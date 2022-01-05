Celebrities
Naomi Campbell, 51, Does Headstands As She Shows Off Impressive Yoga Skills — Photos
The model demonstrated her love for yoga with some spectacular headstanding skills, along with her instructor.
Naomi Campbell gave fans a peak into her yoga routine in a Tuesday January 4 Instagram post. The 51-year-old model performed headstands and plenty of other poses, and she also shared a selfie with her instructor Vishnu Swasthi, while she spent some time staying in Doha, Qatar. Naomi looked super flexible and peaceful, while she performed some of the yoga poses masterfully.
Throughout the photos, Naomi sported an all-black outfit, as she did the poses on a yoga mat. Her instructor wore an all-white outfit as he coached her through the moves. She also shared a photo of her friend, model Alton Mason, 24, performing a pose himself. In the caption, she wrote that she was spending the time to relax, while she was staying in Qatar. “Taking Time to Zen out,” she wrote in the caption.
It’s nice that Naomi gave fans a peak into how she does yoga as part of her fitness routine. She’s been pretty open with her followers about different aspects of her health and wellness. Back in September, she took to her Instagram to speak about how a wellness retreat helped her to reset. “I was in desperate need of taking time to self care , they say the stomach is the 2nd Brain , and I needed to reset my metabolism,” she wrote in a caption, alongside a beautiful bathing suit photo. “This type of life lesson is invaluable and will change your whole outlook and approach of how we feed and nurture our inner selves.”
Yoga is definitely a great way to unwind, and it’s been a very busy year for Naomi. Other than wellness and modeling, Naomi also became a mom for the first time, back in May 2021. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she wrote at the time. Since becoming a mom, she’s shown off some adorable, fashionable outfits that she’s dressed her daughter in.
RHONY: Luann de Lesseps Talks Ex Tom D’Agostino Engagement
On Friday, Luann de Lesseps‘ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino got engaged to another woman. His proposal occurred on his five-year wedding anniversary to the Real Housewives of New York star.
Tom and Luann had a rocky marriage, which began in 2016 and ended in 2017. At the time, rumors of Tom’s infidelity were swirling around Manhattan.
In an interview with Page Six one month before Tom’s new engagement, Luann wished her ex-husband well. “I’m not somebody who dwells in the past,” she said. “I’m not a big reminiscer and sometimes I would like to be, but I’m just not that person. That whole story’s behind me. I’ve moved on and I only wish Tom the best.”
However, Luann sometimes wonders what might have happened if she stayed with Tom: “There’s still a part of me that wishes it worked out. I’d still have my penthouse, I’d have a place in Palm Beach [Fla.]. And maybe I could have avoided a lot of problems. But things happen in life and I look at them as learning experiences.”
She believes the breakup launched the next phase of her career. “I don’t know if my cabaret would have been such a big success if I didn’t go through all that drama in my life,” said Luann. “People are so supportive of me that they wanted to come and see me rise like a phoenix.”
The Bravo star explained, “What I did was I took lemons and I made lemonade and a cabaret career. And that was so unexpected. You just have to pick yourself up by your bootstraps and keep it moving. That’s what I try to do with my life.”
She also described the kind of guy she wants to be with. “I’m looking for somebody who’s likeminded, who I can travel with, who has my back, who I can trust, who’s handsome,” she said. “And somebody who adds to my life and doesn’t take away from my life.”
However, Luann wants to be careful before she introduces a new man to the cameras. She said, “Unless I’m confident and I know that this person is around to stay and I know that I can trust him and I know that I want to bring him around my kids, that’s how I feel about bringing him around the show.”
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Scoffed At Bribery & Blood Gang Participation Allegations In $20 Million Lawsuit
Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj has denied bribery and blood gang affiliation claims made against her and her husband Kenneth Petty. The artist also specified that she “never offered any money in return for a statement,” in a recent response to the judge assigned to the case according to an AllHipHop report.
In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”
In her $20 million lawsuits against the Pettys, Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY.
Nicki has responded and denied all of Hough’s accusations.
AllHipHop reports that Nicki Minaj explained to Judge Eric Vitaliano during a recent hearing that Hough allegedly called her rape allegation against her husband a “misunderstanding.” Nicki also scoffed at the gang banger allegations that the accuser made. Hough alleged that Minaj is affiliated with gangs after noting that the rapper took a trip to Queens alongside her hubby to visit a mural for Sean Bell. While there, Hough alleged that people around Minaj were throwing up Makk Baller Brims gang sings and alleged that it was an indication that the rapper is gang affiliated.
According to legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, Nicki allegedly said:
“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement. In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”
On the gang affiliation claims, Nicki reportedly responded:
“While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang. Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”
In 2021, Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender after relocating to California with Minaj and is currently awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum of 10 years and a lifetime of supervised release.
HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Star in ‘Married to Real Estate’
HGTV property pro Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson star in “Married to Real Estate.”
Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt and her husband Mike know plenty about juggling booming property businesses, pleasing clients, managing a home and raising three daughters — and they make it look effortless and fun in their new HGTV series Married to Real Estate.
In the eight-episode season, which premieres on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Egypt and Mike will marry their considerable complementary talents to help families land a perfect home in their ideal neighborhood.
Egypt will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess, and design sensibilities — skills she honed in her business life and as the star of her HGTV hit series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins — to find affordable houses in desirable Metro Atlanta locations for her clients.
And, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment. “I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home,” said Egypt.
“Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home — with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over – deliver for our clients.”
“Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together,” said Mike. “We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”
In the premiere episode, Egypt and Mike will tour two unique properties with a couple who is passionate about mid-century modern style. The chosen house has original features the buyers want to keep, including a statement stone fireplace and wood-paneled walls, so Egypt and Mike will incorporate those elements into the renovation.
At the reveal, the duo will wow their clients with a bright, open floor plan that includes a sleek kitchen with a waterfall island and an entertaining room with a built-in bar. Throughout the season, Egypt and Mike also will collaborate and compromise to manage their own personal and home projects, including building a basement design studio, searching for a new office space and creating a big girl bedroom for their youngest child.
While waiting for Married to Real Estate to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in the last season of HGTV’s mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, as well as stream Egypt’s previous HGTV series on discovery+.
The duo also will star as one of the four competing teams in season three of Rock the Block in early 2022.
More Married to Real Estate content will be available on HGTV‘s digital platforms. Fans are invited to connect at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #MarriedtoRealEstate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Egypt (@egyptsherrod) and Mike (@djfadelf) on Instagram. The episodes also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres — Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 13.
Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.
The eight-episode series premieres on HGTV Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and is available to stream on discovery+.
