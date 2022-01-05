Celebrities
Phil Collins’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including Lily Collins
Phil Collins is a proud dad to five kids, including actress Lily Collins. Here’s what to know about the Collins children.
Phil Collins, 70, has made it big as a legendary singer, drummer, record producer and actor. He’s been apart of the British rock band Genesis, and has also flourished in his solo career that includes the Oscar-winning song “You’ll Be in My Heart” from 1999’s Tarzan. Outside of his career, Phil is a proud and loving father of five children. He welcomed his five kids from his former marriages to Andrea Bertorelli, 71, Jill Tavelman, 65, and Orianne Cevey, 47. Find out everything you need to know about Phil Collins’ kids below.
Joely Collins
Phil’s eldest child is daughter Joely Collins, 49. Joely was adopted by Phil in 1975, after he married her mother, Andrea Bertorelli. The identity of Joely’s biological father is unconfirmed. She was raised in Vancouver, Canada, where she studied theatre and dramatic arts. She had several child acting gigs, including in the Canadian teen drama series Madison. That role earned her Canada’s “Best Leading Actress” honor at 22 years old. Joely later starred as Christine Wren in the Canadian police drama Cold Squad from 2000 to 2005. On the big screen, she most notably starred in The Love Crimes of Gillian Guess, which earned her the award for Best Actress in a Canadian Film at the 2004 Vancouver Film Critics Circles Awards. Joel also started her own production company, StoryLab Productions, which produced the 2012 film Becoming Redwood.
Joely is currently married to Stefan Buitelaar. The pair tied the knot on August 23, 2008 in Leiden, Netherlands. They welcomed their first child, daughter Zoe Amelie, on October 26, 2009.
Simon Philip Nando Collins
Simon Philip Nando Collins, 45, is Phil and Andrea’s son. He was born on September 14, 1976 in London, England, but moved to Vancouver when he was 8. Simon joined his father on tour with Genesis, which inspired him to follow in Phil’s footsteps and pursue a career in the music industry. He was signed to Warner Music and moved to Germany, where he released his debut album All of Who You Are. It included the singles “Pride,” “Money Maker,” and “Shrine Through.” Simon later left Warner Music and started his own record label, Lightyears Music. He released two more albums under his new label: first was Time for Truth, in 2005, and then U-Catastrophe, in 2008. Simon formed the British progressive rock band Sound of Contact in 2009. The group’s original line-up also consisted of Matt Dorsey, Dave Kerzner, and Kelly Nordstrom. They released their debut album, Dimensionaut, in 2013. Simon eventually left the group in 2018 and focused his attention back on his solo career.
Lily Collins
Phil’s third child, and only kid with his second wife, Jill Tavelman, is daughter Lily Collins, 32. Lily, who was born on March 18, 1989, in England, is the most famous of Phil’s children. She is a successful actress who began her career at age 2 in the BBC show Growing Pains. Her breakthrough performance was in Sandra Bullock‘s 2009 movie The Blind Side. Lily went on to star in the films Priest, Abduction, Mirror Mirror, Stuck in Love, Love, Rosie, and Rules Don’t Apply, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 2016. More recent movies she’s appeared in include Extremely, Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Tolkien, and Mank.
To most fans, Lily is best known for her work in Netflix’s comedy-drama series Emily in Paris, which premiered in October 2020. Lily stars as Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris for a new job. Lily earned a second Golden Globe nomination for Emily in Paris. The series was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards.
Lily got married in September 2021 to film director Charlie McDowell, who is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen. Lily had a difficult relationship with her dad growing up, but they eventually mended fences. She penned an emotional letter to Phil in her 2017 book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, in which she revealed she developed an eating disorder from insecurities stemming from issues with her father. “I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” Lily wrote in her book. “I forgive the mistakes you made. There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me. I love you with all of my heart, more than you’ll ever know, and am so thankful for you. I’ll always be your little girl.”
Nicholas Collins
Nicholas Collins, 20, is Phil’s fourth child. He is the son of Swiss translator Orianne Cevey, who was married to Phil from 1999 to 2006. Nicholas has become a drummer and even joined his father on stage at the age of 15 to perform “In the Air Tonight.” He told Rolling Stone in 2017, “I’ve been really exposed to my father’s music my entire life, so it’s second nature. But it’s completely different when you know the song as compared to when you’re actually playing it. At first, I listened to the live versions they’ve done on the most recent tours and then listened to the studio versions. It’s different to hear how my dad did it compared to what another drummer did [in concert], so obviously I want to be like what he did since he’s the one that played the song and wrote the actual drum part.”
Due to health issues, Phil is no longer able to sing and play the drums for Genesis on tour. However, Nicholas has stepped in and performed in his father’s place for the band’s ongoing The Last Domino? Tour, which is expected to conclude in March 2022. Nicholas also has his own band called Better Strangers.
Matthew Collins
Matthew Collins, 17, is Phil’s youngest child. He’s the second son from Phil’s former marriage to Orianne. Matthew, whose still in high school, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. However, the teenager has joined some of his famous family members for some public events, such as red carpets and NBA games. Only time will tell if Matthew ends up making it big in the world, just like his father and older siblings!
Celebrities
Who Said Dat?! Here’s What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations
Dennis McKinley is unbothered in the wake of some serious allegations related to his ex-fiancée’s reality show.
As previously reported things went ALL the way left on Sunday’s episode of “Porsha’s Family Matters” when a big blowup took place during a group dinner. During a discussion about Dennis previously cheating on Porsha while pregnant with a woman who was later hired at one of his businesses, Dennis once again faced off with Porsha’s cousin/his ex-employee, Storm.
After Dennis once again told Storm to “shut up”, Porsha snapped and demanded that “Dennis and his sluts and his mother” leave. Then some sort of scuffle ensued, and fists went flying.
According to Storm, at least on those fists was Dennis’ who allegedly assaulted her and left bruises and scratches. She also alleged that he sexually harassed her and ranted about people “taking his side” on Instagram Live.”
“You know what’s so sad? Y’all literally let a 40-year-old plus n*** sexually harass an 18/ 19-year-old on national TV —on national TV and y’all take his side!” said Storm on IG Live.
“A b*** was just trying to make money to pay for school but of course, y’all take this n*** side. Y’all don’t know the truth.
Y’all defending a nigga who put his hands on a woman! It’s so factual for y’all to take the man side, I guess a woman just can’t get beat on national TV,” she added. “I guess it gotta be something to do with a potbelly a** n***, I don’t know why y’all are trying to play on my timeline like I”m not beautiful like I don’t get n***s, like I don’t get b****s.”
She added that Dennis should “take her to court” if she’s lying while noting that she’s been “silent” about the businessman’s alleged behavior for years.
All the while Storm was making her allegations, Dennis and Porsha remained silent.
Most recently, however, Dennis told his followers that he’s focused on “productive and important stuff” including board meetings and meeting with his executive teams.
In other words; “no comment.”
Are YOU watching “Porsha’s Family Matters”??? What do YOU think about Storm’s allegations against Dennis McKinley?
Celebrities
Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Bikini, Cuddles Up To Justin Bieber & More On NYE Getaway
Hailey Baldwin looked fabulous in a slew of sexy looks while on a New Year’s Eve getaway with Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & friends.
Hailey Baldwin, 25, rang in the new year in the best way possible and she posted a slew of photos from her NYE getaway. She posted a slideshow with the caption, “Happy New Year. Life lately.” In the photos, Hailey rocked bikinis, cuddled up to her husband Justin Bieber, and went for a stroll with Kendall Jenner.
Hailey and Justin spent the new year on a remote farm with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker. In Hailey’s first photo, she rocked a pair of baggy high-waisted Vetements Jeans with a black Eterne Oversized Thermal tucked in, a long black peacoat on top, chunky black leather Fendi Oxford Shoes, and Saint Laurent Sl 462 Sunglasses.
In another photo, Hailey put her incredibly toned figure on full display in an orange patterned Gonza Loro Side Strap Bottom and matching Gonza Loro Triangle Top. She accessorized her look with a brown Holiday Ny La Hat while she read ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
Another one of our favorite looks from her was the sexy Nensi Dojaka Mesh Paneled Long-Sleeved Mini Dress that she wore on New Year’s Eve. The skintight long-sleeve mini dress featured a cut out on the chest and a tight, sheer mesh bodice.
While leaving her fun getaway, Hailey looked chic and cozy in an all-black ensemble featuring skintight black leggings and an oversized chunky black sweater. She topped her look off with colorful Balenciaga Runner Sneakers, a gray beanie, and a black Saint Laurent Le 5 a 7 Leather Shoulder Bag.
Celebrities
Kobe Bryant’s Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash
Kobe Bryant’s former Mamba Sports Academy–which dropped the “Mamba” from its name out of respect for the late basketball legend following his death–is suing the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that took his life two years ago.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Sports Academy recently filed a lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters for compensation and burial expenses for one of its late coaches, Christina Mauser, accusing them of being partly responsible for the deadly crash on January 26, 2020. The crash also took the lives of the Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and six other passengers, in addition to Mauser.
“During the course and scope of her employment with The Academy, [Mauser] was injured by Island Express, who negligently caused the conditions which fatally injured her and ultimately resulted in her death,” the newly filed lawsuit states.
Sports Academy goes on to claim that Island Express Helicopters was “negligent and careless” in this particular case and are therefore “obligated to pay death benefits and burial expenses pursuant to the worker’s compensation provisions of the Labor Code of the State of California, which sums have been paid to Mauser’s heirs.”
In the documents, Sports Academy claims that $127,000 has already been paid out to Mauser’s surviving family members, including Christina’s widower, Matt, and their daughter, Penny.
There have already been multiple different lawsuits filed by the surviving members of the passengers’ families against Los Angeles County in connection to the crash, including the alleged taking and sharing of photos from the 2020 crash site. On November 2, 2021, Los Angeles County settled with Matt Mauser and J. J. and Alexis Altobelli for $1.25 million each.
Mauser and the Altobelli siblings –whose parents John and Keri and sister Alyssa were passengers on the helicopter– reportedly filed their own separate federal lawsuits against L.A. County claiming they suffered traumatic emotional distress after news outlet revealed that the L.A. County’s sheriff’s deputies and firefighters took photos of the crash’s aftermath.
Though L.A. County decided to settle with the Mauser and Altobelli families, Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant was not willing to settle, sending a clear message that she wouldn’t rest until her case was brought to court. The trial between L.A. County and Vanessa Bryant is reportedly scheduled for February 22.
Phil Collins’ Kids: Everything To Know About His 5 Children, Including Lily Collins
Colorado moves closer to receive $385 million from opioid settlements with drug companies
Bitcoin Dominance Aims At Historic Lows, Unprecedented Altcoin Season Potentially Ahead
Who Said Dat?! Here’s What Dennis McKinley Thinks About THOSE #PorshaFamilyMatters Assault Allegations
Topps will sell sports card business to Fanatics
Are Investors Done With Dog-Based Meme Coins? Find out!
Hailey Baldwin Stuns In A Bikini, Cuddles Up To Justin Bieber & More On NYE Getaway
Denver hospitals already near capacity as omicron threatens to knock out more staff, health leaders warn
Kobe Bryant’s Former Mamba Sports Academy Sues Helicopter Company For Fatal 2020 Crash
Add running game to parts of Broncos offense that is broken
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
The Life Fitness G5 Cable Motion Gym System Review
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?