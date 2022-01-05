Rapper J $tash commits suicide after shooting woman in front of her 3 kids

Florida rapper J $tash reportedly shot a mother-of-three in front of her children before taking his own life.

According to KTLA-TV, the aspiring rapper, real name Justin Joseph, fatally shot 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos in front of her three children following an argument.

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call from a residence early Saturday morning. They arrived at the residence in Temple City, outside of LA, where they discovered the bodies.

Gallegos was shot multiple times and pronounced dead. Joseph died from a single gunshot to the head. Police say he moved from New York and was staying at the home with Gallegos and her sons for two months. Police say he is not the father of the boys, ages 5, 7 and 11.

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,” said Lt. Derrick Alfred.

The three boys were removed from the home and placed with family members. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Joseph is best known as an associate of rapper Rich the Kid who signed him to his Rich Forever record label.

In an interview with Crack magazine, Joseph described rapper Lil Wayne as his mentor.

“I learned a lot from being around that crowd,” he said, “the most important thing being to always be professional and always have a lawyer. That’s all I can say.”