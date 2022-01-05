Connect with us

PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, is Off the Market, Rapper Spotted Out with Actress Julia Fox

PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, is Off the Market, Rapper Spotted Out with Actress Julia Fox
By Sandra Rose 

KWJF / BACKGRID

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, is officially off the market. The 44-year-old Gemini was spotted out on a date with his new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox.

The 31-year-old Kim Kardashian look-a-like is best known for her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.
 
READ ALSO: Judge Approves Kanye West’s Name Change to ‘Ye’
 

1641403161 527 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West is Off the Market Rapper

KWJF / BACKGRID

The former model once posed for Playboy men’s magazine in 2015. Her pics appeared in the last nude edition of the famed magazine.

Fox was born in Milan, Italy, to an Italian mother and an American father. She moved with her family to New York when she was six.

1641403161 79 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West is Off the Market Rapper

KWJF / BACKGRID

Prior to her role in Uncut Gems, Julia worked as a clothing designer. She is married to Peter Artemiev and they share an infant son (born February 2021).
 
READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West hates her mom’s ‘ugly’ house
 
As you know, Ye is divorced from socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 40. They share four children: daughters North West, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.

1641403161 984 PICS Ye formerly Kanye West is Off the Market Rapper

KWJF / BACKGRID

Ye, 44, recently purchased a $4 million tear down property across the street from Kim in Calabasas.

He plans to build a new home on the plot of land to keep tabs on his children. The mega producer was raised by a single mother, and he wants to be a constant father figure in his children’s lives.

Tags: celebrity couple, Julia Fox, new couple alert, paparazzi photos, Ye

Celebrities

'Sister Wives' Preview: Meri Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Robyn's Kids — Watch

January 5, 2022

'Sister Wives' Preview: Meri Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Robyn's Kids — Watch
After being separated throughout the pandemic, Meri Brown has an emotional reunion with Robyn’s kids and gets to spend quality time with them in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Sister Wives.’

The time has finally come. Meri Brown is going to be able to visit Robyn Brown and the kids at Robyn’s house. Due to Kody Brown’s strict COVID-19 pandemic rules, it’s been so long since Meri has been able to see Robyn’s kids. “We’ve been very, very careful through this whole pandemic,” Robyn admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 9 episode of Sister Wives.

Meri Brown opens up about reuniting with Robyn’s kids. (TLC)

Robyn says that her family is “very affectionate and it’s a really big deal to be able to hug and touch someone else.” When Meri arrives, she tells her son Solomon that he can open the door. “Can I touch her?” Solomon asks. When Robyn says yes, he gets even more excited.

The kids all run to the door to hug Meri. She’s filming the reunion on her phone. Meri starts to tear up as soon as she sees the kids. Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton all join Solomon in hugging Meri. They are so excited to see her after so much time apart. This is just what they all needed.

“I’m just glad that this is finally happening,” an emotional Meri says. “It’s just been a really, really long time. It’s just now normal and natural for family to be separated like this.”

Meri Brown
Meri Brown shares a sweet hug with Robyn’s kids in the new episode. (TLC)

Robyn notices that Meri is overwhelmed with emotions after reuniting with the kids. They come together for another sweet group hug. “I can see that Meri is, like, starting to get emotional, and she’s trying not to make it a big deal cause that’s Meri,” Robyn says. “But I can only imagine after so long of just not being able to be around people to just sit there and just be hugged by a whole bunch of kids that love you.” Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Celebrities

'STEVE On Watch' Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—'That's Existing, That Ain't Living!'

January 5, 2022

'STEVE On Watch' Exclusive: Steve Harvey Implores Audience Members To Stop Playing It Safe—'That's Existing, That Ain't Living!'
Facebook Watch’s STEVE on Watch is back with a new episode tomorrow and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

Source: STEVE On Watch / Facebook

During the episode debuting on Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET on Facebook Watch, an extravagantly suited Steve Harvey is once again giving his take on life and issues affecting his audience in between interviewing performers, everyday heroes, and viral stars. This week, he’s also motivating the audience to wake up every day and go after their dreams and desires. While citing Bishop TD Jakes, Steve offers up sound advice about the difference between existing and living.

STEVE On Watch

Source: STEVE On Watch / Facebook

“I heard Bishop [TD[ Jakes talk one time and say, ‘I would hate to die and never do the thing I was born to do,’” says Steve. “Man, that would be miserable for me. It’s got to be a miserable feeling to want to do something so badly and choose by the choice that God has given you to stay right here and don’t go for it.”

“That’s existing, that ain’t living,” Steve adds while imploring the audience to chase after their goals. “I would rather wake up every day going after something instead of waking up every day taking something somebody gives to me.”

 

This STEVE on Watch episode is aptly titled “Should I Stop Playing It Safe?” and Steve’s got lots more advice to share.

Check out an official episode description below.

After playing it safe at her job for 10 years, she’s looking for guidance from a father figure on leaving her comfort zone to pursue the next venture. Steve Harvey steps into that role to share his philosophy!

 

Tune in on Facebook Watch HERE to watch the full episode Thursday (1/6) at 4 am PT/ 7 am ET. 

Series Description: Comedian, best-selling author, and Emmy Award-winning host Steve Harvey offers his hilarious and insightful viewpoint on STEVE on Watch. Whether Steve’s sharing his unique perspective on the very real issues affecting his audience, meeting remarkable people and hearing their inspirational stories, getting the true story behind the latest viral sensation, or simply laughing with some of the biggest stars of film, television, and music – you’ll see it all on STEVE on Watch!

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In Little Black Dress For 'Tonight Show' Appearance

January 5, 2022

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter looked fabulous when she rocked a tight little black dress when she was the special guest on the ‘Tonight Show.’

Sabrina Carpenter, 22, always looks fabulous no matter what she wears, but her latest outfit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon may just be our favorite. The singer opted to wear a skintight black Helmut Lang mini dress with sheer black tights and platform, patent leather heels.

Sabrina posted a slew of photos of her outfit with the caption, “oh no i’ve fallon and i can’t get up @fallontonight.” Sabrina’s tight ribbed mini dress featured a spaghetti strap halter neck. Around her shoulders, she added a cropped, collared cardigan and accessorized with massive gold hoop earrings.

Sabrina Carpenter look fabulous in a tight black mini dress while on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.’ (Paula Lobo/NBC)

As for her glam, Sabrina threw her blonde hair back into a high, voluminous wavy ponytail, done by Jennifer Yepez, leaving out her bangs and front pieces to frame her face. Her makeup, done by artist, Carolina Gonzalez, featured a sultry smokey eye with thick black cat eyeliner and a nude matte lip with dark lip liner. She added a pop of color to her look with bright blue, sparkly nails done by Zola Ganzorigt.

Not only did Sabrina look gorgeous on the show, but she also teased her new album which is set to be released sometime this year. She admitted to Jimmy, that although she hasn’t released her album name yet, she has been dropping hints to fans. “I’ve hidden the album name somewhere in work that I’ve put out over the last year,” she admitted. “But my fans haven’t found it yet.”

