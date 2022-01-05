PICS: Ye, formerly Kanye West, is Off the Market, Rapper Spotted Out with Actress Julia Fox

Rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, is officially off the market. The 44-year-old Gemini was spotted out on a date with his new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox.

The 31-year-old Kim Kardashian look-a-like is best known for her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.



The former model once posed for Playboy men’s magazine in 2015. Her pics appeared in the last nude edition of the famed magazine.

Fox was born in Milan, Italy, to an Italian mother and an American father. She moved with her family to New York when she was six.

Prior to her role in Uncut Gems, Julia worked as a clothing designer. She is married to Peter Artemiev and they share an infant son (born February 2021).



As you know, Ye is divorced from socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 40. They share four children: daughters North West, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 6, and 2-year-old Psalm.

Ye, 44, recently purchased a $4 million tear down property across the street from Kim in Calabasas.

He plans to build a new home on the plot of land to keep tabs on his children. The mega producer was raised by a single mother, and he wants to be a constant father figure in his children’s lives.