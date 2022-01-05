Celebrities
Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House
Australian native Rebel Wilson went for a jog in front of the Sydney Opera House and flexed for some pictures with her sister, Annachi Wilson.
Rebel Wilson, 41, proved that she is the definition of fitness goals with her most recent Instagram Stories upload. The Pitch Perfect star, who looked incredible in a pink Nike T-shirt and curve-hugging spandex shorts, shared some clips of her workout in front of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, Jan. 4, when she was joined by her sister Annachi Wilson for a run along the water.
Rebel had some fun on her run as she flexed her impressively toned arm for a photo in front of the Sydney Opera House. The Australian native also showed off her goofy side for a snap in front of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge as she jogged in place with a silly expression on her face, while her younger sis threw up a peace sign.
The Bridesmaids actress hasn’t been afraid to flaunt the progress she has made along the way on her fitness journey. She recently showed off her curves in an eye-catching, orange and black, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline for a beach-themed photo shoot. These iconic snaps had fans demanding that she be cast as the next Bond girl. And for those wondering, Rebel doesn’t plan on stopping these fitness goals anytime soon. In a recent Instagram post, she vowed she’d be “starting off the New Year strong” as she showed off her stunning figure in a gold see-through dress.
Rebel embarked on her fitness journey in 2020, dubbing it her “Year of Health.” She was determined to continue the trend in 2021 and by November 2021, she lost an impressive 77 pounds. “This year has been about maintaining it,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The goal was really just to maintain it in 2021, but with my [healthy] habits and using all of the tools I’ve learned, I have lost a few pounds this year.”
Rebel has most recently been linked to professional tennis player Matt Reid, 31. The pair have been a rumored item since they were spotted together at the US Open in the summer of 2021. They still seem to be going strong, as Rebel brought Matt as her plus one to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Award in December 2021. Just like the years prior, 2022 seems to be Rebel’s year.
Celebrities
Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch
Jason Derulo got upset in Las Vegas after an onlooker called him ‘Usher,’ triggering him into physical violence.
Personal attack! Things got heated recently between Jason Derulo, 32, and a bystander who yelled at him and called him “Usher” in a Las Vegas hotel. In a Jan. 4 video you can see here, the R&B singer was passing a man on the escalator and the man — in an ostensible effort to troll Jason — shouted, “Hey, Usher! F–k you, b–ch!” The “Jalebi Baby” singer then punched the man, sending him to the ground, and subsequently slapped the other man he was with. Security came to break up the fight, and the two men decided not to press charges, but Jason was removed from the property and received a trespassing notice from the hotel.
Although the moment wasn’t perhaps the best for the singer, he shared some better times earlier in 2021 with the birth of his son, Jason King Derulo, with ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes. The 28-year-old actress posted several photos to her Instagram sharing some heartwarming emotions about their little “king” and showing photographs of the sweet newborn and moments from the couple’s first moments with the baby together. “A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king,” Jena captioned the May 18, 2021 post. “Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed[.] 05/08/2021.”
The couple, however, decided to split in September 2021, with Jason announcing their decision on Twitter. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo tweeted, per PEOPLE. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time,” he ended the tweet.
The “Ridin Solo” singer shared with PEOPLE in November that although the couple had gone their separate ways, they still remained a strong co-parenting unit. “It’s a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting,” Derulo told the outlet. “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”
“We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us,” he added. “I’m really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people’s beliefs.”
Celebrities
Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo
The singer and model is recovering after she sadly broke her neck after diving head first into a shallow pool.
Alli Simpson suffered a terrifying accident on New Year’s Eve after she broke her neck while diving. The 23-year-old sister of Cody Simpson took to Instagram on Jan. 4 and shared a series of photos and boomerang clips after being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.
“Sometimes life can take a big turn in the blink of an eye.. for me, 2022 is not off to a great start [sad face emoji] a broken neck (plus a positive covid test),” the model captioned her post. “Long story short — I dove into a shallow pool head first & hit my head on the bottom.. on New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon.”
Thankfully, the singer revealed that no immediate surgery would be required and that she is now back home. Alli will have to wear a neck brace for the next four months in hopes the neck injury will heal itself. “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord,” she wrote.
Friends and family flooded Alli’s comments section with shows of love and support. Cody’s girlfriend, model Marloes Stevens wrote, “You’re so strong babes!!” One fan responded, “Omg I’m so happy to hear you’re gonna be okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery my dear!” Another commented, “Sending love and I hope you feel better soon, our guardian angels always watch over us.”
As fans of the Simpson siblings know, Cody qualified for the Olympic Swimming Trials in Dec. 2020. He revealed he qualified following an arduous few months of swimming training. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now,” he wrote on Instagram on December 12.
Celebrities
‘General Hospital’ Shockingly Kills Off Luke 6 Years After Anthony Geary’s Exit
‘General Hospital’ star Anthony Geary aka Luke Spencer was killed off the show after a long-standing presence of the show.
One of General Hospital‘s biggest and longest-running characters, Luke Spencer, played by actor Anthony Geary, was laid to rest this week. The actor, who originally left in 2015, died off screen. Luke’s recent bride, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) revealed to his soul mate on the show, Laura (Gene Francis), that the character died in a cable car accident in Austria. Toward the end of the show, it was implied the character was maybe killed off by Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).
When the actor announced his retirement in May 2015, he said, “I’m just weary of the grind and have been for 20 years. I really don’t want to die, collapsing in a heap, on that GH set one day. That wouldn’t be too poetic.”
Months later, however, after he won his eighth Emmy for the ABC soap, he backtracked on the discussion, telling Entertainment Weekly, “If the story is interesting to me and it works out, I may come back to the show for six weeks or so. I really don’t think we have exhausted what [Luke] can do. It depends on the writers and how far they want to look.”
General Hospital has been in the news lately, with another actor parting ways with the long-running institution. Steve Burton, who played Jason Morgan on the show, revealed in a Nov. 23 Instagram that he was “let go” from the daytime series after not complying with the show’s vaccine mandate. “I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” he said. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this.”
He went on, “But with that being said, I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful. And I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open,” he stated. “That’s always been my perspective. So I am excited to see what the future brings, and maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor. And if not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward, and be forever grateful.”
General Hospital’s vaccine mandate took effect on Nov. 1, according to Variety. All cast and crew in Zone A were required to be vaccinated at the start of the month.
Decentralized Application NEAR Protocol Reached its New ATH
Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Crazy Muscles While Running By Sydney Opera House
St. Louis County Council may discuss possible mask mandate tonight
Jason Derulo Gets Into A Fight In Vegas After A Guy Calls Him Usher — Watch
Burning wall collapses, nearly hits firefighter in Lincoln County
Cody Simpson’s Sister Breaks Her Neck In Diving Accident — See Terrifying Photo
Odell Barry — former Bronco, Northglenn mayor and prominent local businessman — dies at age 80
‘General Hospital’ Shockingly Kills Off Luke 6 Years After Anthony Geary’s Exit
Illinois man charged with murder after allegedly killing two people last year
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Unfollows Miley Cyrus On Instagram After Pete Davidson NYE Special
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Where in Virginia Could a Professional Sports Team Thrive?
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News5 days ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News3 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
News1 week ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
News4 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week