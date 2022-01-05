News
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo
By MICHAEL HILL and MARINA VILLENEUVE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal prosecution over an allegation that he fondled an aide, after a prosecutor said Tuesday he couldn’t prove the case.
Three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court, Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked a judge to dismiss a criminal complaint the county sheriff filed in October.
“While we found the complainant in this case cooperative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” Soares said in a statement, adding he was “deeply troubled” by the allegation.
Soares, a Democrat, didn’t detail why he felt it would be tough to win a conviction.
In a letter to the judge, he said “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove.” He added that multiple government inquiries into Cuomo’s conduct had created “technical and procedural hurdles” regarding prosecutors’ obligations to disclose evidence to the defense.
Soares said his office considered other potential criminal charges, but none fit the allegations.
Cuomo, who has vehemently denied the allegation, had no immediate comment on the development, first reported by The Times-Union of Albany.
The charges against Cuomo were based on allegations by Brittany Commisso, one of the governor’s executive assistants before he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations in August.
Commisso says Cuomo slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast when they were alone in an office at the governor’s mansion in Albany in late 2020.
Her lawyer, Brian Premo, said in a statement Tuesday that she “had no control over the filing or prosecution of criminal charges. She had no authority or voice in those decisions.”
“The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course,” he said.
In a statement to the Times-Union, Commisso said her “disappointing experience of re-victimization with the failure to prosecute” was “just another example of where our criminal justice system needs to do better.”
Her testimony was included in a report, released in August by Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James, that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo announced his resignation a week after the report’s release, which he’s attacked as inaccurate and biased.
“I knew, and he knew, too, that that was wrong,” Commisso told investigators for the attorney general’s office.
Cuomo denied he had groped her, telling the attorney general’s investigators “it would be an act of insanity to touch a woman’s breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation.”
Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin has said Commisso had an “evolving version” of what happened.
In October, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple’s office filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo in connection with Commisso’s allegation.
Soares, the Albany district attorney, later criticized Apple for “unilaterally and inexplicably” filing the complaint without first consulting with his office. The prosecutor criticized Apple’s filing as “potentially defective” in asking a judge to delay Cuomo’s arraignment from November to January.
Apple has said the court paperwork was processed quickly, before he had a chance to consult with the district attorney. But he said he was confident in the case’s strength.
The Associated Press doesn’t identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Commisso has done in interviews.
The development in Albany comes after two prosecutors in New York City suburbs separately announced Cuomo wouldn’t face criminal charges for allegations involving other women.
A Long Island prosecutor announced Dec. 23 there would be no charges after a state trooper on Cuomo’s security detail told state investigators that Cuomo ran his hand across her abdomen at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019.
Five days later, the district attorney in Westchester County announced Cuomo would not face charges stemming from allegations by the same trooper and another woman that the former governor planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks.
In both instances, the prosecutors said the allegations were credible, but that they couldn’t pursue criminal charges.
Mariann Wang, a lawyer for two women who told independent investigators Cuomo harassed them, said her clients were disappointed by Tuesday’s news, but not surprised.
“Unfortunately, our penal laws and system frequently do not properly punish the acts of so many abusive men in power,” Wang said. “Cuomo’s conduct was nonetheless unlawful and deeply harmful to the women who were subjected to it, as the Attorney General and Assembly found in their reports.”
A November report from a law firm hired by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee said it found “overwhelming evidence” Cuomo sexually harassed state employees.
Cuomo could face civil litigation by Commisso and others.
On Monday, a lawyer for Cuomo said the Manhattan district attorney’s office told him it had closed an investigation into how Cuomo’s office handled nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. The office declined to comment.
The office didn’t disclose what it was looking into, but Cuomo faced scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of nursing home residents’ deaths and over an order that barred the homes from turning away recovering hospital patients because they had COVID-19.
Federal prosecutors have also been investigating the nursing home death data issue.
The state attorney general, meanwhile, has been investigating Cuomo’s use of aides to help craft and promote his pandemic memoir. Cuomo said they volunteered, using their personal time.
___
Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz and Karen Matthews contributed from New York.
CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19
Is anyone going to CES this year?
A long-simmering question in the tech world will finally get its answer as the influential gadget show returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know it will be a smaller show this year, for obvious reasons,” said Jean Foster, senior vice president at the Consumer Technology Association, the event’s organizer. Several huge tech companies have abandoned plans to attend in person. The latest sign of its dwindling size was Friday’s announcement that CES will run one day shorter than originally planned.
The sprawling exhibition floors open Wednesday as the spread of COVID-19’s omicron variant has heightened concerns about the safety of indoor events and disrupted international travel. The CTA by late December was anticipating between 50,000 and 75,000 attendees for this week’s conference, down from more than 170,000 who came for the last in-person gathering two years ago.
Some CES devotees were considering whether to go or stay home right up until last week.
“An online CES is not a real CES,” said Prince Constantijn of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in a December interview. “You’ve got to see the products and meet the people.” But a week later, the royal who regularly serves as a special envoy for Dutch technology startups had opted to stay home after all. His country is sending a barebones crew to CES 2022. So are many big tech companies — if they send anyone at all.
The last physical CES in January 2020 pumped an estimated $300 million into the Las Vegas economy. Few attendees would have known then about the coronavirus outbreak emerging in central China and still months away from being declared a pandemic. The CTA took the conference online in 2021 as COVID-19 hospitalizations were spiking around the world and vaccines weren’t yet widely available.
The trade group announced eight months ago it was ready to come back to Nevada in 2022 but would offer options for remote participants to see some of it virtually. Those who do travel to CES are required to show they are fully vaccinated and will be given a COVID-19 test kit with their conference badges. Masks are required inside.
“CES is maybe the most significant event economically of the year in terms of conventions,” said Alan Feldman, a former casino executive who is a fellow at the International Gaming Institute at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Even a significantly reduced event will be “something to look forward to” for local hotels, restaurants, casinos, retailers and entertainment crews, Feldman said.
With a smaller audience and the same sprawling footprint occupied by some 2,000 exhibitors, and a desire to keep people distanced, the CTA’s Foster said the “main change for people” will be more empty space and wider aisles.
Much about the omicron coronavirus variant remains unknown but scientists say it spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains. Adding to the complications for CES this week were thousands of U.S. flights canceled because of winter storms in parts of the country and ongoing airline staffing shortages tied to COVID-19 infections. About 5% of scheduled flights into Las Vegas were grounded Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Even without a pandemic to dampen the party, tech industry analyst Carolina Milanesi said “big industry events like this are becoming less important than they used to be” as digital technology has supplied other ways to network and keep up with trends.
CES used to stand for Consumer Electronics Show, but Milanesi said the decades-old gathering has become less a place to find the next line of consumer gadgetry and more focused on longer-term technology cycles, like self-driving cars or the artificial intelligence applications being fused into smart homes and cities.
“You no longer go to CES to see what’s going to be in the Best Buy near you by summer,” Milanesi said.
New expo categories centered around the digital assets called non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, as well as space technology and food, reflect the latest tech buzzwords on the minds of investors and marketers. Some companies also plan to hype their vision for the next generation of the internet – a collection of virtual worlds known as the metaverse — though explored from the confines of a physical convention floor.
Milanesi has regularly attended CES for a decade to keep an eye on tech companies and trends but public health concerns led her to mull over whether she’d go this time. She made a final decision in mid-December to attend, but plans to do things differently — visiting the exhibition halls but skipping big speaking events she can watch from her hotel room.
“I haven’t decided yet on the cocktail hours,” she said. “That’s a big reason to go to CES and meet people face to face. With a glass in your hand, people get a little more comfortable discussing things.”
Notre Dame lineman Quinn Carroll transfers home to Gophers
“Perfect” is how Quinn Carroll summed up his news Tuesday.
With the Gophers’ offensive line is in transition, needing four new starters for 2022, the Edina native said Monday he would transfer from Notre Dame after three years. A day later, Carroll announced he would transfer to Minnesota.
“God’s timing is perfect,” he posted. “I’m coming home.”
Carroll, who has three years of eligibility remaining, is the son of Jay Carroll, who played at Minnesota in the early 1980s. Quinn said Monday he wanted to “pursue a new journey and continue my education and masters degree.”
Carroll was the No. 1 rated recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, but picked Notre Dame over Minnesota, which he said was finalist in his decision-making process. In South Bend, Ind., Carroll tore his ACL in fall camp in 2019, played in three games in 2020 and was on special teams and had spot duty along the line in 2021.
For the highly-ranked Irish this fall, Carroll had 23 snaps on offense across three games and 76 snaps in 12 games on field goal/extra point kick.
The Gophers could play Carroll at either guard or at tackle. The U only has sixth-year center John Michael Schmitz, an all-Big Ten performer, back for next season.
Jim Vue chosen to chair St. Paul school board
The St. Paul school board on Tuesday night picked Jim Vue to lead them as chair this year.
Vue was appointed to the board in July 2020 following the death of Marny Xiong from COVID-19. Four months later, he won a six-way race to serve out the final year of her term.
Last November, Vue was the top vote-getter again as St. Paul voters filled three full terms on the board.
The newly elected Halla Henderson and Uriah Ward also were sworn into office on Tuesday.
Vue takes over for Jeanelle Foster, who won a special two-year term in November.
Jessica Kopp will be the board’s vice chair this year, stepping in for Vue.
