Nicki Minaj Reportedly Scoffed At Bribery & Blood Gang Participation Allegations In $20 Million Lawsuit

HGTV property pro Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson star in “Married to Real Estate.”

Powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt and her husband Mike know plenty about juggling booming property businesses, pleasing clients, managing a home and raising three daughters — and they make it look effortless and fun in their new HGTV series Married to Real Estate.

In the eight-episode season, which premieres on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Egypt and Mike will marry their considerable complementary talents to help families land a perfect home in their ideal neighborhood.

Egypt will leverage her knowledge of the housing market, financial prowess, and design sensibilities — skills she honed in her business life and as the star of her HGTV hit series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins — to find affordable houses in desirable Metro Atlanta locations for her clients.

And, with smart expenditures that yield breathtaking results, Mike and his team will renovate the properties to help increase their value and return on investment. “I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home,” said Egypt.

“Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home — with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over – deliver for our clients.”

“Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together,” said Mike. “We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”

In the premiere episode, Egypt and Mike will tour two unique properties with a couple who is passionate about mid-century modern style. The chosen house has original features the buyers want to keep, including a statement stone fireplace and wood-paneled walls, so Egypt and Mike will incorporate those elements into the renovation.

At the reveal, the duo will wow their clients with a bright, open floor plan that includes a sleek kitchen with a waterfall island and an entertaining room with a built-in bar. Throughout the season, Egypt and Mike also will collaborate and compromise to manage their own personal and home projects, including building a basement design studio, searching for a new office space and creating a big girl bedroom for their youngest child.

While waiting for Married to Real Estate to premiere, fans of Egypt and Mike can catch them in action as guest judges in the last season of HGTV’s mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block, as well as stream Egypt’s previous HGTV series on discovery+.

The duo also will star as one of the four competing teams in season three of Rock the Block in early 2022.

More Married to Real Estate content will be available on HGTV‘s digital platforms. Fans are invited to connect at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #MarriedtoRealEstate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. In addition, fans can follow Egypt (@egyptsherrod) and Mike (@djfadelf) on Instagram. The episodes also will be available on HGTV GO the same day and time as the linear premieres — Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning Jan. 13.

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

Source: From a press release

