Omar Kelly: Can we stop pretending Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has been set up to succeed?
Tua Tagovailoa was a disaster in Miami’s 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who won the AFC South with the victory on Sunday.
With a postseason berth on the line, when the stakes couldn’t have been any higher, the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback face-planted.
He fumbled the ball three times during a cold and rainy game. He threw one interception and was fortunate to have two more possible picks dropped.
Tagovailoa was off by plenty on a handful of throws that could have extended drives and produced more than three points for the game.
Bottom line is undeniable: Miami’s second-year quarterback failed the Dolphins when this team needed him the most.
But what’s also undeniable is that this team, this franchise, these coaches have failed Tagovailoa all season, in every aspect and area you would think a young quarterback needs support.
If there’s anything I’m taking away from this 2021 season — which will conclude with a meaningless home game against the playoff-bound New England Patriots — it is that the Dolphins (8-8) and their fan base have one foot in and one foot out on Tagovailoa.
If I were him, I’d be debating whether I want to be here in 2022 and long-term.
Just think about all that’s happened this season, which has seemed like a seasonlong unintentional attempt to sabotage the former Alabama standout.
I’m not even talking the Deshaun Watson courtship.
I’m talking football stuff.
This co-coordinator approach has been a major flop, considering how much this offense regressed in the season after Chan Gailey quit or got fired, depending on who you talk to. Miami ranks 25th in yards per game (307.6) and averages 19.3 points per game (ranked 24th). By comparison, last season the Dolphins ranked 22nd in yards per game (339) and averaged 25.3 points per game (ranked 15th).
The Dolphins’ offense ranks below league average in every category except interceptions, third-down and fourth-down conversions and red-zone success. And they can thank Tagovailoa for being above board there.
If you’re Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo or Watson, the four upper-echelon quarterbacks who will likely be shopped by their teams this offseason, you have to be looking at the Dolphins with a stink face because of what they have around the quarterback.
The offensive line is a disaster, arguably the worst in the NFL despite three seasons of building it. Tagovailoa’s pocket presence has helped them resemble something respectable, but there’s still a handful of plays each game that will ruin a series or game.
And it’s been this way for three straight seasons under coach Brian Flores, who is on his fourth offensive line coach in three years. He’ll likely add a fifth to that list this offseason, because it’s pretty clear Lemuel Jeanpierre, who is in his first season of leading an NFL offensive line as a position coach, is in over his head.
Other than right guard Robert Hunt, every player on that unit has struggled and doesn’t pass the sniff test as an NFL starter.
Their struggles are part of the reason Miami’s running game has been a joke all season, averaging 85.5 rushing yards per game (ranked 31st) and 3.4 yards per carry. This is also a third straight season of struggles in that area.
General Manager Chris Grier should be embarrassed that two tailbacks added off the waiver wire around midseason — Duke Johnson and Phillip Lindsay — are clearly the unit’s top two talents. Grier has treated tailbacks like an afterthought despite the run game’s significant role as the catalyst for a Run-Pass-Option offense like the Dolphins use.
Jaylen Waddle has been this team’s only reliable and consistent receiver. The 2021 first-round pick is three receptions shy of setting the NFL’s rookie receptions record and 12 yards away from becoming the 11th 1,000-yard receiver for the Dolphins in franchise history.
But every other receiver in this injury-decimated unit has been a disappointment, which has forced tight end Mike Gesicki to play a receiver role most of the season.
Although a healthy DeVante Parker has the potential to be a playmaker, healthy and Parker aren’t two works that often get paired. And this was his third-worst NFL season.
As for the rest of the unit, we need to put Will Fuller, Albert Wilson and Preston Williams on the back of a milk carton. Their disappearance has forced Tagovailoa to lean heavily on Isaiah Ford, a journeyman, and Mack Hollins, a special teams contributor, for much of this season.
That means the Dolphins clearly fell short of this offseason’s goal, which was to add more weaponry to Tagovailoa’s arsenal.
So, to summarize Miami’s offense, Tagovailoa is working with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, balanced out by one of the worst running games in the NFL, with has one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL.
Yet, people want me to believe Tagovailoa is the one holding back this franchise?
I’m not buying it and won’t until this team puts better talent around him, and he proves it’s him and not the coaching, talent or decision-making that is holding this offense back.
St. Louis Cardinals cancel 2022 Winter Warm-Up
ST. LOUIS–Faced with the prospect of holding an event that’s designed to connect fans with players in an environment where current players would not be allowed to participate, the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the 2022 Winter Warm Up.
The event was scheduled to begin January 15, but with Major League Baseball locking out players while the league and the players association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, staging it now was just untenable.
“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board said in a statement.
Players on 40-man rosters would not have been allowed to participate at the event, which has included fan seminars, question and answer sessions, and autographs. It would have been the first opportunity for Oliver Marmol to meet in person with fans since being named as the team’s new manager
The 2021 event was forced into a virtual setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans will get tickets refunded.
The team also confirmed that it would not be holding an annual caravan, which in previous years featured groups of ambassadors, including broadcasters, players, and others who travel to cities across the southeast and midwest reached by the club’s radio network and or minor league system.
National Western Stock Show cancels parade over forecasted snow, single-digit temperatures
A winter forecast with snow and low temperatures nearing zero degrees has prompted National Western Stock Show officials to cancel the 116th event’s parade through downtown Denver on Thursday.
“After meeting with weather professionals, veterinarians, livestock and horse experts, we have decided to cancel the parade this Thursday,” said Paul Andrews, stock show president and CEO, in a news release Tuesday. “The forecast calls for snow Wednesday evening and continuing through the night. The larger problems are the single-digit temperatures and high winds making for icy conditions.
“Due to the risk for the parade entries traveling to Denver in high-profile vehicles hauling animals and hitches, as well as the risk for the animals along the parade route, the decision has been made to cancel.” Andrews sais.
The 16-day stock show, set to start Saturday and run through Jan. 23, will continue as scheduled. The Stock Show Fair at McGregor Square, however, is also canceled.
Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com.
Live: Funeral underway for slain Illinois deputy killed by bi-state crime suspect
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. – The funeral for slain Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley is happening Tuesday.
Riley, 38, was shot and killed at approximately 5 a.m. on December 29 while assisting a motorist near Mill Shoals, Illinois on I-64. His squad car was missing from the scene and was found abandoned on I-64.
The funeral is at Fairfield Community High School Gymnasium. There will be a law enforcement procession and burial following the service at Cisne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Sean Riley Benefit Fund at the Trust Bank in Cisne. Memorials will be accepted at the services and the Johnson and Vaughn Funeral Home in Fairfield, Illinois which is assisting with arrangements.
His family released a statement saying, “Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived life to the fullest, he loved his family and friends deeply, and he died doing what he loved. ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.’ -Matthew 5:9.”
The suspect in Riley’s killing has been arrested. Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested just before 1:45 p.m. on December 29.
At approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the shoulder and carjacked at a St. Peters QuikTrip. Police said they found evidence at the QuikTrip connecting the suspect there to the death of Riley. It is not clear how Tate got to the St. Peters area but they were investigating a semi-truck in the gas station’s parking lot. the stolen vehicle was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri in a business park off Interstate 70 after ditching that car. Tate reportedly stole a Nissan truck and went back to Illinois with an innocent bystander that he’d kidnapped. He was arrested after barricading himself inside someone else’s home in Carlyle, Illinois. The kidnapping victim and homeowner were uninjured.
Tate has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections’ online offender lookup, Tate was on mandatory reentry supervision, which ended Dec. 21. The department listed prior offenses ranging from evading police, unlawful possession of meth, promoting contraband and wanton endangerment.
