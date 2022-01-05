Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Marriage Plans Revealed: ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before He Proposes’

Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky’s relationship is getting serious, and HollywoodLife has learned that 2022 may be quite the year for the duo!
Rihanna, 33, and ASAP Rocky, 33, rang in the New Year together at home in Barbados and, according to sources, 2022 may be the year that they say, “I do!” In January 2020, Rihanna and Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, took their romance public when they were spotted packing on PDA during their first holiday trip to Barbados, where they both have family. And they’ve fallen more and more in love with each other since. In fact, a source close to Rihanna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “it’s only a matter of time before [ASAP Rocky] proposes!”
“Rocky absolutely feels that Rihanna is the perfect person for him, and he can’t imagine his life without her. They have discussed marriage and kids. They know it’s something they both want,” our source revealed. “Despite their romance heating up as quickly as it has, they’ve had time to lay the foundation for a great relationship since they were friends for so long before they hooked up.” As fans know, Rocky’s late father is from Barbados, and he still has a bunch of relatives who live on the island.
According to the source, their families approve of their relationship! “Rocky has a great relationship with Rihanna’s family and it’s only a matter of time before he proposes. Rihanna realizes her clock is ticking and as much as she wants kids, she has a very full plate with all her businesses,” the insider said. Does this mean that Rocky and Rihanna are going to have some beautiful kids too? Signs likely point to yes!
In a May 2020 interview with Vogue, the “Stay” singer said that she is open to having children “when the time is right.” The source continued, “Rihanna isn’t stressing about it though and, if it’s meant to happen, it will happen. Either way she knows that Rocky would make an amazing father.” A second source agrees with those sentiments, telling us, ”Rocky loves Ri. That is obvious. His goals with Ri are to have a relationship that takes them to marriage, takes them to kids but wants to take them to a foundation first where they are in a great place to get there in the first place, and that is currently the case with them.”
Susan Lucci looked flawless in a recent Instagram video, showcasing her stellar figure beachside in a strapless swimsuit.
Susan Lucci is serving! The 71-year-old posted a stunning Instagram video on Jan. 4 by the beach to celebrate her birthday, looking out over a glass balcony and enjoying her vacation view. “Mm-mmm ocean view/sea breezes,” the All My Children actress captioned the post, adding heart face and palm tree emoji to celebrate the idyllic locale. Susan also showcased her stellar figure in the post, sporting a strapless white one-piece and a purple-and-blue-patterned sheer cover-up sarong. She smiled at the camera and showed off her stylish tinted sunglasses as her brunette locks blew in the wind.
It’s lovely to see the soap actress in a good place for her holiday vacation since she mourned the loss of her mother Jeanette last summer. Susan took to Instagram on June 25 to share a photo of herself with her mom who died at the age of 104. “Celebrating my mom’s 100th birthday with her—four years ago,” she captioned the pic. “There were toasts to her and stories of her growing up in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains and lots of love and music and laughter.”
The actress then explained that her mother’s health took a sudden turn in late May. “Three weeks ago I received a call saying that my mother had suddenly taken a turn towards end of life—I only hoped and prayed I would get to her in time—I am eternally grateful to God and her wonderful hospice nurses, that I did. I was there with her, I was able to tell her all the good things about her, how much I love her, how proud I have always been of her—and hopefully bring her peace.” She then talked about how “spunky” her mother was and credited her “determination” for reaching such an old age.
She went on, “My mother was born in 1917 during the The Spanish Flu, she saw World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the birth of the Internet and the Covid 19 Pandemic,” the former soap superstar continued. “[She] received her training and earned her degree at Fordham University. She became an OR nurse and, along with my dad, was a member of The Greatest Generation.”
“My mom was a survivor and thriver—and I am so thankful to God that she was my mom,” she added. “I just want to share something that a good friend, who knew my mom since our college days, wrote to me: ‘Our mothers live on in us, with buoyant spirit!’ Oh YES!!!”
African news anchor Barmel Lyons went viral for wearing her natural hair on the air for the first time.
The Atlanta-based media host and content creator wore her natural curls on the CBS46 News set for the first time.
Like most Black women, Barmel chooses to hide her natural curls under European style wigs because she has been conditioned to adopt society’s beauty standard for hair.
Barmel posted a video on Instagram after freeing her curls last week.
PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY CURLS listennnn the crown is here to stay baby [crown emoji]!
As a reporter sometimes you are faced with challenge of being and doing what’s “appropriate” what’s considered “acceptable” & “non-distracting” but the #Atlanta community, family and peers have shown me so much love [heart emoji] NO MATTER if you are straight, curly or protective – as long as you are SHOWING UP as YOU Your authenticity will always shine through. There is so much power in my crown [Black power emoji].
Put a “[crown]” emoji in the caption & SHARE this video if you agree.”
Jason Alexander — ex-husband of Britney Spears — has been arrested for aggravated stalking.
Britney Spears‘ ex-husband, Jason Alexander, has been put behind bars for stalking, in a mug shot you can see here. According to a police report obtained by HollywoodLife, the 40-year-old was arrested for the third time in the year on Dec. 30 and charged with “Violation of an Order of Protection” and “Aggravated Stalking,” booked into the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. The officers did not disclose the victim of Jason’s alleged stalking.
The arrest is unfortunately one of many over the past year for Jason, as he was first arrested in Nashville in Jan. 2021 on three misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He was again arrested for a misdemeanor in the Tennessee capital on August 29 for an “air security violation” after reportedly trying to cut the security line at the airport and go into an off-limits area. After the incident, he was freed on $2,500 bail and went on a lengthy Instagram Live rant about the arrest being an “inconvenience,” per Page Six.
Britney was married to childhood friend Jason in 2004 for 55 infamous hours, tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel while intoxicated by alcohol. Although the pair didn’t work out on the marriage front, Jason still seems to care about his ex-wife, revealing during an Inside Edition interview in Sept. 2021 that he thought her engagement to Sam Asghari is fake. “If it’s real, it’s awesome,” he said in a clip of the interview. When journalist Jim Moret asks Jason, “You don’t think it’s real?”, he simply stated, “No.”
Jason, who regularly spoke out about Brit’s conservatorship, further claimed that he keeps in touch with the pop star. “She’s great,” he said when asked how she was doing. “She’s good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine.”
He went on about her fiancé, “I’m trying to be as nice as I can. He’s really the only person that’s been around for a few years, so without him she would’ve been alone. I’ve always loved her. I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”