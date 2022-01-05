News
National Western Stock Show cancels parade over forecasted snow, single-digit temperatures
A winter forecast with snow and low temperatures nearing zero degrees has prompted National Western Stock Show officials to cancel the 116th event’s parade through downtown Denver on Thursday.
“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” said Paul Andrews, stock show president and CEO, in a news release Tuesday. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night. The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions.
“Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.” Andrews sais.
The 16-day stock show, set to start Saturday and run through Jan. 23, will continue as scheduled. The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square, however, is also canceled.
Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.
Live: Funeral underway for slain Illinois deputy killed by bi-state crime suspect
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The funeral for slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley is happening Tuesday.
Riley, 38, was shot and killed at approximately 5 a.m. on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
The funeral is at Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a law enforcement procession and burial following the service at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois which is assisting with arrangements.
His family released a statement saying, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9.”
The suspect in Riley’s killing has been arrested. Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. on December 29.
At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. Police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the suspect there to the death of Riley. It is not clear how Tate got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot. the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. Tate reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped. He was arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.
Nuggets’ Bol Bol has advocates in the organization: “I just gotta keep on working”
DALLAS — Bol Bol had a text message waiting for him after the Nuggets’ resounding win Saturday over the Rockets.
It was from Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who was back in Denver due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols but was watching closely nonetheless.
“He texted me right after the game,” Bol told The Denver Post. “That was like the first message I’d seen pop up on my screen. Just telling me, ‘Good job and congratulations.’”
It’s not a stretch to say that Bol’s 20 minutes of work against the Rockets, yielding a career-high 11 points on 5 for 7 shooting and three rebounds, were among the best moments of his still-nascent career.
What’s even more impressive? Bol had only recently cleared the league’s COVID protocols himself and barely had his wind back.
“I tried to do the right things, not just try to do too much,” Bol said. “I mean, just playing within the system and play hard. But it was kind of tough because I’ve been in quarantine, so that was like my second time in the gym in the last two weeks.”
Even though he tried to tell acting Nuggets head coach Popeye Jones he could play the entire fourth quarter — he ended up playing 10:35 of it — Bol made the most of his time. And with injuries and COVID cases stacking up higher than his 7-foot-3 frame, there’s a chance Bol will have more of them as the Nuggets search for healthy, capable players.
In Monday’s loss to the Mavericks, Bol registered five points and two turnovers in six minutes. Jones intended to play Bol more in the second half but opted against it when Dallas went small. He went to Bol after the game and explained the rationale.
“He actually is a great guy, he said, ‘I understand,’” Jones said. “Like I told him since I came here from Day 1, I told Bol, … ‘I knew your father.’ Rest in peace to him, a good man. I said, ‘Anything I can do for you to help your career, you want to talk, whatever.’ We have a really good friendship, me and Bol. I think he’s a really, really good person.”
From Malone, to Jones to player development coach Boniface N’Dong, Bol has advocates within the organization. He just needs an opportunity. His 20 minutes on Saturday represented more than a quarter of his total minutes (77) on the season.
When given the chance, he’s shown tantalizing possibilities. Like most NBA fans, he watched his seamless pick-and-roll with Nikola Jokic on Twitter, the pair making a towering tandem that few teams in the league could match.
“It was actually fun to watch,” he said. “I saw the clip on Twitter. It’s kind of crazy. Both seven-foot, handing each other the ball off, throwing oops to each other. It’s fun.”
But not that unrealistic to replicate.
“It’s not, because we both can do it,” he said. “We both have the skill to do it. But when you look at it on Twitter, it might look crazy to someone that doesn’t watch basketball.”
Though he still has developmental moments, sequences where he’s not ready for the ball and commits careless turnovers, people around the team marvel at his shooting touch. In addition, coaches continually harp on his rebounding. It’s an area he knows must improve to earn the trust of the coaching staff.
Bol said he hasn’t been told a firm plan moving forward, but he recognizes that part is out of his control. As Jeff Green nears the end of his health and safety protocol, that’s one more big man ahead of him on the depth chart. Zeke Nnaji will return from protocols at some point, too. But Vlatko Cancar’s right foot injury suffered in Monday’s loss could mean another opening in the immediate future.
“Besides being tired, it was amazing being out there (on Saturday),” Bol said. “… I just gotta keep on working.”
Becky Hammon to lead WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces after 8 years as NBA assistant
Becky Hammon was ready to lead her own team. So she went back to where her professional career began — the WNBA.
Hammon, an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, will take over as the Las Vegas Aces’ head coach after the NBA season concludes.
“Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball,” Hammon said. “I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There’s something to being a head coach.”
Hammon, who starred at Colorado State in college, has spent eight seasons as a Spurs assistant and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold.
“I sat in head coaching interviews (in the NBA) and people said two things: ‘You’ve only been in San Antonio and you’ve never been a head coach,’” she said. “NBA jobs are hard to get. In some ways, I feel like the NBA maybe is close. In other ways, I feel like they’re a long ways off from hiring (a woman head coach). I don’t know when it could happen.”
There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her plenty of respect: She will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach.
Hammon will replace Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces on deep playoff runs the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach took a step back, letting assistant Tanisha Wright run more practices and in-game huddles. Wright left in the offseason to be the head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
“This is the organization that made it very, very obvious they wanted me really, really bad,” the 44-year-old Hammon said.
The Aces split up the team’s general manager duties with Laimbeer, Hammon and a few others handling it for now according to Las Vegas spokesman.
The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson.
“We have some really good pieces in place, so it’s about adding new pieces that will fit my style of play,” Hammon said. “We’ll probably shoot a few more 3s to be honest, run up and down a bit more. The type of player I really want is a competitive one.”
Hammon played in the WNBA from 1999-2014. The six-time All-Star began her career with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She finished with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces.
Las Vegas retired her jersey this season and she spent a little bit of time with the team, including working with Kelsey Plum.
“We’re very excited to have Becky return to the Aces’ franchise as our head coach,” team president Nikki Fargas said. “Her success in the sport of basketball as both a player and a coach is unparalleled, and fueled by a tenacious desire to be the best she can possibly be. We have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, and Becky is the absolute best person to lead this team.”
