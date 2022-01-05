PHOTOS: Sutton Stracke Shows Inside Her $5 Million Home!

Sutton Stracke has finally moved into the $5.35 million home she purchased last year — and she’s giving fans a sneak peek at the newly renovated property.
Amid filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, Sutton, who moved out of her former $8.95 million home and into a nearby rental (that just so happened to be owned by her RHOBH co-star, Kyle Richards, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky) at the end of last year, gave a tour to the Bravo Insider.
“Hi, BravoTV.com. I’m Sutton and welcome to my new home that I just renovated. Come on in. I’m going to show you a tour,” Sutton began in the recently shared clip.
Sutton Stracke’s home’s exterior boasts a French flare.
“We’re going to start with the living room. We’ve been doing this for a year now. It’s taken me a while but I’m finally in and I love this living room,” Sutton gushed as she walked into a room with a large bay window.
Sutton’s living room has the perfect place for a piano.
As the camera panned up to the ceiling of the space, Sutton said, “I love these beautiful vaulted ceilings. These are the original beams that were in the house and I love them.”
Also original to the home was its fireplace.
“I kept the original mantle and replaced the marble just to make it look a little bit more modern,” Sutton explained.
Sutton updated the fireplace with white marble.
“I just wanted to make it modern and sexy but keep the original charm of the house because that’s important to me. I love old houses,” Sutton continued.
Then, upon entering her bedroom, Sutton said she was excited to take fans inside her bedroom and closet.
Sutton’s bedroom and closet ‘took up a wing’ of her home.
“This is my first bedroom where it’s just me by myself so it was really fun to do this. A lot of the rooms in the house have fireplaces because it’s from the 1930s so I redid this fireplace and put this marble mantle in and just made it look a little bit cleaner, a little modern,” Sutton described.
In addition to redoing her fireplace, Sutton added a couple of lamps from her store.
“Those are vintage Murano crystal lamps. So it’s just very feminine and it’s all mine, which is sort of I guess a theme of the house,” she stated.
Sutton’s bedroom fireplace is also updated with marble.
Another item she adores in her bedroom is her dresser.
“I just got this chest and I love it. I collect Murano Crystal and these handles are Murano crystal so that’s something special for me,” she revealed.
Moving along to her master bathroom, Sutton said, “This is sort of like my dream bathroom.”
“First of all the floors, the tile floors, are marble with mother of pearl inlay and it’s just so dreamy. It’s very girly,” she admitted.
“I don’t know if I had a husband or anybody that I was living with, a man, would choose this tile,” she went on.
Sutton’s flooring boasted silver etching, which blended perfectly with the metallic decor of the room.
Mother of pearl is sprinkled throughout the floor.
While Sutton isn’t currently married or living with a male partner, she said that being solo has its perks.
“I got to be free and do something that I wanted so that was really nice for me and I finally got my shampoo bowl. This is like a dream come true. I did keep his and hers sinks for some reason, just for resale purposes only,” she explained.
Also in the bathroom was a sitting tub and standing shower.
“I am a tub/bath girl. I rarely use the shower,” she noted.
Reflecting on her work, Sutton told the Bravo Insider, “I think it turned out really beautiful. This is the dreamy girl bathroom. I love my new home. I think it’s so beautiful. It’s so whimsical. It’s so romantic and I’m so happy I got to share it with you.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 went into production in October and is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime in 2022.
Saweetie’s got a new “best friend” and she’s a real [iconic] bad bish.
The rapper and “Goddess of Pop” Cher are the faces of MAC’s Challenge Accepted campaign, which invites makeup lovers to put the brand’s products to the test and “shine a light on their performance.”
Officially launching on January 4, Saweetie and Cher are leading the challenging charge as they “outperform, outshine, and outlast the competition” just as “extraordinarily” as MAC’s high-end products.
Both the Icy Girl and the icon spoke on their campaign and reflected on working alongside each other behind the scenes.
“I was always Cher, but I didn’t have the luxury of makeup, hair and costumes at four,” said Cher via press release about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “I also ran around naked singing into mom’s hairbrush. I was always stubborn. Later that stubbornness turned into my mantra…I DON’T BELIEVE THE WORD ’NO’…no matter what happened, I never gave up. I couldn’t let it matter what people thought. I took risks because…what else do you do? I was like a bumper car: when I hit a wall I just backed up and turned around. I’ve been saying Challenge Accepted for a Millenium.” Cher.
“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” said Saweetie about the MAC Challenge Accepted campaign. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like M·A·C, it was the perfect fit.”
She continues, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”
What do YOU think about Saweetie and Cher’s new campaign?
Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery.
Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
Amy is from Ohio.
Amy is originally from Ohio, though she now resides in Oakland, California, according to her Jeopardy! profile. She lives in Oakland with her girlfriend, Genevieve, and their cat, Meep.
She’s an engineering manager.
Amy’s current occupation is an engineering manager. She’s been working at Fieldwire in the San Francisco Bay Area since May 2021, according to her LinkedIn page. Before that, Amy was employed as an engineering manager at SoftBank Robotics America from December 2019 to May 2021. She also previously worked as an engineering lead and a software developer. She attended University of Dayton for college and studied computer science, according to her LinkedIn.
She’s a trans woman.
Amy has been open about being a trans woman throughout her appearances on Jeopardy!. However, in a Twitter thread at the end of November 2021, Amy explained how she didn’t want her stint on the show to be “too much about being trans.” She added, “The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor. But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret. While it’s gratifying to know that people didn’t necessarily know I was trans until they read about it, I do want people to know that aspect of me. I think being trans is really cool!”
She was recently robbed.
Ahead of her 25th game on January 4, Amy revealed on Twitter that she was robbed. “Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” she tweeted, before adding, “But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.” Amy then said that because of the robbery, she likely wouldn’t be writing her game thread for the Jan. 4 episode. “And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,” Amy said. “Thanks for your patience!”
She’s made ‘Jeopardy!’ history.
There’s a few ways that Amy has made Jeopardy! history so far. For starters, she’s become the first transgender contestant to reach the next Tournament of Champions, which previous champs like Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and Brian Chang are also eligible for. She’s also the first woman to break the top earnings spots and is the show’s top-earning trans contestant. Plus, Amy has broken former contestant Julia Collins‘ record of most consecutive wins for a woman, after winning her 21st match on December 28. (Julia had previously set the record with 20 wins in 2014.) “In my highest of high hopes, I never dreamed of matching Julia’s streak,” Amy wrote on Twitter, after her historic victory. “It’s hard to say how I felt: proud, dazed, happy, numb, all those things,” she added.
It all started with a case of mistaken identity at a Las Vegas hotel. Singer Jason Derulo swung at two fans who mistook him for another R&B singer — Usher.
Police sources tell TMZ cops were called to the ARIA hotel early Tuesday morning after Derulo threw punches at the men.
Eyewitnesses say Jason and one of the men were passing each other on an escalator when the guy shouted, “Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!”
Jason apparently took offense to the disrespect and lunged at the guy. He punched the guy in the face, sending him sprawling to the floor.
Jason allegedly slapped the second man just for breathing. Security stepped in to break up the fracas. Video shows Jason pushed his burly bodyguard aside to get at the guys.
Apparently, Jason had gotten into it earlier with the same two guys for calling him “Usher.”
At press time, the 2 victims declined to press charges, but there’s always the possibility of a lawsuit, says TMZ. Jason was not arrested, but he did get a trespassing notice from ARIA Hotel, and was promptly thrown off the property.