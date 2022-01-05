News
Own music history: The Pageant is selling pairs of balcony chairs
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Everyone wants to own a piece of music history. The Pageant opened on the Delmar Loop in 2000. Since then it has hosted world-class acts and has a reputation for a more intimate setting than other mid-sized venues. No matter the crowd size you will never be more than 70 feet from the stage.
The concert hall is getting some upgrades and some of the balcony seats will have to go. You can now own a pair or two of floor-mounted Pageant seats.
The announcement received a lot of positive feedback on Facebook. Fans are even asking if they can own specific pairs. Some people want to use them for their media rooms.
FOR SALE:
- Limited availability, seat selection is first come, first purchased.
- Limit 2 pairs per customer, seats will not be held or reserved.
- Available for $100.00 per pair.
- Pair of balcony seats measures 33″ tall X 45.5″ wide X 24″ deep
PICKUP DETAILS:
- Purchase in-person at The Halo Bar on Friday, January 7 from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, January 8 from 10 am to 4 pm.
- Purchaser is responsible for loading and transporting seats in their vehicle.
- Cash & Carry only.
- For more info and inquiries, please contact: pageantinfo@thepageant.com
Regrets from Dolphins’ game that slipped away at Titans — and an interesting response to Will Fuller situation
Prime among reasons the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 18 finale against the New England Patriots without a playoff spot on the line is how they failed to deal with the elements in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans that led to their elimination from postseason contention.
While coaches generally put the past behind them quickly and move on to the next task, Dolphins assistants took their final stabs on Tuesday at what went wrong with the game plan in chilly, rain-drenched Nashville.
“We didn’t execute,” said Dolphins play-caller George Godsey. “Probably could have called some calls that put our guys in a better position too. I think a lot of those we’d like to have, to have back the way that we executed or called the game.”
Miami (8-8) put a lot more on its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, than Tennessee did with Ryan Tannehill. Tagovailoa dropped back 42 times between 38 pass attempts and four sacks. Tannehill threw it 18 times and was sacked once. The Titans had 40 rushing attempts to the Dolphins’ 16.
Tagovailoa fumbled three times, lost one, was intercepted once, had multiple other passes that could’ve been picked off and only completed 18 passes for 205 yards, playing from behind all game.
“As a running backs coach, I always want to run the ball. I’m all for more runs,” said co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville, who doubles as running backs coach. “But at the end of the day, in our group, and I think in every group on this offense, we’re going to try to contribute every way we can to give us the best chance to win. … It’s the execution of it. It’s doing it better. It’s doing it exactly right on every play that gives us the best chance.”
Duke Johnson had 49 yards on his seven carries. Myles Gaskin went for 23 on his five.
“We probably could have stuck a few more runs in there,” said coach Brian Flores on Monday. “When you’re down, you want to try to get back into the game and try to create some other plays, which we missed on some of those other plays that we had guys open, as well.”
The Dolphins defense also allowed Tennessee to go for 5 yards per carry, surrendering a season-worst 198 on the ground. That did not help while Miami faced a deficit throughout the game and the Titans piled on with the ground game in the fourth quarter.
“That’s how the game ends up playing,” Godsey said. “We’re pretty balanced. We’d like to take out the third downs, the two minutes and really look at normal downs as far as a balance standpoint goes.”
Regardless of how much the run game was utilized, Tagovailoa did not handle the wet ball well at Nissan Stadium.
“When you have a wet ball, when it’s windy, weather is going to affect how you throw the football,” said quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye, “but the thing is, it’s the same for both sides. Both teams have to deal with the elements. Obviously, the more experience of throwing in the cold, wet games, you got to kind of work through that and find out the best way to handle that for him.”
Frye said Tagovailoa “played around” with using a glove in practice, but he and the team decided against it.
Empty feeling from Fuller
Wide receiver Will Fuller never played again for the Dolphins in the 2021 season after his finger injury cost him to exit early way in the Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 3.
After Flores maintained week-to-week hope of an eventual return since Fuller became eligible to return off injured reserve, he ultimately announced a setback for Fuller in December that cost him the end of the season.
On Tuesday, wide receiver coach Josh Grizzard was pressed on if he had even seen Fuller at team facilities in the past month, and he would not divulge that information.
“I’ll just keep those conversations and how much we see Will and whatever we talk about, really, to keep between me and him,” Grizzard said.
He added, in general, of the impression he got from Fuller this season: “He was good to be around. Unfortunate what happened with the finger and all that, but just a guy that just is upbeat, good to be around, works hard. Just one of the guys, like hanging out with him, talking about different things, whether it’s on the field or off the field. … Wish him the best for him and continue to support him.”
Fuller played in the first quarter of that game against the Colts, plus the previous week’s loss at the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. Making $10.6 million on the one-year deal he signed with Miami, he contributed four receptions for 26 yards, plus the tying two-point conversion that sent the game with the Raiders to the extra period.
After activating TE Josh Oliver, Ravens have no players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Two Ravens were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving the team with no players sidelined by the NFL’s coronavirus policies.
Tight end Josh Oliver, who was placed on the list Dec. 23 and has missed the past two games, and practice squad defensive back Kevin Toliver, who was added Dec. 21, were cleared to return. The Ravens had five active-roster players miss their Week 15 loss to the Green Bay Packers while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and 10 sat out their Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Under the league’s updated protocols, the standard isolation period after a positive test for asymptomatic individuals has been reduced from 10 days to five days, regardless of vaccination status. Fully vaccinated players who test positive can clear protocols sooner if they return two negative tests within one day and are asymptomatic.
Oliver, also a special teams contributor, has eight catches for 65 yards in 13 games this season. Toliver, who joined the Ravens’ practice squad in late November, has yet to appear in a game this season.
In other moves, the Ravens signed running back Jacques Patrick to the practice squad. Patrick, who has spent time on the practice squads of the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers, will take the spot of practice squad running back Nate McCrary, who was placed on the injured list last week.
Denver shuts down Beta owner’s adjacent bar, The Cabin Tap House, after fatal shooting
A downtown Denver nightclub owner at risk of losing his licenses for one club has had them suspended for another he owns after a fatal New Year’s Day shooting.
Four people were shot early Saturday in The Cabin Tap House at 1919 Blake St., according to Denver police. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.
In response, the city suspended The Cabin’s liquor and cabaret licenses the same day.
“The disruptive and illegal activities associated with the licensed establishment have created an unsafe and hazardous condition, and the continued operation of the establishment in this manner would be a danger to the public health, welfare and safety of the community,” Molly Duplechain, deputy director of Denver Excise and Licenses, wrote in the order to suspend the club.
This is the first “summary suspension” of a liquor license in Denver since Cold Crush in RiNo had its license suspended in 2016, said Eric Escudero, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses.
The Cabin is owned by Hussam Kayali, who also owns the business next door, Beta Nightclub, at 1909 Blake St.
The fate of Beta’s liquor and cabaret licenses has already been up in the air. The city has charged Kayali — who goes by the name Valentes Corleons — with improperly hiring security guards, creating an unsafe environment and other violations.
A hearing was held in November. In December, a moderator recommended the club’s licenses be revoked after the owner failed to meet certain safety standards, saying he had concluded that Kayali tried to bribe a police officer and failed to stop fights at the club.
Escudero told BusinessDen the final decision on Beta could come as early as this week. Beta has been able to operate throughout the hearing process.
Kayali did not respond to requests for comment Monday. He recently posted on Instagram that he would close Beta, and he has also hinted that he may move to Miami.
“I’m closing Beta Nightclub. That’s it. I’m done,” Kayali said in a post on Sunday.
Escudero said The Cabin is prohibited from operating until after a public hearing to determine the fate of its licenses — the same process Beta Nightclub has been going through.
Kayali opened The Cabin last year in the former home of Falling Rock Tap House, which operated there for 24 years. He purchased the property in July for $2.5 million, records show.
