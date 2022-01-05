Saitama Crosses 300K Holders and Gains 50% in 24 Hours!

SaitaMask will make its public debut on January 8th.

Saitama, a relatively new altcoin, has been drawing attention in the cryptocurrency market. It’s safe to say that Saitama has made a name for itself in the world of crypto. Even though the SaitaMask app is still yet to be released, the Saitama token has performed well.

With a strong start in 2022, the Saitama network looks forward to a bright future. The cryptocurrency was unstoppable, as seen by the enormous rise of token holders and the altcoin’s price. Saitama Official, the token’s official Twitter handle, said earlier today that the total number of token holders had now surpassed 300,000.

The price of the cryptocurrency, as well as its market capital, also followed suit. Overnight, the Saitama stock market soared by a significant margin. The cryptocurrency peaked at $0.00000008031 after a 50% climb in 24 hours.

First Japanese Firm

However, around press time, the cryptocurrency suffered a little setback. For the time of this writing, the asset was trading at $0.00000007512, an increase of 46.67 percent over the previous day.

As the unstoppable Saitama surpassed $4 billion in market capitalization, it became the first Japanese company to surpass that figure.

As the altcoin community celebrated its recent successes, they were also hoping for a listing on one of the most famous cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance. People are betting that the asset’s recent price swings and adoption rate may lead to it being listed on major exchanges shortly.