receivers Marquise Goodwin, Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd; and tight ends Jimmy Graham and Jesse James.
On defense: DL Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols; LB Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones; and defensive backs Artie Burns, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson and Marqui Christian.
Special teams: P Pat O’Donnell and LS Patrick Scales.
The Bears could certainly bring back some of these players, but with an expected coaching change you can count on significant roster turnover.
What’s the plan for Tarik Cohen going into next year? — @t_rigs_23
That’s a question the Bears will have to answer as the offseason unfolds. Cohen wasn’t healthy enough to return from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 3 of the 2020 season and it’s fair to wonder what he will be like if and when he can get on the field in the spring and summer.
Cohen played in only two games after signing his contract extension, and he has a base salary of $3.9 million with a $100,000 workout bonus for 2022. Right now, $2.5 million of that base salary is guaranteed for injury. So if Cohen cannot return to health, he will collect that. The $2.5 million becomes fully guaranteed shortly after the start of the new league year in March, so that will loom as a deadline to keep an eye on. I kind of doubt the Bears will want to pay him $4 million next season, but you never know.
Does Devin Hester go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? I think so. — @brendon310
This is a mailbag first getting a question from former Bears player and special teams ace Brendon Ayanbadejo, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. I believe Hester has a very good chance of going in as a first-ballot selection. Even if Hester isn’t a first-ballot selection, he’s a near lock to reach Canton, Ohio, sooner rather than later.
One of the reasons I think Hester is in a good position this year is there doesn’t appear to be one or two slam-dunk choices. There isn’t a quarterback with huge statistics or multiple MVP awards or player of the year. That helps Hester along with all of the other 14 finalists:
- Jared Allen, defensive end
- Willie Anderson, offensive tackle
- Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety
- Tony Boselli, offensive tackle
- LeRoy Butler, safety
- Torry Holt, wide receiver
- Andre Johnson, wide receiver
- Sam Mills, linebacker
- Richard Seymour, defensive end/tackle
- Zach Thomas, linebacker
- DeMarcus Ware, linebacker/defensive end
- Reggie Wayne, wide receiver
- Patrick Willis, linebacker
- Bryant Young, defensive tackle/end
Obviously, Ayanbadejo’s blocking had a lot to do with Hester’s success during a brilliant career as a return man for the Bears.
The Cole Kmet breakout season hasn’t happened. How much of that do you put down to the offensive woes or do you think he’s probably going to be more of an in-line blocker for his career? — @dawestley
I don’t think Kmet has disappointed this season. If you were expecting him to rank among the top tight ends in the league in terms of receiving, you were being unrealistic. Kmet is a Y tight end and he’s a productive receiver for that position. I don’t think it’s a knock on Kmet to say he’s not going to be Travis Kelce or Darren Waller as a receiver. He’s got 56 receptions (double the number he had as a rookie) for 564 yards and he’s averaging 10.1 yards per catch, an improvement over 8.7 from 2020.
The struggles on offense have impacted all of the skill position players. With a more functional offense next season, it’s easy to envision him having 70-75 catches. He doesn’t have a touchdown this season but the Bears have prioritized trying to get the ball to Jimmy Graham in the red zone. I think Kmet’s development this season has been fine.
Does the potential move to Arlington Heights increase or decrease the chances of a large-scale organizational restructuring? — @mdourlain
That’s a good question. I believe the Bears have two totally separate projects. The plan for a move to Arlington Heights is a massive project and one that will dominate time and attention from the franchise’s leadership for the foreseeable future. It’s a project I would expect Ted Phillips to play a major role in.
But George McCaskey cannot be happy with the state of the football team and I believe he has been working for probably the last couple months examining what’s going on and what moves he will make.
No, I don’t think the stadium issue will prevent the team from making large-scale moves. McCaskey realizes the need to get things right on the football side and can multitask while giving attention to both priorities.
Broomfield issues mask mandate, citing Marshall Fire and omicron
Broomfield will implement a city and countywide indoor mask mandate starting Friday.
Officials cited the Marshall Fire taking Avista Hospital offline and the dramatic increases in cases of omicron in Broomfield as the reasons for the mandate.
The mask order is set to expire on Feb. 3 and applies indoors in the city and county to everyone age two and older.
Broomfield was one of the few places in the Denver metro area without a mask mandate. Douglas County is now the only area not requiring masks near Denver.
Colorado recorded its most single-day cases of COVID-19 at any point in the pandemic on Monday with 22,793 new cases. The mark more than doubled the second-highest daily total.
According to a news release from Broomfield, since omicron’s detection in Colorado, Broomfield’s seven-day cumulative incidence has increased from 221 cases per 100,000 on Dec. 2 to 835.2 cases per 100,000 on Jan. 4. That is two-and-a-half times the peak case incidence when delta was the dominant variant circulating in Broomfield.
Broomfield officials also cited the metro region’s ICU bed capacity, which currently is less than 4%, with 62% of facilities reporting staff shortages.
Despite ‘Amazon effect,’ Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax
NEW LONDON, Minn. — Concerns that online shopping has eaten away at sales tax collection in rural Minnesota communities have been largely unfounded, new research from Minnesota’s Center for Rural Policy and Development determined.
Speaking from his home in New London, research associate Kelly Asche laid out in a webinar earlier this week what the Center for Rural Policy and Development termed the “Amazon effect,” the broadscale shift to online shopping among consumers.
Asche outlined three disruptions the move to e-commerce has caused:
- Uniform pricing.
- Increase in experience-based, in-person shopping.
- Incorporation of technology into brick-and-mortar retailers.
The result, Asche said, is that brick-and-mortar establishments have needed to spend more to remain competitive and have therefore become less profitable.
While taxable sales have increased 32 percent among Minnesota retailers since 2010, the figure is paltry in comparison to the 171 percent increase among out-of-state retailers. Despite this, non-Minnesota sales made up only 13.2 percent of all the state’s sales in 2019, a number which Asche described as “relatively modest”, though it will continue to increase.
The sharp and continued growth in online shopping, Asche said, has prompted concern among local policy-makers that tax revenues — specifically from local option sales taxes and commercial property taxes — would be negatively impacted.
LOST IN THE WEEDS
Minnesota is one of 37 states that allow municipalities and counties to assess a local option sales tax.
Cities and counties that are “tax importers” have often opted to assess a local option sales tax to capture revenue from visiting shoppers, Asche said.
Regional centers such as Willmar in Kandiyohi County emerged as shopping destinations over the years, making them tax importers. Therefore, Asche said, a place like Kandiyohi County would have plenty of reasons to fear the loss of taxes to online shopping.
Another cause for concern among civic leaders was watching brick-and-mortar businesses close up shop.
The sight of closed signs and boarded-up storefronts stoked fear among officials that local option sales tax revenue would dry up.
“The concern was valid because, as the report shows, retail sales taking place online are increasing while at the same time the traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores are decreasing quite a bit,” Asche remarked.
SUPREME INTERVENTION
It wasn’t until 2018 that the U.S. Supreme Court determined in South Dakota v. Wayfair that states could force online retailers with an “economic nexus” to collect and remit sales tax. In Minnesota, a retailer is considered to have an economic nexus when it has 200 sales or more than $100,000 in sales revenue in the state.
Since the ruling, Asche credited the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s work to streamline the process and make sure the tax revenues are going to the right places.
In fact, the 50 communities in Minnesota that deploy a local option sales tax have seen revenues rise, Asche asserted.
For the most part, local option sales tax revenues have been captured successfully and directed where they need to go despite the rise of online shopping. Only one group of consumers resulted in lost local option sales tax revenue: those who live in tax-exporting counties who shop online and have products delivered as opposed to shopping in tax-importing counties.
“Even though we may be losing a little bit of that, we’re still seeing plenty of people coming to shop and still picking products up,” Asche said.
This drop is made up for by an increasing number of residents in tax-importing counties staying home and ordering goods to be delivered instead of driving to larger shopping areas like St. Cloud or the Twin Cities.
“It’s kind of like it’s equaling out,” Asche said.
‘A SHIFT IN BURDEN’
Property taxes have also been impacted by online shopping. Again though, Asche reiterated that tax collections are doing “just fine.”
The loss of property taxes generated by retail stores has been made up for in other areas.
“When we look at the data there, retail stores are decreasing,” he said. “The property taxes collected from retail is kind of evening out. It’s plateauing. Every other property tax collection continues to increase, whereas in retail it’s flatlining.”
Rural counties that survived the farm crisis of the 1970s and ’80s already weren’t reliant on retail property taxes. Additionally, the value of agricultural, residential and resort properties continues to rise sharply, “overshadowing” retail’s modest drop-off.
The retail stores still in existence are also buoying tax revenues.
“You may be seeing a decline in the number of retail stores, but the value of the stores that still exist continues to increase because they’re strong,” Asche said.
Where there is concern, however, is in the distribution of tax responsibility. Asche and the researchers worry that agricultural lands may become too heavily relied upon to generate property taxes. They also fear what would happen to the tax base if agricultural property values stopped rising or began to fall.
REDEFINING MAIN STREET
The webinar also explored the way in which the Amazon effect has changed one of a small town’s most visible signatures: its Main Street.
For decades, Main Street served as a small community’s heartbeat, Asche said.
Cruising down a small town’s Main Street today looks starkly different than in days of yore, though that doesn’t mean a town isn’t prosperous.
“You drive down Main Street and you’re going to have this interpretation that the town is dying,” Asche said. “I grew up in Hancock, a town of about 800 people. It doesn’t have a Main Street at all, yet it can’t keep a house on the market.”
Asche advised small towns to move past the perception that Main Street needs to define a community. Rather, he believes towns should showcase themselves as good places to live, raise a family and attend school.
“If you’re going to define your town by a Main Street, which makes up a small percentage of your actual activity in that community, you’re setting yourself up for failure,” he said.
Overall, Asche said small towns will see “global economic wins” thanks to decentralization and a new opportunity to attract residents.
“The idea that we have an economic center within 60 to 80 miles of everyone will still exist to some extent,” he commented. “People can now live in these bedroom communities and have access to really great products and quality-of-life things that I don’t think were previously available.”
